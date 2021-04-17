Global Oil Demand Boosted By Strong Road Fuel Consumption

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 22 hours SellBuy 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours SellBuy 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours SellBuy 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 22 hours SellBuy 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 22 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.02 +0.98 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 65.76 +0.98 +1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.54 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.83 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.15 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.68 +0.37 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 4 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 18 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 days Fukushima
  • 3 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 1 day CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 3 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

India’s Oil Demand Recovery Threatened By New Restrictions

India’s Oil Demand Recovery Threatened By New Restrictions

Indian oil demand is expected…

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

The U.S. oil industry faces…

Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?

Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?

Bitcoin has received a lot…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Oil Demand Boosted By Strong Road Fuel Consumption

By Rystad Energy - Apr 17, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Rystad Energy’s comprehensive Covid-19 monthly report calculates the effect of the pandemic on our lives and offers updated estimates for global energy markets. By monitoring recent developments, travel restrictions, quarantine obligations and new government policies, we are able to make frequent fact-based updates to our estimates.

Below are some of our forecasts from the April 2021 edition of the report, published on 15 April. Please note that some historical numbers may differ from month to month as governments revise their official figures.

Global oil demand:

Our latest forecast projects a 6% year-on-year increase in oil demand in 2021, climbing to an average of 95.4 million barrels per day (bpd) from 89.6 million bpd in 2020. Our estimates show that total oil demand in 2022 will continue to rise, reaching about 99.4 million bpd.

April 2021 demand is expected to land at 93.0 million bpd, climbing to 94.0 million bpd in May and 95.8 million bpd in June. Further ahead, total oil demand in the third quarter is expected to average 96.8 million bpd before ascending to 98.3 million bpd in the fourth quarter.

This update takes into account developments that have occurred up to and including Thursday 15 April.

Road fuel demand:

We believe that total global demand for road fuels will rise by 9 % in 2021, to 45.1 million bpd, from 41.3 million bpd in 2020. Road fuel demand is forecast to accelerate in 2022 to about 47.5 million bpd.

In April, road fuel demand is expected to average 44.2 million bpd globally, rising to 44.9 million bpd in May and 45.9 million bpd in June. Further ahead, road fuel demand is expected to average 46.2 million bpd in the third quarter and 46.5 million bpd in the fourth quarter.

Jet fuel demand:

Among the various fuel sectors, jet fuel has been hit the hardest by the pandemic. We expect jet fuel demand to average 3.9 million bpd in 2021, rising by 21% from 3.2 million bpd last year, but still a far cry from pre-pandemic levels. Most of the recovery is expected during 2022, when jet fuel demand is expected to average 5.4 million bpd as air traffic returns to more normal levels.

Related: The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil| Jet fuel demand in April is expected to reach 3.4 million bpd, rising to 3.6 million bpd in May and 3.9 million bpd in June. Further ahead, jet fuel demand is expected to average 4.3 million bpd in the third quarter and 4.6 million bpd in the fourth quarter.

Regional demand figures:

Total oil demand in the United States is now forecast to average at 19.4 million bpd in 2021, an 8% increase from 18.1 million bpd last year. In 2022, US oil demand is expected to climb to 20.0 million bpd. Oil demand for the current month of April is forecast at 18.8 million bpd, rising to 19.1 million bpd in May and 19.6 million bpd in June. Further ahead, oil demand is expected to average 19.9 million bpd in the third quarter and 20.2 million bpd in the fourth quarter.

US road fuel demand is forecast to recover to 11.8 million bpd in 2021, a 10% rise from last year’s 10.7 million bpd. In 2022, road fuel demand should increase to about 12.2 million bpd. Road fuel demand in April is forecast at 11.6 million bpd, rising to 11.9 million bpd in May and 12.1 million bpd in June. Further ahead, road fuel demand is expected hold steady at about 12.2 million bpd in both the third quarter and the fourth quarter.

Total oil demand in Europe is now forecast to average 13.4 million bpd in 2021, a 6% increase from 12.7 million bpd last year. In 2022, European oil demand is expected to rise to 14.1 million bpd. The monthly oil demand forecast for both April and May lies at 13.0 million bpd, climbing to 13.5 million bpd in June. Further ahead, oil demand is expected to average 14.0 million bpd in both the third and fourth quarters this year.

European road fuel demand in 2021 is expected to recover to 6.6 million bpd, a 7% rise from last year’s 6.1 million bpd. In 2022, road fuel demand is forecast to rise to 6.7 million bpd. Road fuel demand in April is forecast at 6.5 million bpd, nudging up to 6.6 million bpd in May and 6.9 million bpd in June. Further ahead, road fuel demand in the third quarter is expected to average 7.0 million bpd before dipping to 6.8 million bpd in the fourth quarter.

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Posts Double-Digit Gains As Oil Prices Rise

Total oil demand in China is now forecast to average at 14.9 million bpd this year, a 7% increase from 13.9 million bpd last year. In 2022, Chinese oil demand is expected to rise further to 15.8 million bpd. April oil demand is forecast at 14.8 million bpd, climbing to 14.9 million bpd in May and 15.1 million bpd in June. Further ahead, oil demand is expected to average 14.9 million bpd in the third quarter and rise to 15.3 million bpd in the fourth quarter.

Chinese road fuel demand in 2021 is projected to recover to 6.2 million bpd, an 11% rise from 5.6 million bpd last year. In 2022, road fuel demand is expected to increase to 7 million bpd. Road fuel demand in both April and May is forecast at 6.1 million bpd, rising to 6.3 million bpd in June. Further ahead, road fuel demand is expected to average 6.3 million bpd in the third quarter and 6.4 million bpd in the fourth quarter.

Other report findings:

Aside from energy-related projections, the Covid-19 Report also includes general estimates regarding the spread and development of the pandemic globally, including forecasts regarding how the virus will evolve in the most affected countries.

Our numbers are adjusted monthly to take into account all significant steps taken by governments to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com