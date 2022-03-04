Fire At Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Pushes Commodity Prices Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 113.5 +5.80 +5.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 115.6 +5.15 +4.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.945 +0.223 +4.72%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.692 +0.188 +5.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.456 +0.171 +5.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.456 +0.171 +5.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 1 day 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 94 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.1 +7.18 +7.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 48 mins "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 14 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 55 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 14 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 16 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Surge By $0.20 In A Week

Iran Is Tantalizingly Close To A Nuclear Deal That Could Drag Oil Prices Down

Iran Is "Tantalizingly Close" To A Nuclear Deal That Could Drag Oil Prices Down

According to sources  closely connected…

A Perfect Storm Is Brewing In Gold Markets

A Perfect Storm Is Brewing In Gold Markets

The invasion of Ukraine by…

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

The Russian oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fire At Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Pushes Commodity Prices Higher

By Irina Slav - Mar 04, 2022, 8:40 AM CST
  • Reports of a fire at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant pushed commodity prices even higher on Friday.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a statement on Twitter saying that the fire has not affected "essential" equipment.
  • U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, as quoted by Reuters, that there were no indications of elevated radiation around the Zaporizhzhia plant.
Join Our Community

Reports of a fire at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant pushed commodity prices even higher despite statements from the Ukraine authorities that the fire had not affected essential equipment.

Quoting Ukrainian authorities, Reuters reported earlier today that a fire had broken out at a training building at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is also the biggest in Europe. Video footage that Reuters said it had verified showed a building aflame.

Later in the day, the Russian section of the BBC reported, citing the authorities of nearby town Energodar, that the fire had been put out. The report also said fighting in the area had ceased.

The Ukrainian authorities have blamed Russian shelling on the fire, as well as intensive fighting in the area. Russian forces took control of the area, including the plant, earlier this week.

In response to fears about possible damage to the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency issued a statement on Twitter saying "#Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected "essential" equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions."

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, as quoted by Reuters, that there were no indications of elevated radiation around the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The White House, for its part, issued a statement saying, "President Biden joined President Zelenskiy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site." 

Following the news, commodity prices' rally intensified on renewed fears of supply disruptions, with wheat hitting the highest since 2008 and aluminum hitting a record of $3,850 per ton, Bloomberg reported.

Brent crude was trading at over $112 per barrel at the time of writing after it lost some of its gains this week on reports that the United States and Iran may be nearing a deal that could see U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil lifted. West Texas Intermediate was trading at over $109 per barrel, both benchmarks up by more than a percentage point from Thursday's close.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gold Is Walking A Tightrope As Equities Rise
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens
Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange
China Moves To Restrict Financing For Russian Commodities

China Moves To Restrict Financing For Russian Commodities



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com