Ford And UAW Near Historic Deal After Six-Week Strike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.56 +2.35 +2.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.45 +2.52 +2.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.165 -0.049 -1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.314 +0.058 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.314 +0.058 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 56 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Loss In Three Weeks

Volkswagen's Q3 Earnings Slump Amid Supply Chain Woes

Volkswagen's Q3 Earnings Slump Amid Supply Chain Woes

Volkswagen reports decreased profitability due…

The IEA's Crying Wolf Scenario

The IEA's "Crying Wolf" Scenario

Fatih Birol, the head of…

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

A recent study unveils a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ford And UAW Near Historic Deal After Six-Week Strike

By ZeroHedge - Oct 26, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The tentative agreement with Ford offers up to a 68% wage increase, reinstates benefits lost during the Great Recession, and grants the union a historic right to strike over plant closures.
  • The proposed contract could raise Ford's costs by more than $900 million in its first year, potentially impacting the company's profitability and consumer pricing.
  • UAW continues labor negotiations with other major automakers, including General Motors and Stellantis, with 46,000 UAW workers currently on strike across these companies.
Join Our Community
Ford

The United Automobile Workers and Ford Motor Company reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year labor contract on Wednesday night. This comes six weeks after UAW initiated strikes targeting Detroit's Big Three automakers.

UAW provided details about the "record contract" with Ford:

The agreement grants 25% in base wage increases through April 2028, and will cumulatively raise the top wage by over 30% to more than $40 an hour, and raise the starting wage by 68%, to over $28 an hour.

The lowest-paid workers at Ford will see a raise of more than 150% over the life of the agreement, with some workers receiving an immediate 85% increase immediately upon ratification.

The agreement reinstates major benefits lost during the Great Recession, including Cost-of-Living Allowances and a three-year Wage Progression, as well as killing divisive wage tiers in the union. It improves retirement for current retirees, those workers with pensions, and those who have 401(k) plans. It also includes a historic right to strike over plant closures, a first for the union.

"We won things nobody thought was possible," said UAW boss Shawn Fain Wednesday night in a video posted on X.

Fain continued, "Since the strike began, Ford put 50% more on the table."

The labor agreement is subjected to an Oct. 29 vote with UAW leadership. Then, it must be ratified by Ford's 57,000 US hourly workers. 

Ford issued a brief statement that said, "We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with the UAW covering our US operations."

As far as labor costs for Ford, Bloomberg Intelligence revealed:

"Ford's tentative labor agreement with the UAW may increase its costs by more than $900 million in its first year, based on an 11% raise in year one, putting additional pressure on the company's efforts to enhance its mediocre profitability."

Those costs will be passed down to the consumer... 

“This agreement sets us on a new path to set things right at Ford, at the Big Three and across the auto industry,” Fain said.

UAW continues negotiating with General Motors and Stellantis. 

*   *   * 

One week after United Auto Workers boss Shaw Fain targeted Ford Motor Company's largest and most profitable plant in Kentucky, sources tell AP News that the union appears to be inching closer to a tentative contract agreement with the automaker that could end the six-week strike. 

Two people familiar with discussions said UAW made a counter-offer to Ford of a 25% general wage increase over the new four-year contract. They said Tuesday talks between the union and automaker extended well into Wednesday morning. Ford has previously offered UAW a 23% pay hike. 

They added that Ford would include cost-of-living pay adjustments that could send pay increases above 30%, and workers would receive annual profit-sharing checks. 

It's still possible that contract talks could sour, and UAW boss Fain could hit Ford with a 'surprise' labor action, sort of like what happened last week when Ford's Louisville plant, which makes Ford Super Duty pickups, the Ford Expedition, and the Lincoln Navigator SUVs, was hit with an 8,700-member UAW strike. 

The progress with Ford comes a day after the UAW hit General Motors' largest and most profitable SUV plant in Arlington, Virginia, with a 5,000-member strike on Tuesday. Sources say there has been some progress in labor talks with GM. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Wednesday, 46,000 UAW workers are striking across all three automakers, or about 32% of the union's 146,000 members. 

"I think that Shawn Fain struck these plants at this particular time over the past week because he thought they would be near a deal and this would be the extra nudge to get something cemented," Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, told AP. 

Masters continued, "When you look at the movement and the concessions, they're getting smaller but moving closer to what the union wanted."

During GM's earnings report on Tuesday, CFO Paul Jacobson said, "We can't get ourselves in a situation of signing a deal that we can't afford to pay or that doesn't allow us to compete in the global marketplace."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

Next Post

Volkswagen's Q3 Earnings Slump Amid Supply Chain Woes
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe
Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com