Hurricane Dorian Leads To Gasoline Crisis In Florida

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 55.10 -1.61 -2.84%
Brent Crude 24 hours 59.25 -1.24 -2.05%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.285 -0.011 -0.48%
Mars US 1 day 55.80 -1.61 -2.80%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.24 +0.08 +0.13%
Urals 2 days 58.05 +1.65 +2.93%
Louisiana Light 3 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.68 -1.53 -2.50%
Mexican Basket 3 days 51.05 +0.32 +0.63%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.285 -0.011 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.61 +0.24 +0.40%
Murban 2 days 61.50 +0.33 +0.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.46 -1.30 -2.42%
Basra Light 2 days 61.84 -1.40 -2.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.93 -1.53 -2.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.68 -1.53 -2.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.68 -1.53 -2.50%
Girassol 2 days 60.94 -1.65 -2.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.24 +0.08 +0.13%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.86 +1.08 +2.47%
Canadian Condensate 11 days 50.71 +0.93 +1.87%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 57.11 +0.93 +1.66%
Sweet Crude 1 day 53.46 +0.58 +1.10%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.21 +0.93 +1.81%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.96 +0.18 +0.31%
Central Alberta 1 day 51.71 +0.93 +1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -1.50 -3.19%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.73 +1.57 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.05 -1.61 -3.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
Buena Vista 3 days 64.84 +0.68 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 7 mins It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 1 hour Brexit Seems To Be Assured
  • 7 hours EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 1 day Iranian Tanker Makes Drastic Course Reversal As It Entered Turkish Waters
  • 3 hours Alaska Well Sets Onshore Record
  • 45 mins Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days Iran in the world market
  • 2 days Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 1 day Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 21 hours We interrupt the political wrangling to bring you this important oil industry message
  • 6 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 25 mins Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip

Breaking News:

Trade War Could Undermine China’s Emission Reduction Targets 

Alt Text

The Obvious Play For This White House Policy Change

Buying Continental Resources may seem…

Alt Text

What’s Coming Up In The Oil Patch?

There’s plenty to keep an…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Hit Hard By Trade War Escalation

China reignited fears of a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hurricane Dorian Leads To Gasoline Crisis In Florida

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 31, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Gasoline Florida

Hurricane Dorian is rapidly approaching the coast of Florida, forcing people to scramble for fuel and stockpile supplies.

At the time of this writing, the storm had strengthened to a Category 3 and was on track to reach Category 4 before making landfall, likely on Monday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that there was a fuel shortage across the state as millions of people fueled up and embarked upon a long exodus up the peninsula. “We, in the emergency declaration, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks so we can increase capacity for fuel being brought in. We're also going to be starting today implementing Florida Highway Patrol escorts for fuel trucks so we can increase fueling in critical parts of the state.” DeSantis said.

“There’s a storm premium in the WTI price,” Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, told Reuters on Wednesday. “The track of the storm is kind of dangerous for Gulf of Mexico production.” More up-to-date storm modelling shows the hurricane likely set to turn up the Atlantic Coast, potentially leading to widespread damage to millions of people in coastal communities. That also means, however, that extensive oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico will likely be spared.

Oil prices gained on the week, pushed higher by a seemingly softer tone from President Trump regarding the U.S.-China trade war. However, higher tariffs take effect on September 1, taking the trade war to a new, higher level. While Trump and Xi have dialed down the rhetoric, directionally, tariffs are still on an escalatory path. The hurricane also seems to have added some upward pressure on crude, analysts say. Related: Iran Offers EU Two Options To Keep Nuclear Deal In Place

Major hurricanes can have huge implications for energy markets. Storms that reach the Gulf of Mexico are the ones that tend to have a larger impact. Hurricane Katrina, for instance, sank oil platforms and disrupted oil production, sending crude oil and retail gasoline prices soaring in 2005. Then there was Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which devastated Houston and disrupted millions of barrels of refining capacity. That impact was different – upstream production avoided major disruptions, but the widespread damage to the Gulf Coast refining system meant that crude was trapped inland for a period of time, depressing WTI and leading to a significant disconnect with global markets. Downstream output was also curtailed for weeks.

Hurricane Dorian, on the other hand, likely won’t have nearly as much of an impact on energy markets. Florida has negligible levels of oil and gas production, and also does not have any refineries. So the disruptions will be concentrated at the local retail and consumer level.

Florida also does not have major interstate pipelines, so it “relies on petroleum products delivered by tanker and barge to Florida marine terminals, primarily at Jacksonville, Port Canaveral, Port Everglades, and Tampa,” according to the EIA. There is a pipeline system within the state, originating in Tampa and extending out to Central Florida and Orlando.

“In part because of Florida's large population, tourist industry, and the heavy passenger and cargo traffic through its international airports, state demand for motor gasoline and jet fuel is among the highest in the United States,” the EIA says. Related: Analysts Cut WTI Oil Price Forecast Again

Because of Florida’s unique situation – relatively distant and somewhat cut off from onshore connections, no upstream production, while also being a major consumer of refined products – sea connections for fuel are vital. And because the state’s large population is stockpiling fuel and heading north, gasoline stations are running low on fuel.

A few days before the storm is expected to make landfall, there were widespread reports of long lines at gasoline stations and empty fuel pumps. Damage from the storm could also leave ports and fuel trucks sidelined if the recovery takes an extended period of time. Hurricane Dorian is also expected to move slowly up the state, which could exacerbate flooding as well as delay recovery. “This is potentially a multi-day event, where it will churn slowly across the state,” Gov. DeSantis said on Friday in Tallahassee. “That obviously creates a whole host of issues.”

With all of that said, these implications will likely be localized. But Hurricane Dorian is a grim reminder that the storm season still has months to go, and can deal unexpected blows.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
Canadian Oil Prices Jump On Crucial Pipeline Breakthrough

Canadian Oil Prices Jump On Crucial Pipeline Breakthrough

 Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

 Natural Gas Prices Poised For Dramatic Price Increase

Natural Gas Prices Poised For Dramatic Price Increase

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com