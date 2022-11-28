How Russia Is Trying To Steal Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.56 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 83.19 -0.44 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.14 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours 6.712 -0.312 -4.44%
Graph down Gasoline 54 mins 2.295 -0.036 -1.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 72.44 -3.84 -5.03%
Chart Gasoline 54 mins 2.295 -0.036 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.20 +3.24 +4.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.25 +4.02 +4.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.08 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 364 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.78 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.43 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 48.22 -1.62 -3.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 55.03 -1.66 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 78.43 -1.66 -2.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 76.68 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 73.83 -1.66 -2.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 71.83 -1.66 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 80.78 -1.66 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 70.13 -1.66 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 67.25 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 -3.10 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.04 -2.16 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Oil Stocks Plunge As Divergence With Oil Prices Ends

Russia’s Crude Trades At $52, Well Below The Proposed Price Cap

Russia’s Crude Trades At $52, Well Below The Proposed Price Cap

Russia’s flagship crude grade Urals…

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

Drivers in the United States…

Are Oil And Gas Lobbyists Influencing The COP Summits?

Are Oil And Gas Lobbyists Influencing The COP Summits?

Environmentalists fear that the next…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Russia Is Trying To Steal Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

By The Jamestown Foundation - Nov 28, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • Russia seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on March 4th and quickly began installing its own managers and technical staff.
  • Since then, Russian authorities have arrested the plant’s CEO and created a Moscow-based company to run the plant, firing workers that refuse to sign contracts.
  • Ultimately, Russia is attempting to achieve full control of the nuclear plant and staff, disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian grid, and connect it to its own.
Join Our Community

Russia began installing managers and technical staff at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) soon after seizing the plant by military force on March 4 and well before officially annexing Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region to Russia (see Part One). Moscow completed the formal annexation procedures on October 5, and that same day, President Vladimir Putin issued a decree to place the ZNPP under Russian government ownership (Ukrainska Pravda, October 5). Based on Putin’s decree, the Rosenergoatom State Concern (operator of Russia’s nuclear power plants, itself part of the Rosatom state corporation) has created a ZNPP Operating Company registered in Moscow and appointed a Russian CEO of the ZNPP.

Between late September and mid-October 2022, Russian authorities arrested the ZNPP’s Ukrainian CEO, Ihor Murashov, and several other senior Ukrainian managers, held them in detention separately for some days, and then evicted them to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Since then, Rosatom representatives have descended on ZNPP from Moscow with offers to the Ukrainian staff to sign employment contracts with the Russian company. Those who do decide to sign would qualify for pay bonuses, while those refusing would be dismissed from work. Abandoning Ukrainian citizenship to take up Russian citizenship is not required, at least for now (Ukrainska Pravda, October 14, 24).

Ukraine’s Energoatom state enterprise (operator of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants) is trying to retain at least a degree of influence at the ZNPP. Energoatom President Petro Kotin has additionally taken up the position of ZNPP’s acting CEO. Policy decisions regarding the Zaporizhzhia plant are to be made in Energoatom’s central office in Kyiv, while technical matters are to be decided on-site by ZNPP staff under the Ukrainian chief engineer and subject to approval by Energoatom’s first vice-president (Ukrainska Pravda, October 5).

Energoatom continues paying salaries and benefits to Ukrainian personnel at ZNPP who refuse employment with the Russian operating company. Energoatom has raised salaries twice: effective from October 2022 and due to take effect in January 2023. For its part, the Russian operating company offers salaries and bonuses based on the Russian pay scale (considerably higher than the Ukrainian pay scale) for staff accepting Russian employment while threatening the unwilling workers with dismissal (TASS, November 3; Ukrainska Pravda, October 31, November 7). The Russian company’s aggressive jurisdictional battle against a distant Energoatom as well as the on-site Russian military presence can exert their own intimidating effect on the Ukrainian staff.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) scrupulously respects Ukraine’s legal jurisdiction over the ZNPP (see Part One) and, as a United Nations agency, adheres to Ukraine’s territorial integrity. At the same, the IAEA must initiate a dialogue with the Russian authorities to establish and maintain a presence at the ZNPP. The IAEA has created an International Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia, whereby agency teams of four experts each rotate every four weeks at the plant. Ukraine requested and Russia accepted the IAEA’s presence from September 2022 onward (Iaea.org, August 29).

More ambitiously, the IAEA supports General Director Rafael Grossi’s initiative for a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone to be created around the ZNPP. Grossi has met with Putin once and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice for discussions on this initiative. The IAEA chief has proposed to start by having both countries officially adopt the concept for such a zone (Iaea.org, November 10).

Ukraine’s paramount interest in this context is for the country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and legal jurisdiction over the territory in general and the ZNPP in particular to receive international reconfirmation. Kyiv calls for the ZNPP to be demilitarized - that is, all Russian forces must be removed from the plant and the town of Enerhodar - and for the ZNPP to be returned to full Ukrainian control (Ukrinform, November 20).

Moscow is interested in eliciting an informal, de facto acceptance of its grab of the ZNPP and control of the surrounding territory, even in an ambiguous form as Russia has elicited in years past from the UN in the case of Abkhazia and from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the cases of South Ossetia and Transnistria. Even short of recognition (which is ruled out ab initio), any ambiguous arrangement would play in Russia’s favor. For example, Moscow would ask an international organization to access the site (in this case, IAEA at the ZNPP) not only via Ukraine but also via Russia—or ask the international body to deal directly (if only on mundane daily matters) with the Russian occupation authorities and their local representatives. The IAEA has done none of this in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian diplomats at the UN and in Moscow (where Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov seems to handle this dossier) reject demilitarization of the ZNPP, arguing that this would result in Ukraine regaining the plant. They claim that “only” the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), not the Russian army, is present there. These authorities are open to discussing a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone around the ZNPP, subject however to negotiating the parameters of such a zone to Moscow’s satisfaction. (TASS, October 12, 14; Izvestiya, October 24). This recalls Russia’s tactics in past “frozen” conflicts to use veto powers against international organizations and local countries after seizing their territories.

Addressing the G20 summit, recently held in Indonesia, President Zelenskyy called for pressuring Russia to follow the IAEA’s resolutions and recommendations: to remove all Russian military personnel from the ZNPP, hand the plant over to the IAEA and Ukrainian personnel, as well as reconnect the plant permanently to Ukraine’s national electricity grid (Ukrinform, November 15).

If the Russian occupation is allowed to continue, however, Moscow will be in a stronger position to achieve full control of the ZNPP’s management and staff, disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian grid and connect it to Russia’s, slash Ukraine’s electricity export potential, further compromise Ukraine’s already precarious energy security after the Russian missile attacks and use the ZNPP’s electricity output for Russia’s own needs.

By the Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Research Team Reports Breakthrough In Metal Gas Batteries
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil

December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil
MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development

MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development
The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com