  • 2 hours Terminator plans to sue big oil for 'first degree murder'
  • 12 hours 2020 - Electricity From Renewables Will Be Cheaper Than From Most Fossil Fuels?
  • 2 hours Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders
  • 1 hour Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 13 mins EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 17 hours "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 1 day Researchers Have Developed Soft, Self-Healing Skin For Robots
  • 1 day Offshore drilling plan could add $590 bn to economy-API report
  • 1 day Chinese Future - New Forests The Size Of Ireland
  • 18 hours Heat your home while mining bitcoin ...
  • 4 hours "Bitcoin is Ridiculous"
  • 1 day Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 20 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 6 days CERAweek Meeting
  • 9 hours B.C. vs Alberta Round 3: No More Oil for You
  • 2 hours Oil on 3-week high again!

Breaking News:

Aramco May List At Home Only

Alt Text

Here’s What’s Next For Electric Cars

The EV boom is accelerating,…

Alt Text

This Major Bank Just Pledged To Invest $122 Billion In Renewables

The latest bank to jump…

Alt Text

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

The announcement from the Trump…

Irina Slav

Gas Exporters Want Oil-Linked Prices

By Irina Slav - Mar 13, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT gas pipeline

Natural gas exporters want to link the prices for their product to oil benchmarks to keep revenues predictable and supply steady, the new head of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Yury Sentyurin said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"Consumers should understand the peculiarities which producers face. Security of investment and supply can only be on the basis of long-term contracts closely connected to oil prices so we could plan further investments into crucial infrastructure."

At the moment, many natural gas buyers choose between formulas used to price the commodity in the United States and Australia, both major exporters, but indexing the price to oil would improve revenue visibility.

Back in 2015, the Energy Information Administration noted that gas prices in Asia tend to be most commonly indexed to crude oil benchmarks, but this is now changing as a growing number of buyers prefer to buy gas on spot markets.

According to Sentyurin, the price indexing is necessary in light of the need to increase global natural gas supply as demand grows by an estimated 1.6 percent annually until 2040. This growth, he added, will require some US$8 trillion in investments.

Interestingly, the GECF’s secretary general also said there is no LNG glut at the moment, nor is there likely to be one in the foreseeable future. A Columbia University study released last month suggested that indeed there is no real oversupply of LNG as smaller buyers are coming to the fore to buy cargoes of the fuel that would have otherwise remained unsold, taking advantage of lower prices.

These lower prices resulted from the wave of new production that came on stream in the last year or so, and there is more coming in the next couple of years. The GECF includes Russia, Qatar, Iran, Algeria, as well as Egypt and the UEA, although the organization has identified another 18 gas-producing countries that could become members. The condition to join would be for these prospective members to reject non-UN sanctions against any of the existing members.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




