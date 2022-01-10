Gulf Oil Producers To Meet In China Amid Kazakhstan Unrest

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.25 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.91 -0.84 -1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.083 +0.167 +4.26%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.491 +0.009 +0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.278 -0.021 -0.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.81 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.14 +1.34 +1.66%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 76.90 -1.01 -1.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.278 -0.021 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.73 +1.82 +2.31%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.03 +1.73 +2.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.54 -0.52 -0.67%
Graph down Basra Light 42 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.60 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.81 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.81 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.84 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.14 +1.34 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.29 -0.59 -0.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.50 -0.56 -0.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.90 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 79.30 -0.56 -0.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.65 -0.46 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 72.90 -0.81 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.90 -0.81 -1.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 75.75 -0.81 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 78.85 -0.26 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.90 -0.81 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.25 +1.25 +1.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.22 +1.74 +2.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.85 +1.05 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.80 +1.05 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.80 +1.05 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.25 -0.50 -0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.39 -0.56 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 11 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

Mexico Slashes Pemex Debt By $3.2 Billion

The Auto Industry Growth Stocks To Watch In 2022

The Auto Industry Growth Stocks To Watch In 2022

The auto sector was a…

Record High Lithium Prices Are Here To Stay

Record High Lithium Prices Are Here To Stay

The price for lithium is…

Flying Taxis Could Finally Make A Breakthrough In 2022

Flying Taxis Could Finally Make A Breakthrough In 2022

While space travel and the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gulf Oil Producers To Meet In China Amid Kazakhstan Unrest

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

China is hosting this week foreign ministers from major oil producers and exporters in the Middle East to discuss boosting energy ties and a possible free trade agreement, while Beijing is concerned with the unrest in central Asian oil producer Kazakhstan.

More than 160 people were killed in Kazakhstan in one week of unrest during protests that affected production at the country’s largest oilfield, Tengiz, operated by Chevron.

The U.S. supermajor said on Sunday that production at the oilfield was gradually being restored to its usual volumes, following several days of curtailed output amid logistics disruptions due to contractors supporting the protests.

Tengizchevroil, the joint venture pumping oil at Tengiz, produces around 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) out of Kazakhstan’s total crude oil production of some 1.6 million bpd.  

As Kazakhstan was plunged into protests, with a shoot-to-kill order from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the unrest raised concerns over the energy security of China, which has invested in Kazakhstan’s energy industry.

So China is hosting this week the foreign ministers of the world’s largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia, as well as the foreign ministers of Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, and the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, The Arab Weekly reports.

The Gulf countries and China will be seeking to progress negotiations over a free trade agreement (FTA) and cooperation in areas including energy.

“The visit is vitally important, and it may lead to positive results for a China-GCC FTA, after negotiations started in 2004,” Li Shaoxian, director of the China Institute for Arab Studies at Ningxia University, told the Global Times.

According to Chinese media and analysts, the Gulf officials and China will also discuss energy ties and regional security.

GCC’s secretary general Al-Hajraf hopes the visit will help strengthen GCC-Chinese relations and economic, investment and technical cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Record High Lithium Prices Are Here To Stay
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories
Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?
Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production

Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production
Goldman Sachs: Commodity Supercycle Could Last A Decade

Goldman Sachs: Commodity Supercycle Could Last A Decade



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com