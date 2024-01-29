IEA Leads Summit on Secure, Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.00 -1.01 -1.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.56 -0.99 -1.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.461 -0.251 -9.26%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.235 -0.059 -2.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%
Chart Mars US 87 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.235 -0.059 -2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.69 +1.37 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.95 +1.23 +1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.07 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 791 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.07 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.02 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.00 +1.02 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 244 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.91 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.16 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.41 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 68.81 +0.65 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.01 +0.65 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 70.01 +0.65 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 64.51 +0.65 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.30 +2.72 +3.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.24 +0.65 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.72 +1.93 +2.39%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.79 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 +0.65 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.50 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.25 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.43 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 12 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

New Sanctions on Venezuela Oil Likely As Maduro Bans Opposition

What to Expect From Big Oil This Earnings Season

What to Expect From Big Oil This Earnings Season

Big Oil earnings are unlikely…

Oil Tanker and Container Shipping Rates Hit Record Highs

Oil Tanker and Container Shipping Rates Hit Record Highs

The blockage in the Red…

Rising Electricity Demand Will Keep Fossil Fuels Around

Rising Electricity Demand Will Keep Fossil Fuels Around

Rising electricity demand in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Leads Summit on Secure, Responsible Critical Minerals Supply

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 29, 2024, 3:00 PM CST
  • Countries worldwide are recognizing the urgency to develop a sustainable critical minerals industry, amidst predictions of demand outstripping supply.
  • The International Energy Agency and various national strategies emphasize policy interventions for a sustainable mineral supply, with the EU, the U.S., Canada, and Australia leading the way.
  • The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has launched the Global Alliance for Responsible and Green Minerals to set global standards and certification for critical minerals mining and trade.
Join Our Community
Mining

The need for international cooperation in developing a sustainable critical minerals industry is becoming increasingly evident, as several forecasts suggest that demand will likely outpace supply over the next decade. As governments worldwide push for a green transition and rapid innovations are being seen in renewable energy and clean technology, the dependency on critical minerals is growing. However, there are wide concerns about the impact of massive mining expansion on the environment. Countries must now work together to determine the best approach for obtaining these minerals to support the green transition without undermining the environmental aims of the undertaking. 

Critical minerals, such as copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium have been a key component to the rollout of a wide range of technologies and renewable energy equipment in recent years. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Critical Minerals Market Review 2023 shows that the energy transition minerals market doubled over the past five years to reach $320 billion in 2022. This trend is set to continue as more governments pursue a green transition. There has been increased investment in mining activities in response to this growth in demand, which is expected to lead to the increased production of several critical minerals over the coming years. However, there are concerns about possible project delays and technology-specific shortfalls.

In 2023, the IEA held the first-ever international summit on critical minerals and their role in clean energy transitions, aimed at establishing measures to promote the secure, sustainable and responsible supply of raw materials. The IEA emphasised the need for policy interventions to ensure sustainable mineral supplies and the proliferation of existing legislation, such as the European Union’s Critical Raw Materials (CRM) Act, the U.S.’s Inflation Reduction Act, Australia’s Critical Minerals Strategy and Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

However, to supply the world with the critical minerals required to advance a green transition (and to do so in a sustainable way) will require greater international cooperation in the coming years. Without international mechanisms and standards for mining, there is likely to be an insufficient supply of critical minerals to meet demand within the next decade. In addition, as just a few countries and regions contain the majority of certain critical minerals, mining activities must be diversified not to overexploit or become overly dependent on any one country, which has so often been seen in the past. To this end, the EU stipulates that no more than 65 percent of any key raw material should come from any single country. 

To enhance the international critical mineral market, it is important to first determine exactly which metals and minerals should be classed as ‘critical’. It is also important for countries to begin viewing critical minerals as something vital to their future co-existence, rather than as something to compete over. Geopolitical factors will come into play, but a multilateral approach to the supply of critical minerals is vital for the achievement of a global green transition. 

As critical minerals are scattered across the world, no country or region can be entirely self-sufficient in accessing and processing all the raw materials required to support a green transition. In terms of international mining standards, a common framework could help to safeguard the socio-environmental bar in new extractive projects, particularly in developing country regions of high political risk. This would also help overcome export restrictions, which have previously limited access to certain critical minerals, such as in the case of nickel in Indonesia.

In the case of the U.S., the White House has developed several bilateral cooperation agreements with a focus on critical minerals alongside countries with close diplomatic and strategic relationships. The U.S. has strong energy ties with Canada, importing large amounts of critical minerals from its neighbour. Australia also supplies the U.S. with minerals and the two powers set up the U.S.-Australia Critical Minerals Working Group to manage trade relations. However, these types of relationships could be extended to include other world powers and enhance mineral extraction and trade. 

At the international level, at the beginning of 2024, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) announced the launch of the Global Alliance for Responsible and Green Minerals. The UNIDO’s Director General, Gerd Müller, announced the launch of the Alliance at a ministerial roundtable held in Saudi Arabia. Müller stated, “Without critical minerals, there is no green energy transition, no green industrialisation”. He emphasised that “a Global Alliance for Responsible and Green Minerals, with binding environmental and social standards for the mining industry and an independent certification system, has advantages for all market participants. It creates a real win-win situation for the countries with the raw materials. It will increase local value addition and production alongside jobs in the mining regions, and hundreds of millions of people, primarily in artisanal and small-scale mining, will benefit from living wages, adherence to fundamental human rights, as well as standards in the sector. Finally, it will help reduce and minimize damage to the environment.” According to the UNIDO, the Alliance will work to set up international guidelines and benchmarks for sustainable critical minerals supply chains and help countries with the implementation of standards and policies, supported by a sound certification system. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Investor Group Seeks to Steer BP Back to Oil and Gas
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil
Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com