How Effective Are Electric Vehicles In Reducing Emissions?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.45 +0.22 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 90.92 +0.21 +0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 -0.019 -0.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 87.38 +0.41 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.342 -0.019 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 673 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 126 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Pushes Past Setbacks, Eyes Full Operations Restart

The Smoke And Mirrors Surrounding U.S.-Iran Relations

The Smoke And Mirrors Surrounding U.S.-Iran Relations

The complex relationship between the…

A Slow Start To The Month For Oil Prices

A Slow Start To The Month For Oil Prices

Oil prices had a slow…

The Critical Role Of Iraq In A New Global Natural Gas Game

The Critical Role Of Iraq In A New Global Natural Gas Game

Iraq, with vast untapped gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Effective Are Electric Vehicles In Reducing Emissions?

By Rystad Energy - Oct 03, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Even in fossil-fuel-dominated grids, BEVs emit only about 50% of the CO2e of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
  • The research took into account lifecycle emissions, considering factors like manufacturing, maintenance, and operation in countries like China, the US, and Germany.
  • The emissions from BEVs will continue to decrease as nations transition to cleaner power sources, solidifying their position as a sustainable transportation option.
Join Our Community
Electric Vehicle

Battery electric vehicles (BEV) are the clear winner when trying to reduce emissions in the transportation sector, according to Rystad Energy research. Despite incurring higher emissions in the manufacturing process of electric vehicles and an enduring reliance on fossil fuel power generation in many countries, the positive environmental impact of switching to a BEV over the vehicle’s lifetime is unmistakable.

Our analysis shows that battery-powered vehicles contribute at most half the carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) of diesel or gasoline cars across their lifecycle, regardless of the country of operation. Even in countries where the power grid is dominated by fossil fuels, battery-powered cars emit about 50% of the CO2e of an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. As renewable sources replace coal and gas-fired generation, emissions related to the operation of BEVs could drop by 86%.

Our in-depth research of lifecycle BEV and ICE vehicle emissions considers every stage of the manufacturing process and the vehicle’s operation. This includes the manufacturing of the vehicle’s body, known as body in white (BIW), powertrain assembly, maintenance, fuel and electricity-related emissions, and battery production for BEVs. We are conscious that there are often societal and humanitarian impacts associated with EV manufacturing, battery production, and associated mining. However, this research is purely focused on the emissions comparison between battery electric and traditional-fuel vehicles.

Based on the current power generation mix in China, the lifecycle emissions of a BEV are about 39 tonnes of CO2e versus almost 85 tonnes for an ICE vehicle. The difference in the US is even starker. A BEV emits 42 tonnes of CO2e across its life in the US, 58% lower than a gasoline or diesel vehicle that emits more than 100 tonnes. Of these totals, emissions related to the extraction, refining, and burning of fossil fuels contribute about 90% of all ICE emissions. The breakdown of emissions across a battery-powered vehicle’s life is directly tied to its electricity consumption and how that power is generated.

Overall, battery electric vehicles are clearly the right technology to reduce emissions in the transportation sector. Switching to a BEV will reduce long-term emissions despite a larger environmental impact at the beginning of the vehicle's life. Contrary to some claims, electric car adoption is not a fool’s errand; it will slash emissions in the long run and accelerate the energy transition.

Abhishek Murali, senior clean tech analyst, Rystad Energy

Ryst

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Energy Transition Solution.

We selected five countries for our analysis – China, the US, India, Germany, and France – due to their diverse transportation factors like driving patterns, type of vehicle dominant in each country, and varying power mixes, both historical and forecast. Germany and France were chosen to reflect the European market in general and assess different power mixes, keeping other factors mostly similar. We used our base case power generation forecast for each country when evaluating lifecycle emissions to accurately reflect the evolving nature of electricity generation and its impact on BEV emissions. Each vehicle is expected to last 18 years, after which age most vehicles are scrapped.

Annual distance driven varies widely by country, with consumers in the US driving longer distances than every other country we studied. US vehicles travel on average about 23,000 kilometers (km) every year, compared to 19,000 km in China and about 13,500 km in Germany, France, and India. When forecasting emissions over the next 18 years, we predicted the evolution of driving distance based on historical data. Mileage in the US, China, and Europe is expected to fall about 1% annually based on official driving statistics and surveys, while distances driven in India are expected to increase by 0.5% per year as the country is still in the middle of its motorization period.

The power market holds the key

A country’s power mix will play a significant role in determining how quickly emissions reduction can be achieved when switching to BEVs. Whereas ICE vehicles become more emissions-heavy as they age, BEVs will emit less over the years as power generation becomes greener. For instance, in our base case scenario predicting the development of the US power grid, battery-powered cars will emit just 14% of the emissions equivalent from a gasoline or diesel car in 2041.

Stark contrasts can also be found in regions where most other factors are similar. Comparing Germany and France, the only deviation is in the emissions intensity of the grid. France, largely dominated by nuclear power, has about an 84% lower carbon intensity than Germany, which relies heavily on gas generation. Hence, emissions from charging an electric vehicle in France will be about 70% lower, resulting in around 37% lower lifecycle emissions.

Performing the same comparison for a coal-heavy power mix, in the case of India, results in 43% lower lifecycle emissions. Overall, adopting BEVs – even in a status quo power mix future – will be beneficial to the environment, especially in countries with high annual mileage like the US.

CO2

How much CO2 can electric vehicle sales displace?

ADVERTISEMENT

Using this power-mix analysis, we can estimate the volume of emissions avoided through BEV sales, assuming driving distance is the same across both vehicle types. The average displacement factor varies widely by country depending on driving patterns and model availability. For instance, China has low annual average mileage and widespread BEV model availability, leading to an almost 1:1 emissions displacement factor. However, BEV adoption in the US can vary hugely from state to state. California has an almost 1:1 displacement factor, but the national average is estimated at 0.6. European countries have anywhere from a 0.8 to 1.1 displacement factor.

To illustrate this, 5 million passenger BEVs were sold in China in 2022, versus 17 million ICE cars. Assuming each of these BEVs emits 39 tonnes CO2e in its lifetime and an ICE emits 85 tonnes CO2e, ICE sales would emit 1.4 gigatonnes CO2e total, while the BEVs sold will add about 200 million tonnes of CO2e to the environment. However, if the same 5 million BEVs had been ICEs, added emissions would have been around 430 million tonnes CO2e. Thus, BEVs result in a lifecycle emissions reduction of 230 million tonnes CO2e – almost 14% of total passenger car emissions. A similar analysis in the US shows this figure at 25 million tonnes CO2e.

Ryst

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Electrically Ignited Fuel: The Future Of Safe Energy
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com