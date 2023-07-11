Global Investment In Critical Minerals Is Soaring

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.56 +0.57 +0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.17 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.90 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.687 +0.018 +0.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.592 +0.022 +0.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 74.84 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.592 +0.022 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.47 +1.81 +2.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.71 +1.45 +1.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.36 +2.56 +3.42%
Graph down Basra Light 588 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.38 +3.30 +4.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.83 +3.09 +3.97%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.74 -0.87 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 75.14 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 73.39 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.54 -0.87 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.54 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 77.49 -0.87 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 66.84 -0.87 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 11 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 11 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 80.48 +1.92 +2.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 67.67 -0.87 -1.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

A New Natural Gas Pipeline In The Barents Sea Could Cut Europe’s Reliance On LNG

French Startup Aims To Slash Shipping Industry Emissions

French Startup Aims To Slash Shipping Industry Emissions

Airseas, a French startup, aims…

Oil Prices Remain Capped By Economic Concerns

Oil Prices Remain Capped By Economic Concerns

Oil prices are set for…

Rystad: Underinvestment Claims In Oil & Gas Are Exaggerated

Rystad: Underinvestment Claims In Oil & Gas Are Exaggerated

Rystad data shows that fears…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Investment In Critical Minerals Is Soaring

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 11, 2023, 5:27 AM CDT
  • After increasing by 20% in 2021, global investment in critical minerals surged by 30% last year.
  • The size of the market for critical minerals for clean energy technologies hit $320 billion in 2022.
  • The recent boom in investment has reduced the potential for a mismatch in supply and demand at the end of the decade.
Join Our Community
minerals

Global investment in critical minerals surged by 30% last year, following a 20% jump in 2021, as the market for minerals key to the energy transition doubled in size in five years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report on Tuesday.

The size of the market for critical minerals for EVs, wind, solar, and other clean technologies hit $320 billion in 2022, and is set to further grow rapidly and move to the center stage of the mining industry, according to the agency.

As many new projects are being announced, supply has started to catch up with expected demand in 2030, the IEA said. However, concerns about the Chinese dominance in raw and processed materials and battery production capacity could continue to be a challenge to diversifying the supply chains of the clean energy technologies.

Last year, investment in critical minerals development jumped by 30%, as the investment levels of 20 large mining companies with a significant presence in energy transition minerals hiked capital expenditure on critical minerals, spurred by the robust momentum behind clean energy deployment. Companies based in China nearly doubled their investment spending in 2022, the agency noted.

Investment in lithium development soared by 50% in 2022, followed by copper and nickel, the IEA said. Exploration spending jumped by 20%, led by record growth in lithium exploration, especially in hard-rock lithium plays in Canada and Australia.      

“A host of newly announced projects indicate that supply is catching up with countries’ clean energy ambitions, but the adequacy of future supply is far from assured,” the IEA said in the report.

“This has reduced the potential mismatch between demand and anticipated supply in 2030, although meeting the requirements in the NZE Scenario still requires further projects to come through,” the agency added.

Despite the surge in investments, concerns remain about the low levels of diversification of supply, with only a few countries dominating some key metals industries. Sustainability of supply is another major concern in minerals mining—emissions remain high while water withdrawals almost doubled from 2018 to 2021, the IEA said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Spain’s Natural Gas Imports From Russia More Than Doubled In May

Next Post

Bullish Sentiment Is Slowly Building In Oil Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts

Oil Traders Don’t Buy The Saudi Cuts
Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals

Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com