Europe’s Winter Of Discontent Isn’t Over Yet

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 94.90 +1.80 +1.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.93 +1.49 +1.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.177 +0.236 +5.99%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.948 +0.037 +1.27%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.768 +0.030 +1.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 91.10 +3.22 +3.66%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.768 +0.030 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 89.98 -0.29 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 4 days 92.40 -0.34 -0.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 86.75 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 77 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 96.52 +0.30 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 95.35 +0.58 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 77.89 +2.61 +3.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 79.00 +3.22 +4.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 95.25 +3.22 +3.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 93.50 +3.22 +3.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 91.40 +3.22 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 88.55 +3.22 +3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 88.55 +3.22 +3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 90.65 +3.22 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 94.20 +3.22 +3.54%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 88.85 +3.22 +3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 91.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 83.25 +3.00 +3.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.29 +3.22 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 39 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 16 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 hours "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 1 day Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 5 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 5 hours  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 3 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 4 days "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 15 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.

Breaking News:

U.S. Exports LNG At A Record Pace

Biden, Saudi King Talk About Oil Prices

Biden, Saudi King Talk About Oil Prices

President Joe Biden and Saudi…

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis begins…

Puerto Rico’s Ambitious Clean Energy Plan

Puerto Rico’s Ambitious Clean Energy Plan

Just a few years ago,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
David Blackmon

David Blackmon

David Blackmon is an independent energy analyst/consultant based in Mansfield, TX. David has enjoyed a 38-year career in the oil and gas industry, the last…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Winter Of Discontent Isn’t Over Yet

By David Blackmon - Feb 14, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The devastating consequences stemming from 20 years of counterproductive government policies related to energy are coming home to roost across the European continent this winter. Everywhere you look, there is more bad news for Europe’s consumers and policymakers. Russia’s ongoing threats of an invasion of Ukraine have only served to compound insult upon Europe’s self-inflicted energy-related injuries.

Here are some examples of the bad news that piled up on Europe in just the past few days:

  • On February 9, Rystad Energy issued a new report warning that the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine now threaten to disrupt as much as 30% of the continent’s natural gas supplies. Conceding that a total shutdown of Russian gas supplies into Europe seems unlikely, the big energy analytics firm notes that “European gas markets are entering the final stretch of winter in a precarious position. Gas stocks are at five-year lows, international LNG prices are highly volatile, and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany is not expected to be operational until the second half of this year.”

  • And what of that Nordstream 2 pipeline and its future? The line’s infrastructure is essentially completed now, as Vladimir Putin’s government awaits the final approvals to start moving product through it from Germany and the EU. But during a rare press availability on February 8, U.S. President Joe Biden warned that his government and presumably NATO would take action to “end” the project, saying “If Russia invades, that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.”

    Exactly what Biden and NATO officials would do to “end” a Russia-owned pipeline designed to carry natural gas beneath the Baltic Sea for ultimate delivery into Germany remains an open question. During the same press availability, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would only offer that “It’s necessary for Russia to understand that a lot more could happen than they’ve perhaps calculated with themselves.”

  • Should Russian natural gas imports into Europe via existing pipelines be cut off, Rystad notes that LNG imports from the U.S. and elsewhere, already rising to high levels over the past two months, could help fill the gap. However, the analysts warn that the continent’s LNG regasification capacity could restrict further increases. “Western Europe’s regasification capacity was operating at 100% last month, and spare capacity to accommodate a future increase in import volumes is minimal,” the firm said.

  • On February 10, meanwhile, Reuters reported that the growing global shortages of commodities like oil, natural gas and coal are now moving downstream, creating shortages of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. Noting that “U.S. and Asian diesel imports on which Europe relies have been limited in recent weeks due to higher domestic consumption for manufacturing and road fuel purposes,” Reuters goes on to state that Gasoil inventories at Europe’s Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by 2.5% to their lowest seasonal levels since 2008. Europe’s desperation scramble in recent months to reactivate mothballed natural gas and coal-fired power generation capacity since last October stems from a failure by its wind industry to deliver on promises made as governments in many EU nations and the UK invoked policies during this century to force a premature “energy transition” across the continent. These policies have had the effect of leaving the continent dangerously reliant on imports of these fossil fuels, dramatically weakening its energy security.

  • This looming shortage of diesel and other refined products stems largely from a similar set of factors. As the IEA reported in mid-January, efforts by governments and ESG-oriented investor groups resulted in the first net decline in global refining capacity in 30 years during 2021. The UN-affiliated agency reports that 1.6 million barrels of oil per day of capacity was retired last year, while investments in new capacity resulted in just 850,000 bopd coming online. With Europe’s transportation fleet tilted heavily towards diesel, this shortage of fuel will inevitably result in higher costs for European consumers already beset by skyrocketing utility bills.

  • As if all of that weren’t bad news enough, analysts at JP Morgan warned on Wednesday that the price for Brent crude, already well above the $90 mark, could “easily” rise to $120 per barrel in the coming months if the situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. The analysts anticipate that any conflict between the two countries could disrupt Russian oil flows, at least in part.

  • On Feb. 10, OPEC said in its monthly oil market report that OPEC+ participant nations were only able to raise their overall production by 64,000 barrels per day, far short of the group’s 400,000 bopd targeted increase, as many countries run out of excess producing capacity. This marks the 6th straight month the group has missed its production targets. Just one more market factor putting upwards pressure on prices.

  • Finally, on Feb. 11, the IEA added to the bad news, warning in its February Oil Market Report that the cumulative undersupply by OPEC+ reached as much as 900,000 barrels per day during January. The Agency went on to project that this ongoing under-delivery has resulted in low crude inventories globally, a situation that will likely cause prices to continue to rise.

What it all adds up to for Europe and its people is a winter of energy discontent, most of which stems from 20 years of wishful thinking and overblown promises forming the basis for energy policy decision-making. A Russian invasion of Ukraine and the major sanctions promised by the U.S. and NATO countries in response to such an event – including Biden’s promise to “end” Nordstream 2 – would put many lives in other European nations at risk. It didn’t need to be this way.

By David Blackmon for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bumper Profits Are Sparking A Backlash Against Big Oil
David Blackmon

David Blackmon

David Blackmon is an independent energy analyst/consultant based in Mansfield, TX. David has enjoyed a 38-year career in the oil and gas industry, the last…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil
Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices

World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com