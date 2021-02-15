X

OPEC Members Monthly
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 mins Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 19 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 49 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 6 hours Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 4 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 12 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 6 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 18 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Arctic Winter In Texas Prompts Rotating Power Outages

Argentina Narrowly Avoids Another Oil Industry Crisis

Argentina Narrowly Avoids Another Oil Industry Crisis

Argentina narrowly managed to avoid…

Biden's Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

2020 was an absolutely unbelievable…

Iran Is Facing A Stranded Oil Asset Crisis

Iran Is Facing A Stranded Oil Asset Crisis

Iran risks having its massive…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Extreme Cold Snap Paralyzes Texas Refineries

By ZeroHedge - Feb 15, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
A brutal polar vortex has paralyzed much of Texas.

Three million people are left without power as an extreme cold snap sends power demand to record highs. Energy infrastructure, such as natural gas pipelines have frozen, halting fuel flow to powerplants, resulting in record-high electricity rates. Now we're learning the chaos has spread to the crude complex in the state.

Bloomberg reports Motiva Enterprises will shut down its Port Arthur refinery due to the cold weather. The refinery is North America's largest refinery, with a crude capacity of more than 630,000 barrels a day. 

Reuters reports Chevron Phillips Chemical Co is preparing to shut down its refinery at Pasadena refinery because of the cold weather.

Sources told Reuters, ExxonMobil Beaumont Chemical Plant is planning to shutter operations due to "severe cold weather." ExxonMobil also said it's experiencing operational issues "caused by a winter storm" at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana facility. 

What could prompt more refinery closures in Texas and along the gulf could be temperatures this week remaining well below normal.

Over the last 24 hours, hundreds of daily records for cold temperatures were broken as Arctic air pushed all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico.

WTI crude futures were squeezed above the $60 handle on news of refinery troubles in Texas. 

By Zerohedge.com

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

