ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

GM Delivers First Electric Hummers To Customers

By ZeroHedge - Dec 18, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
General Motors President Mark Reuss spoke with CNBC's Phil LeBeau during "Squawk on the Street" about the first shipments of its GMC Hummer EV to customers. 

The Hummer EV is an impressive vehicle, with claims of up to 1,000 horsepower, able to rocket the truck from 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds. The all-electric super-truck began production in the fall. 

"We're very excited for our customers," Reuss told LeBeau. The first Hummer EV recently rolled off the production line at the automaker's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center and was auctioned off for $2.5 million with proceeds benefiting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors the sacrifice of firefighters during Sept. 11. 

Readers may recall we published the first spy shots of the new Hummer EV in February and following its development over the year. We noted last month that GM Defense, the military division of General Motors, will produce an army version of the Hummer EV. 

The Hummer EV is one of the first all-electric pickups behind the R1T from EV start-up Rivian, which started building the vehicle in September at an Illinois factory. Next year, the electric version of the F-150 and Tesla's Cybertruck should be released. 

There's just one problem with electric trucks, and it's called "range anxiety," as adding weight to the bed or towing a trailer could significantly reduce the range of the vehicle. 

By Zerohedge.com

