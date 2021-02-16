Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 60.09 +0.04 +0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 63.35 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.079 -0.050 -1.60%
Graph up Mars US 21 mins 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.60 +2.06 +3.40%
Graph up Urals 56 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.079 -0.050 -1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.55 +2.02 +3.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.66 +1.81 +2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.49 +1.47 +2.53%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.22 +1.42 +2.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.51 +1.74 +2.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.48 +1.61 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.60 +2.06 +3.40%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.07 +1.23 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 58.47 +1.23 +2.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.87 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 55.62 +1.23 +2.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 53.97 +1.23 +2.33%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 53.97 +1.23 +2.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.22 +1.23 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 57.32 +1.23 +2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 54.12 +1.23 +2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 60.86 -0.40 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 64.63 -1.23 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 1 hour Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 11 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 1 day Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 19 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 3 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 8 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 24 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 1 day Hell's Chance in a Snowball

Breaking News:

Tesla Prepares To Build EV Factory In India

Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

2020 was an absolutely unbelievable…

The Most Overlooked Energy Source On Earth

The Most Overlooked Energy Source On Earth

Despite its massive potential, one…

Oil Prices Head Higher As Texas Grapples With An Arctic Blast

Oil Prices Head Higher As Texas Grapples With An Arctic Blast

The record-setting cold blast in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

By ZeroHedge - Feb 16, 2021, 3:00 PM CST



Join Our Community

On a day when one of our preferred stocks, Exxon, has hit the highest price since last June following an upgrade from Credit Suisse which upped its price target for the energy giant to $62 from $52, the energy sector has seen further tailwinds from none other than Goldman, whose strategist Alessio Rizzi writes that the bank continues "to have a pro-cyclical tilt in our asset allocation" and following the poor performance of energy stocks in the past year, the bank thinks that "adding energy equity exposure is attractive at this juncture, especially considering our constructive commodity view."

To justify its bullish bias, Rizzi writes that since the start of the year, "markets have been risk-on and cross-asset performance has repriced the potential for reflation" which is in line with Goldman's core views as it expects "pro-cyclical assets to outperform, supported by strong global growth and broadly dovish policy from central banks. Our US economists revised up 2021 US GDP growth to 6.8% given the increased chance of a large US fiscal stimulus package and pulled forward the first Fed policy hike to 1H 2024."

This is most clearly seen in the ongoing surge in oil prices which are now back to their pre-covid levels.

And while commodities have clearly benefited the most during this reflationary shift and Energy is now the best performing asset YTD...

.... many energy related assets have lagged during the strong commodities rally, especially over the last month perhaps due to ongoing concerns that regulatory intervention will shift the goalposts in favor of clean energ. In fact, Goldman notes that energy related FX and the US energy equity sector are almost unchanged since mid January, while the European energy sector sold off and USD Energy HY spreads widened vs HY.

Related Video: Four Of The Coolest Fictional Power Sources

And while US energy stocks have also lagged, Rizzi notes that across energy related assets, the EU energy sector lagged the most with performance of the SXEP lagging beta implied return by Brent by more than 2SDs.

The gap is even larger based on excess market returns: according to Goldman, Energy FX and US Energy Credit lagged as well but the underperformance was less extreme. The energy sector divergence to oil price looks large even though some of the underperformance of energy related assets might have been due to the poor earnings season for energy stocks and tighter supply (a more direct tailwind for commodity prices). For example, Energy equity and Energy FX are still well below the peak reached in 2019.

Goldman reinforces the bullish case by running a backtest on historical dislocations between the EU Energy sector and Brent and finds that based on data since 2010, when the EU Energy sector lags Brent performance by 2SDs, the EU energy equity sector tends to outperform its beta to oil price in the subsequent month. Related: Hedge Funds Flocked To WTI Crude Ahead Of Texas Cold Snap

In the end, perhaps prompted by JPM's recent thesis that an oil supercycle has arrived coupled with growing reflationary bets, investors have already positioned for a catch up of SXEP with options given the elevated level of Energy vol (~1.8x times SX5E vol) and call skew now in positive territory.

And as European energy braces for a gamma squeeze, we expect a similar bullish positioning among US energy stocks to follow.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

Next Post

3 Extra Fringe Energy Innovations For 2021
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?
Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com