Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 53.85 -0.78 -1.43%
Brent Crude 45 mins 62.60 -0.88 -1.39%
Natural Gas 1 hour 4.388 -0.089 -1.99%
Mars US 20 hours 58.23 +1.20 +2.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.33 -1.69 -2.64%
Urals 2 days 62.14 -2.23 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.96 +0.27 +0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.85 +0.20 +0.35%
Natural Gas 1 hour 4.388 -0.089 -1.99%
Marine 2 days 61.78 -2.79 -4.32%
Murban 2 days 62.93 -3.05 -4.62%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.79 -0.63 -1.10%
Basra Light 2 days 63.81 +0.96 +1.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.95 -0.83 -1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.96 +0.27 +0.42%
Girassol 2 days 62.48 -0.37 -0.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 23.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 11.43 -5.77 -33.55%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 35.43 -3.77 -9.62%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 53.53 -3.77 -6.58%
Sweet Crude 3 days 18.18 -3.77 -17.18%
Peace Sour 3 days 14.18 -3.77 -21.00%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 36.18 -3.77 -9.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 22.43 -4.02 -15.20%
Central Alberta 3 days 14.43 -3.77 -20.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Giddings 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.64 -3.93 -5.82%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.14 +1.20 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.09 +1.20 +2.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.64 +1.20 +2.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.63 -3.33 -4.97%
All Charts
Jim Hyerczyk

High Volatility In Oil & Gas Continues

By Jim Hyerczyk - Nov 22, 2018, 11:00 AM CST
Trading

Thanksgiving week usually features low-volume, low-volatility moves in the energy complex, but so far in this holiday-shortened week, we have seen none of that with crude prices being influenced by heightened volatility in the equity markets and natural gas prices being supported by predictions of an extremely early triple-digit drawdown in supply.

After two-days of trading, crude oil futures were already down 5.73 percent, while natural gas prices were up 5.36 percent. Volatility came down a bit on Wednesday and Thursday after the government released its latest reports on crude oil inventories and natural gas supply (a 134 BcF draw in natural gas inventories, and a moderate build in crude oil stocks. These reports are likely to set the tone for the rest of the session and the rest of the week.

Crude Oil

The Fundamentals

Prices are primarily being influenced by concerns over rising production and falling demand. Output is rising, led by increasing production from the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, which now accounts for about a third of U.S. daily consumption.

Signs of lower demand are beginning to emerge. On Monday, Japan’s Ministry of Finance reported that October crude oil imports fell by 7.7 percent from the same month last year, to 2.77 million barrels per day (bpd). The International Energy Agency (IEA) is also warning about lower demand due a weakening global economy. Also helping to keep a lid on prices are signs of lower…

