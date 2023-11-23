Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 76.35 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 81.42 -0.54 -0.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.78 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.934 +0.037 +1.28%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.214 -0.018 -0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%
Chart Mars US 20 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.214 -0.018 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.80 +1.02 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.33 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.75 -2.30 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 724 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.49 -2.90 -3.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.95 -2.44 -2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.46 -0.29 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 177 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.77 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 79.92 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 78.17 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 68.67 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.37 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.97 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.52 -0.06 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.33 -0.67 -0.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.63 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.58 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -0.50 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.61 +1.96 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wasting money down under
  • 1 day Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Greek Shippers Halt Russian Crude Transports Amid U.S. Sanctions Push

Oil Prices Recover Slightly But Remain Under Pressure

Oil Prices Recover Slightly But Remain Under Pressure

After falling to their lowest…

ExxonMobil vs. Google: Profits and Perceptions Explained

ExxonMobil vs. Google: Profits and Perceptions Explained

Oil and technology companies face…

LPG Demand Surge Triggers Price Hike in Kazakhstan

LPG Demand Surge Triggers Price Hike in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan plans to gradually increase…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

By Brian Westenhaus - Nov 23, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • The research highlights the potential of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Houston, with its existing hydrogen plants and natural gas pipeline infrastructure, is an ideal location for transitioning to hydrogen-powered transportation.
  • The study compares different hydrogen generation processes and concludes that hydrogen can be supplied at a cost competitive with traditional fuels, considering the environmental benefits.
Join Our Community
Hydrogen

University of Houston energy researchers suggest hydrogen fuel can potentially be a cost-competitive and environmentally friendly alternative to gasoline and diesel, and that supplying hydrogen for transportation in the greater Houston area can be profitable today.

The research team is offering a white paper titled “Competitive Pricing of Hydrogen as an Economic Alternative to Gasoline and Diesel for the Houston Transportation Sector” where they examine the promise for the potential of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

The white paper offers that traditional liquid transportation fuels like gasoline and diesel are preferred because of their higher energy density. Unlike vehicles using gasoline, which releases carbon dioxide, and diesel – which contributes ground-level ozone, fuel cell electric vehicles refuel with hydrogen in five minutes and produce zero emissions.

The paper then pitches “According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Houston had approximately 5.5 million registered vehicles in the fiscal year 2022. Imagine if all these vehicles were using hydrogen for fuel.”

Houston, home to many hydrogen plants for industrial use, offers several advantages, according to the researchers.

The study explains, “It (Houston) has more than sufficient water and commercial filtering systems to support hydrogen generation. Add to that the existing natural gas pipeline infrastructure, which makes hydrogen production and supply more cost effective and makes Houston ideal for transitioning from traditional vehicles to hydrogen-powered ones.”

The study compares three hydrogen generation processes: steam methane reforming (SMR), SMR with carbon capture (SMRCC), and electrolysis using grid electricity and water. The researchers used the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)’s H2A tools to provide cost estimates for these pathways, and the Hydrogen Delivery Scenario Analysis Model (HDSAM) developed by Argonne National Laboratory to generate the delivery model and costs.

Additionally, it compares the cost of grid hydrogen with SMRCC hydrogen, showing that without tax credit incentive SMRCC hydrogen can be supplied at a lower cost of $6.10 per kg hydrogen at the pump, which makes it competitive.

Professor Christine Ehlig-Economides said, “This research underscores the transformative potential of hydrogen in the transportation sector. Our findings indicate that hydrogen can be a cost-competitive and environmentally responsible choice for consumers, businesses, and policymakers in the greater Houston area.”

***

Your humble writer is full of suspicion. As regular readers know, hydrogen is gaseous at any sensible consumer operating temperature and pressure. Its the smallest atom and slithers through most everything. Its not something one would want stored in an attached garage. The fuel cell tech isn’t quite there yet. And the study relies on power numbers for steam that likely come from natural gas. Just where the electrical watts needed from the grid would come from is anybody’s guess.

For all the contestable points the work does suggest that hydrogen fuel cells have economic potential. Maybe someday there will be a few models of hydrogen fueled automobiles to choose from.

But right now, the market forcing of electric battery energized cars isn’t building any confidence. Add to that the government wants to force heat pumps and electric appliances as the only choices. This after wind and solar aren’t looking like economically healthy ideas after all.

The reality forecast suggests a disaster. Government plus rule and regulation force? What will a community tolerate when forced to choose between air conditioning and charging the car tonight?

ADVERTISEMENT

Hydrogen might be the energy / fuel nirvana someday. But know one knows how that system is going to look today. All this political pressure is looking to blow the system up.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nissan To Invest £1 Billion Investment in UK Electric Vehicle Production
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?

Will Oil Prices Fall Below $70?
The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts

The Oil Market Isn’t Buying The Bullish Demand Forecasts
National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul

National Grid Launches Massive $52 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul
What Caused the Recent Drop in Oil Prices? Goldman Trader Chimes In

What Caused the Recent Drop in Oil Prices? Goldman Trader Chimes In

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com