Heatwave Shows That Biden’s Better Grid Initiative Is Woefully Underfunded

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 13 mins 75.60 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.71 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.92 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 +0.148 +5.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.46 +1.13 +1.41%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.719 -0.001 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.15 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.33 +1.34 +1.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.40 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph down Basra Light 597 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.36 +0.78 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.72 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.63 +0.63 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.46 +1.13 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 50 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.04 -0.37 -0.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.44 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.69 -0.37 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.84 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.54 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.84 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.79 -0.37 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.14 -0.37 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.80 -0.46 -0.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.58 -0.40 -0.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 81.60 +0.78 +0.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 70.03 -0.40 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.83 -0.40 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.00 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.70 +1.10 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 25 mins Wind energy costs are rising
  • 7 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Putin To Skip BRICS Summit Due To UN Arrest Warrant

Hummer EV's Lofty Premiums Begin To Erode

Hummer EV's Lofty Premiums Begin To Erode

Despite initial high demand, secondary…

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints

Oil prices were down by…

Decarbonization Is Happening Faster Than You May Think

Decarbonization Is Happening Faster Than You May Think

Net-Zero 2050 has become a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Heatwave Shows That Biden’s Better Grid Initiative Is Woefully Underfunded

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 20, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Record-breaking heatwaves in western U.S. states are causing strain on already underperforming power grids, raising concerns about possible blackouts.
  • Texas' power grid, which previously collapsed under extreme weather conditions, is holding up thanks to an increase in battery installations and solar power capacity.
  • The Biden administration has earmarked $13 billion for power grid modernization under the Building a Better Grid Initiative, but this falls short of the estimated annual investment of $4 trillion needed by 2030 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Join Our Community
Grid

The United States is experiencing a blistering heat wave that’s putting major strain on the country’s electrical grids. As temperatures soar in the Western U.S., air conditioning units are working overtime, drawing far more energy from the grid than usual. This is a serious concern, as the nation’s power grids are antiquated and often underperforming on the best of days. And in heat above 100 degrees, a blackout could be extremely dangerous, if not deadly. 

In Las Vegas, Nevada, temperatures have hovered around 110 degrees for over a week. Same story in Phoenix, Arizona, where the metro area smashed its previous record for electricity consumption. California’s Death Valley is also seeing temperatures above 110, but that’s after the sun goes down. In fact, the region is inching closer and closer to its previous record for high temperatures – the highest ever recorded on Earth – at 134F (56.7C). Just this Sunday, the mercury hit 128F (53.3C) at the appropriately named Furnace Creek. 

In the midst of these sweltering conditions in California, officials are beseeching residents not to turn their thermostats below 78 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent potential blackouts. "When you've got really hot temperatures that don't cool down at night, that can be really taxing on the electrical equipment," Jeff Smith, a representative from Pacific Gas and Electric, was quoted by CBS News this week. In particular, the risk of transformer failures increases significantly in such conditions. 

In Texas, the grid has so far held up, but that was far from a sure thing. Texas’ grid has failed to endure extreme weather events in the past, with tragic consequences. In February of 2021, the Texas grid collapsed under the strain of increased energy demand to heat homes during the disastrous Winter Storm Uri. Tragically, 246 people (at least) died as a result of the storm and the resulting grid failure. That’s the official number, but a BuzzFeed News analysis says that the real death toll is likely to be closer to 700 lives lost

The tragedy was not just a result of the severity of the storm, but also the uniquely deregulated and isolated nature of Texas’ electric grid. Texas found itself in serious trouble when it ran out of energy to supply its own grid and wasn’t able to import electricity from interconnected grids in other states. Texas has been cutting its ties with the national grid for years in order to avoid federal regulation and the objectively flawed traditional U.S. utility model, which also led to a lack of adequate weatherization and failsafe mechanisms. So far this year, however, the Texas grid has held strong through record energy demand, in large part thanks to huge increases in battery installation as well as available solar power production capacity to meet demand and give more flexibility to the grid.

While things are looking up in Texas, however, the current strain on the grid throughout the west speaks to a major infrastructural issue at a national level. “Most of the world’s transmission infrastructure was built between 40 and as much as 80 years ago, and much of it is operating well past age and design limits,” former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) commissioner and PG&E chair Nora Mead Brownell told Electrek earlier this year. “Utilities currently don’t monitor their power lines for conditions that affect carrying capacity; like how much a line is sagging or swaying or ambient temperatures. In fact, 99% of power lines aren’t monitored at all, and that’s a problem,” she continued.

The old and inadequate infrastructure, along with the monitoring issues, could lead to huge and life-threatening issues in places experiencing extreme weather events. As climate change advances, such extreme weather patterns are expected to become both more frequent and more intense. But speaking of climate change, switching the grid over to renewable energy on a dime isn’t a great option either. Our grid is woefully unprepared for the green energy transition, which will require huge additions in transmission infrastructure and grid flexibility to account for increasing electrification and an influx of variable energy.

To address these huge looming issues, the Biden administration has introduced the Building a Better Grid Initiative and, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, has earmarked $13 billion to modernize and expand the nation’s power grid. While this is a great start, however, it’s nowhere near ambitious enough to solve the problem. The International Energy Agency estimates that annual investments in energy sector infrastructure and technologies will need to increase four-fold from current levels to reach $4 trillion by 2030 in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Snaps Up Record-High Volumes Of Russian Crude In The First Half Of 2023

Next Post

European Natural Gas Prices Rise Amid Lower Wind Power Output
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses
Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price As Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production

Ford Slashes F-150 Lightning Price As Tesla Kicks Off Cybertruck Production
Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion

Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion
Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

Why TotalEnergies’ $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com