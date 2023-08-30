Energy Storage Sector Gears Up For Explosive Growth

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 85.86 +0.37 +0.43%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.14 +0.43 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.799 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 59 mins 2.813 +0.004 +0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 81.98 +0.47 +0.58%
Chart Gasoline 59 mins 2.813 +0.004 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 86.02 +0.74 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 88.06 +0.85 +0.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 84.97 +0.49 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 639 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 85.14 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 86.94 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 88.41 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.09 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 92 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.01 +1.06 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 83.31 +1.06 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.56 +1.06 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.41 +1.06 +1.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 75.56 +1.06 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.56 +1.06 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.06 +1.06 +1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.16 +1.06 +1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 75.66 +1.06 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +0.49 +0.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.39 +1.06 +1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.81 +1.13 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.44 +1.06 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.64 +1.06 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +1.25 +1.78%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 85.05 +0.52 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Saudis Pour Money Into American Lithium

Bullish Fundamentals Limit The Downside For Oil Prices

Bullish Fundamentals Limit The Downside For Oil Prices

Oil prices are on course…

Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough

A little-known Canadian technology company…

What Prigozhin’s Death Means For Putin

What Prigozhin’s Death Means For Putin

The death of Prigozhin made…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Storage Sector Gears Up For Explosive Growth

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 30, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The International Energy Agency predicts that 440 GW of renewable energy will be added by the end of 2023, potentially leading to peak fossil fuel emissions by 2025.
  • Energy storage is essential for balancing the variable nature of renewable sources like wind and solar, and the sector could add 387 GW of new capacity by 2030.
  • While lithium-ion batteries dominate the current energy storage market, innovative and more sustainable options, such as "natural batteries" using sand, salt, and rock, are emerging as promising alternatives.
Join Our Community
Energy Storage

The renewable energy revolution is here. Global wind and solar energy capacity additions are set to shatter previous records by the end of 2023, with an expected 440 gigawatts to be added by the end of the year, according to figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA). With the unprecedented catalyzation of the global clean energy transition, plus the skyrocketing rate of adoption for electric vehicles (EVs), the world could be on track to hit peak fossil fuel emissions by 2025

While the rapid rise of renewables is inarguably great news for the planet, the speed of the transition means will likely lead to some energy security hiccups. To support that new clean energy capacity, many other sectors and processes need to keep pace – which won’t necessarily be easy. One of these key sectors is energy storage, a vital but nascent industry. Energy storage is essential because key renewable energies like wind and solar power are variable – meaning that their production levels shift up and down according to weather patterns, seasons, and the time of day. Often, the periods in which these energies are least productive are the same periods when energy demand is rising – at the moment the sun is setting on your local solar farm, rendering it essentially useless, the grid is getting a massive hit as locals turn on the lights in their homes and fire up appliances to make dinner. 

If we can store surplus renewable energy when production is high and then feed it back into the grid when needed, we can solve a huge energy security issue. While energy storage is still in its infancy, it’s set to be an incredibly lucrative industry. Law firm Morgan Lewis recently referred to the storage sector as “the technology that will cash the checks written by the renewable energy industry,” and went on to describe that “the global energy storage market will continue its rapid growth, with an estimated 387 gigawatts (GW) of new energy storage capacity expected to be added by 2030—a 15-fold increase in global energy storage capacity compared to the end of 2021.” 

Currently, the sector is dominated by lithium-ion battery packs. However, these present some major drawbacks for the industry as a whole, such as competition over increasingly pricey and geopolitically contentious rare Earth minerals and relatively short-term storage capacity. For these reasons, there is a major race underway to discover the next big long-term energy storage solution. Hacking the equation is such to be an extremely profitable pursuit. The innovative solutions being proposed are incredibly creative and diverse, ranging from high-concept green hydrogen schemes to ideas hinging on some of the simplest tools: pulleys, weight, and gravity

Indeed, some of the simplest solutions for achieving reliable, efficient, and cost-effective long term energy storage are the most promising. “Natural batteries” based on heating abundant and naturally occurring elements such as sand, salt, and rock to hold onto thermal energy have recently emerged as a frontrunner. In a recent article titled “Could sand be the next lithium?” the Washington Post dug into the issue and found that natural batteries have significant advantages over traditional batteries and circumvent some of the stickiest issues currently faced by renewable energy expansion. 

In batteries where sand is heated to upwards of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, the sand can hold on to that energy for a long time, with temperatures remaining over 200 degrees even when the battery’s energy is running low. “The sand can hold onto the power for weeks or months at a time — a clear advantage over the lithium-ion battery, the giant of today’s battery market, which usually can hold energy for only a number of hours.” Plus, the technology doesn’t hinge on supply chains and materials dominated by China – another problem faced by lithium-ion batteries. Indeed, these materials can be produced pretty much anywhere on Earth at a relatively low cost. 

“Renewables are democratic,” Claudio Spadacini, founder of Italian company Energy Dome, told the Washington Post. “The sun shines everywhere and the wind blows everywhere, and if we can exploit those sources locally, using components that already exist, that will be the missing piece of the puzzle.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China's Involvement In Mega UK Wind Farm Sparks Controversy

Next Post

New Research Challenges Richer Nations To Limit Energy Use
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia
World’s Largest Miner Expresses Concern About Chinese Growth

World’s Largest Miner Expresses Concern About Chinese Growth

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com