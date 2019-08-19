Global Renewables Investment To Hit $13.3 Trillion By 2050

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 55 mins 56.14 +1.33 +2.43%
Brent Crude 12 mins 59.74 +1.10 +1.88%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.213 +0.006 +0.27%
Mars US 41 mins 58.36 +0.74 +1.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.13 +0.26 +0.44%
Urals 4 days 55.70 -0.45 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.83 +0.02 +0.03%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.83 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.29 +1.16 +2.41%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.213 +0.006 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 58.10 -0.18 -0.31%
Murban 4 days 59.98 +0.13 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 4 days 52.21 +0.39 +0.75%
Basra Light 4 days 61.07 +0.42 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 4 days 58.25 +0.68 +1.18%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Girassol 4 days 60.72 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.13 +0.26 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.27 +1.36 +3.50%
Western Canadian Select 20 mins 43.06 +0.34 +0.80%
Canadian Condensate 26 days 52.31 +0.34 +0.65%
Premium Synthetic 20 mins 55.21 +0.34 +0.62%
Sweet Crude 20 mins 50.96 +0.34 +0.67%
Peace Sour 20 mins 49.31 +0.34 +0.69%
Peace Sour 20 mins 49.31 +0.34 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 20 mins 50.31 +0.34 +0.68%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 55.71 +0.34 +0.61%
Central Alberta 20 mins 49.81 +0.34 +0.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.83 +0.02 +0.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 4 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.24 -0.64 -1.05%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.82 +0.40 +0.83%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.77 +0.40 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.77 +0.40 +0.76%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.75 +0.40 +0.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 7 minutes Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 11 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 15 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 5 hours Long Range Attack On Saudi Oil Field Ends War On Yemen
  • 2 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 9 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 21 mins Maybe 8 to 10 "good" years left in oil industry * UAE model for Economic Deversification * Others spent oil billions on terrorism, wars, lopping off heads * Too late now
  • 18 hours Domino Effect: Rashida Tlaib Rejects Israel's Offer For 'Humanitarian' Visit To West Bank
  • 17 hours Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 12 hours CLIMATE PANIC! ELEVENTY!!! "250,000 people die a year due to the climate crisis"
  • 23 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 18 hours Continental Resource's Hamm wants shale to cut production. . . He can't compete with peers.
  • 1 day Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 1 day Why Oil is Falling (including conspiracy theories and other fun stuff)
  • 21 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 13 hours US Petroleum Demand Strongest Since 2007

Breaking News:

Oil Majors, Traders Win Nigerian Crude For Fuel Swap Deals

Alt Text

Oil Demand Growth Slowdown Isn’t Over Yet

Oil demand growth forecasts continue…

Alt Text

OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

In its latest monthly report,…

Alt Text

Gibraltar Releases Iranian Tanker

The authorities of Gibraltar have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Renewables Investment To Hit $13.3 Trillion By 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 19, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar cells

Global investments in renewable energy generation capacity will vastly outnumber investment in new fossil fuel-fired plants by 2050, as the share of renewables in the world’s generation capacity will grow exponentially, research company BloombergNEF (BNEF) says in its report New Energy Outlook 2019.

Investments in new generation capacity around the world is set to hit US$13.3 trillion over the 32 years to 2050, according to BNEF estimates. Of this US$13.3 trillion, as much as 77 percent will be investment earmarked for new electricity generation from renewable sources.

Wind and solar will lead the renewable investment over the next three decades, BNEF’s analysis showed.

Wind power is set to attract US$5.3 trillion in new generation by 2050, solar will see spending at US$4.2 trillion, while investments in batteries will amount to US$843 billion.

To compare, global investment in new fossil plants is set to not exceed US$2 trillion by 2050, which works out to around US$416 billion a year until then, according to BNEF’s estimates.

Global investment in new power generation capacity will help build 15,145 GW of new power plants between now and 2050. Of this capacity, 80 percent will be zero carbon, the report said.

Another 1,666 GW of non-generating capacity such as batteries and flexible capacity for demand response will be built over the next three decades.

In terms of batteries, BNEF expects a lot of new investments by 2040 in another recently published report. Related: China’s Ultimate Play For Global Oil Market Control

Continuously falling battery costs, and rising capacity and usage of clean energy are set to result in booming global stationary energy storage over the next two decades, which will require total investments of as much as US$662 billion, according to the key findings of the latest report on new energies by BNEF. Energy storage installations across the world are expected to soar to 1,095GW, or 2,850GWh, by 2040, compared to a modest current deployment of just 9GW/17GWh as of 2018, according to BNEF’s latest forecasts.    

Batteries will help growing green generation capacity to integrate into the grid.

Wind and solar will grow so much that by 2032, the world will have more wind and solar electricity than coal-fired electricity, BNEF’s New Energy Outlook 2019 said.

The use of coal will peak globally in 2026, and coal generation will collapse all around the world except for Asia. Yet, even in the biggest markets in Asia—China and India—coal will peak over the next decades, and those two markets will drive the Asian investment in renewable capacity by 2050, according to BNEF.

Globally, by 2050, coal-fired generation in the world will drop by 51 percent, supplying just 12 percent of the world’s electricity, compared to 27 percent today.

In terms of the pace of transition to renewables by region, Europe will be the leader, with renewable energy accounting for 90 percent of Europe’s electricity mix as early as by 2040, of which wind and solar will make up 80 percent, BNEF has estimated. Related: U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

Major European economies are already on the road to decarbonization, thanks to policies supporting it and to carbon pricing. The U.S., where low-priced natural gas fired power plants, and China, with modern coal-fired plants, lag behind Europe at a slower pace of decarbonization, the report says.

“Our power system analysis reinforces a key message from previous New Energy Outlooks – that solar photovoltaic modules, wind turbines and lithium-ion batteries are set to continue on aggressive cost reduction curves, of 28%, 14% and 18% respectively for every doubling in global installed capacity,” Matthias Kimmel, NEO 2019 lead analyst, said, commenting on the NEO 2019 findings.

Kimmel then added:

“By 2030, the energy generated or stored and dispatched by these three technologies will undercut electricity generated by existing coal and gas plants almost everywhere.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is Renewable Hydrogen A Threat To Natural Gas?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

 Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

 U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

 Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com