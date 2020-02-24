Energy Stocks Slammed By Coronavirus Hysteria

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 51.43 -1.95 -3.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 55.77 -2.17 -3.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 1.843 -0.074 -3.86%
Graph down Mars US 36 mins 52.38 -2.00 -3.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 58.17 -0.77 -1.31%
Graph up Urals 4 days 56.00 +0.10 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 48.47 -0.68 -1.38%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 1.843 -0.074 -3.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 56.68 -0.44 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 4 days 58.47 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 50.28 -1.61 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 60.31 -0.74 -1.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 59.19 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 4 days 57.91 -1.72 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 58.17 -0.77 -1.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.88 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.78 -0.50 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.78 -0.50 -0.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 45.98 -0.50 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.38 -0.50 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.88 -0.50 -0.99%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.38 -0.50 -1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 56.46 -0.41 -0.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 48.00 -2.00 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 41.75 -2.00 -4.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 57.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.38 -1.95 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.33 -1.95 -3.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.33 -1.95 -3.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.00 -2.00 -4.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 43.75 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 61.11 -0.40 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 11 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 19 mins So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 3 hours Fight with American ignorance, Part 1: US is a Republic, it is not a Democracy
  • 56 mins Blowout videos
  • 16 hours Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 1 hour Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 6 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 8 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 2 hours The Arithmetic Of Fracking
  • 7 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 15 hours Shorting Gold
  • 1 day Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 1 day Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 days Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

Breaking News:

Rosneft May Have Terminated Oil Supply Deal With China CEFC

Alt Text

Nigeria’s Terrible Oil Decision

Nigeria’s tightening terms on deepwater…

Alt Text

Indonesia’s Oil Output Expected To Fall In 2020

Indonesia’s production of both oil…

Alt Text

Can’t Afford An EV? You’re Paying For It Anyway

Perhaps the best arguments of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Stocks Slammed By Coronavirus Hysteria

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 24, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Coronavirus

Energy stocks had a rough start of the week on Monday, as the newfound panic sets in about just how far the coronavirus will reach and how devastating the effects of the virus will be on the global economy.

So far, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 2,600, with 77,262 infected.

On Monday, the coronavirus reared its ugly head in Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Oman, bringing the total number of Middle Eastern countries that have incidence of the infection to nine. Iran already has reported nine deaths due to the coronavirus.

Also on Monday, Italy saw an uptick of cases, so far reporting seven deaths, with 229 confirmed cases.

The growing trend is for countries who have not had a major outbreak yet to restrict travel with countries who are having trouble containing the virus—such as China, South Korea, and Iran—and this trend is causing unease in the market.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)—the largest energy equities ETF--was trading down over 4.5% on Monday at $51.68 at 3:55 pm EDT. Vanguard Energy EFT (VDE) was also trading down more than 4.5% at $69.07. The third largest energy ETF, the SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Explore & Production ETF (XOP) was trading down even more, by 6.09% on the day.

The oil majors were trading down on Monday afternoon as well, with Shell trading down 3.8%, Exxon by 4.67%, Chevron by 3.94%, Occidental by 6.24%, Apache by 5.86%, Phillips 66 by 3.04%, EOG Resources by 5.79%.

Some smaller stocks such as Valaris PLC (-15.95%), Nabors Industries (-15.0%), and Kosmos Energy (18.71%), all saw double digit losses.

The S&P Energy Sector is, overall, trading down 4.5%.

And energy stocks aren’t the only stocks taking a beating; airline stocks, hit particularly hard by the lowered demand and by fears that even more travel may be restricted as the virus rages on.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Prices Tumble 4% As Coronavirus Demand Shock Spreads
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making
Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

 UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

 Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

 Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com