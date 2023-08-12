Europe Leads The Charge In Global Carbon Pricing Efforts

As Visual Capitalist's Freny Fernandes details below, over the past two decades, governments around the world have responded to climate change through various initiatives and policies, with carbon pricing at the forefront.

A recent example is the Canadian province of Ontario’s Emissions Performance Standards program, first launched in 2022. The program sets annual carbon emissions limits for industrial facilities, with a fee on excess carbon emitted.

This graphic by Jonathan Letourneau maps 70 active carbon pricing initiatives around the world and highlights their global impact as seen in the 2022 World Bank report.

But first, let’s look at the different types of carbon pricing:

Carbon Tax vs. ETS

Broadly speaking, carbon pricing gives emission generating organizations a choice between reducing their carbon emissions and paying for them.

The two typical initiatives used to offer this choice are carbon taxes and emissions trading market(ETS):

Carbon tax: This tax or levy is directly applied to the production of carbon emissions or fuels that release greenhouse gases. This makes products or services that release substantial carbon more expensive than greener alternatives (or reducing emissions).

Emissions Trading (ETS): Also called the cap-and-trade, ETS puts a cap on the total level of greenhouse gases a licensed industry can emit. Companies with low emissions can sell their unused emission allowance with larger emitters that have exceeded the cap.

The World’s Carbon Pricing Initiatives

As of the end of 2022, Europe was home to 24 of the 70 active carbon pricing initiatives in the world.

Location Carbon Pricing Type CO2e Price Per Tonne (USD) Emissions Covered (Tonnes) ???????? Argentina Carbon tax $4.99 79.46 ???????? Austria ETS N/A 34.41 ???????? Canada ETS $39.96 53.35 ???????? Canada Carbon tax $39.96 167.67 ???????? Canada - Alberta ETS $39.96 140.36 ???????? Canada - British Columbia ETS $19.98 N/A ???????? Canada - British Columbia Carbon tax $39.96 46.41 ???????? Canada - New Brunswick ETS $39.96 7.05 ???????? Canada - New Brunswick Carbon tax $39.96 5.50 ???????? Canada - Newfoundland and Labrador ETS $39.96 4.59 ???????? Canada - Newfoundland and Labrador Carbon tax $39.96 5.01 ???????? Canada - Northwest Territories Carbon tax $31.97 1.33 ???????? Canada - Nova Scotia ETS $23.10 14.02 ???????? Canada - Ontario ETS $31.97 41.12 ???????? Canada - Prince Edward Island Carbon tax $23.98 0.97 ???????? Canada - Quebec ETS $30.83 60.92 ???????? Canada - Saskatchewan ETS $39.96 10.23 ???????? Chile Carbon tax $5.00 36.93 ???????? China ETS $9.20 4,500.00 ???????? China - Beijing ETS $6.53 31.89 ???????? China - Chongqing ETS $5.66 67.14 ???????? China - Fujian ETS $1.83 125.13 ???????? China - Guangdong (except Shenzhen) ETS $12.51 259.23 ???????? China - Hubei ETS $7.24 63.80 ???????? China - Shanghai ETS $9.28 78.48 ???????? China - Shenzhen ETS $0.64 13.17 ???????? China - Tianjin ETS $4.40 53.08 ???????? Colombia Carbon tax $5.01 44.68 ???????? Denmark Carbon tax $26.62 17.21 ???????? Estonia Carbon tax $2.21 1.41 ???????? EU - Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein ETS $86.53 1,626.60 ???????? Finland Carbon tax $85.10 26.93 ???????? France Carbon tax $49.29 157.78 ???????? Germany ETS $33.16 349.44 ???????? Iceland Carbon tax $34.25 2.72 ???????? Ireland Carbon tax $45.31 27.05 ???????? Japan Carbon tax $2.36 952.66 ???????? Japan - Saitama ETS $3.84 8.16 ???????? Japan - Tokyo ETS $4.42 13.26 ???????? Kazakhstan ETS $1.08 169.18 ???????? Korea, Republic of ETS $18.75 554.44 ???????? Latvia Carbon tax $16.58 0.38 ???????? Liechtenstein Carbon tax $129.86 0.15 ???????? Luxembourg Carbon tax $43.35 6.80 ???????? Mexico Carbon tax $3.72 352.61 ???????? Mexico ETS $3.72 320.55 ???????? Mexico - Baja California Carbon tax N/A N/A ???????? Mexico - Tamaulipas Carbon tax N/A N/A ???????? Mexico - Zacatecas Carbon tax N/A N/A ???????? Montenegro ETS N/A N/A ???????? Netherlands Carbon tax $46.14 25.96 ???????? New Zealand ETS $52.62 41.61 ???????? Norway Carbon tax $87.61 44.73 ???????? Poland Carbon tax N/A 15.94 ???????? Portugal Carbon tax $26.44 25.04 ???????? Singapore Carbon tax $3.96 56.42 ???????? Slovenia Carbon tax $19.12 10.65 ???????? South Africa Carbon tax $9.84 459.17 ???????? Spain Carbon tax $16.58 6.23 ???????? Sweden Carbon tax $129.89 25.83 ???????? Switzerland ETS $64.22 5.06 ???????? Switzerland Carbon tax $129.86 15.75 ???????? United States - California ETS $30.82 309.47 ???????? United States - New England Area (RGGI) ETS $13.89 67.92 ???????? United States - New England Area (RGGI) ETS $0.50 6.07 ???????? United States - Oregon ETS N/A 27.09 ???????? Ukraine Carbon tax $1.03 197.46 ???????? United Kingdom Carbon tax $23.65 97.38 ???????? United Kingdom ETS $98.99 129.85 ???????? Uruguay Carbon tax $137.30 4.38

Europe’s position is not surprising given many of its countries have set ambitious carbon neutral goals. The region’s European Union Emissions Trading (EU ETS) is the world’s largest carbon market, covering 1.8 billion tonnes of emissions annually.

Canada has also implemented numerous regional and national carbon pricing initiatives, with many provinces falling under both main types of carbon pricing. For example, carbon emissions in British Columbia—the first jurisdiction in North America to implement carbon pricing—are priced under both a carbon tax and an ETS.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2021, China, implemented its much-awaited national ETS the same year. In just one year, the country’s traded carbon emission allowances crossed 200 million tonnes.

In the U.S., several states have implemented their own carbon pricing initiatives. California’s cap-and-trade initiative covers emissions from electricity, transportation, and industry, while the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative sets a cap on emissions from power plants of nine Northeastern states, including New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The Impact of Carbon Pricing

Putting a price on carbon emissions seems to have made an impact in reducing emissions.

In Europe, the EU ETS has helped reduce emissions from the power sector by 43% in the region since its inception in 2005.

Likewise, California’s Cap-and-Trade program has helped the state meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions back to 1990 levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

In many jurisdictions, including China and Canada, there are plans to double down on carbon pricing plans, either by increasing the cost of carbon or lowering emissions limits.

But while many economists and policy makers have found carbon pricing to be the most efficient tool to curb emissions, they also point out that the programs themselves need to be designed well. Initiatives with limits that are too high or prices that are too low can be ineffectual, as well as giving certain major polluters exemptions from programs.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: