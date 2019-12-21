India Could Become Fastest Growing Energy Market By 2030

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 60.44 -0.74 -1.21%
Brent Crude 1 day 65.20 -0.39 -0.59%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.310 +0.045 +1.99%
Mars US 1 day 60.89 -0.54 -0.88%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 2 days 59.60 +0.45 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.02 -0.80 -1.18%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.24 +0.20 +0.36%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.310 +0.045 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 67.26 +0.38 +0.57%
Murban 2 days 68.87 +0.35 +0.51%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.55 -0.92 -1.57%
Basra Light 2 days 71.44 -0.51 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.98 -1.32 -1.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.02 -0.80 -1.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.02 -0.80 -1.18%
Girassol 2 days 67.85 -0.84 -1.22%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 39.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.93 +0.33 +0.93%
Canadian Condensate 123 days 55.18 +0.33 +0.60%
Premium Synthetic 113 days 61.58 +0.33 +0.54%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.58 +0.33 +0.62%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.68 +0.33 +0.62%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 58.18 +0.33 +0.57%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Giddings 2 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
ANS West Coast 100 days 67.73 +0.20 +0.30%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.39 -0.78 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 19 mins Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 22 mins 'Gas War' Averted: Russia & Ukraine Agree To Crucial Transit Deal, Defying The Hawks
  • 55 mins Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and NOT IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 24 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 2 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 1 day 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 1 hour Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 2 days GOP gets Snookered by DEMs again. NOW let's see if the Senate GOP has any balls
  • 1 day U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer Explains “Phase One” of U.S-China Trade Deal

Breaking News:

Oil Freight Rates From US Gulf Coast Hit New Record As Demand Booms

Alt Text

Iraq’s 550,000 Bpd Oil Deal Is In Jeopardy

Iraq’s oil for budget deal…

Alt Text

China Removes U.S. Oil Products From Tariff List

A few days after the…

Alt Text

Revealing The True Extent Of Exxon’s Natural Gas Blow Out

A study by a team…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Could Become Fastest Growing Energy Market By 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 21, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
india flag

India will surpass China to become the world’s largest energy growth driver by 2030, India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at a conference on Friday.

“We are on our way to become the world’s largest energy consumer,” the minister said, noting that India plans to use a combination of conventional fuel and sustainable fuels to create a “balanced energy mix.”

India will also explore the use of other sustainable sources of energy, such as hydrogen, Pradhan said.

The energy and steel sectors will play important roles in driving India on the path of becoming a US$5-trillion economy, the minister added on Twitter.

India aims to move to a gas-based economy and looks to invest around US$100 billion in energy infrastructure, including renewables, he said.

Economic and energy demand growth in India—which relies on oil imports for more than 80 percent of its oil consumption—and China are the two key drivers of the demand outlook for oil and consequently, for oil prices.

In recent months, India has seen its oil demand growth faltering amid an economic growth slowdown that has now continued for sixth consecutive quarters. If India’s economic growth picks up in the coming quarters amid brighter economic climate around the world, India’s oil demand growth would also pick up pace and increase overall global demand growth.

Last year, India’s oil consumption grew by 5.3 percent year on year and surpassed 5 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the BP Statistical Review 2019.

In BP’s Energy Outlook from this year with projections until 2040, India is expected to account for more than a quarter of the net global primary energy demand growth between 2017 and 2040.

“Robust growth in prosperity and population size drives a massive increase in India’s primary energy consumption, which expands by 1.2 billion tonnes of oil equivalent or 156% by 2040, making India by far the largest source of energy demand growth in the outlook,” BP said in its report.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

UK Ushers In The Beginning Of A New Low-Carbon Era
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records
From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

 The Two Countries Dictating Oil Prices In 2020

The Two Countries Dictating Oil Prices In 2020

 Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

 China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com