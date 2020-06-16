Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.30 +1.18 +3.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.93 +1.21 +3.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.614 -0.055 -3.30%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 37.82 +1.36 +3.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
Graph down Urals 2 days 38.70 -2.05 -5.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.614 -0.055 -3.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 38.68 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 38.55 -0.38 -0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 33.97 -0.17 -0.50%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.61 +1.28 +3.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.34 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.18 +0.31 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.91 +0.20 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 26.52 +1.47 +5.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.62 +0.86 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 36.12 +0.86 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 37.52 +0.86 +2.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 32.62 +0.86 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +0.75 +2.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.35 +0.86 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.30 +0.86 +2.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +0.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 +0.85 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 6 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 2 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 8 mins Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 1 min OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie
  • 12 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 14 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 2 days Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 2 days Strange Rites Book Review. Modern Culture &Religion
  • 1 hour New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 1 day Did China Blink ? Former Chinese Finance Minister speaks about U.S. and Chinese relationship , " . . . . and that the two countries should “waste no time” improving them"
  • 35 mins France looking like a war zone
  • 12 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 2 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 1 day National Guard kills again
  • 3 days OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?

Breaking News:

U.S. Needs To Overhaul Grid To Boost Renewable Energy

Saudi Arabia On Track To Secure Highest Oil Market Share In 40 Years

Saudi Arabia On Track To Secure Highest Oil Market Share In 40 Years

Saudi Arabia will come out…

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia shocked the markets…

Midstream Oil Companies Are Beginning To Feel The Pinch

Midstream Oil Companies Are Beginning To Feel The Pinch

Despite their relatively strong business…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market

By Jon LeSage - Jun 16, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As global LNG demand continues to grow into the foreseeable future, supplying ‘green LNG’ could give producers an edge in this burgeoning market. French oil and gas giant Total and Siemens Gas and Power division are conducting studies that could greatly benefit each company.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions at LNG liquefaction facilities, and improving plant reliability, maintainability, regulatory compliance and development costs, are targets for the study. Decarbonizing LNG production can feed into more demand for the fuel with stringent government regulations and corporate mandates kicking in. Being considered the cleanest fossil fuel, the European Commission sees it as an excellent alternative energy to reduce emissions and combat climate change.

As we’re seeing with green hydrogen, several countries have started committing billions of dollars in a bid to combat climate change. The US has been particularly fond of LNG to meet these targets — and as the domestic gas supply is ample enough to grow exports.

McKinsey & Co. forecasts that the global gas and LNG market will continue to expand 3.6 percent each year through 2035.

Total has been expanding its energy portfolio in recent years, with LNG being prioritized.  Last month, Total was able to round up $15 billion for an LNG-project in Mozambique for a signing scheduled in June. It will be expanding to $23 billion and make up Africa’s largest private investment yet, binding in about 20 banks. The project will chill natural gas into a liquid for export.

Siemens sees great potential in LNG, having taken on another major alliance. The company found equity investment partners for a new combined cycle power plant for the integrated LNG-to-Power project in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Siemens owns one-third of project company Gás Natural Açu (GNA) with Brazil logistics company Prumo Logística S.A. and oil major BP.

Siemens will benefit from the new study’s exploration of gas turbine compression trains in rolling systems. Its Houston-based Gas and Power unit produces products for power generation, such as gas and steam turbines, generators, turbine packages, and tailored OEM power plant solutions.

The new study will look into using gas turbine- and electric-driven compression trains in conjunction with proven single-mixed refrigerant and double-mixed refrigerant technologies for the coolant function in drivetrain and power systems. Another method being explored is developing techniques to improve the efficiency of onsite power generation facilities; that might include heat recovery systems, inlet air chilling, supplementary firing, renewables integration, and battery storage. Related: The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War

“Siemens Gas and Power is committed to supporting the LNG industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions through the application of proven equipment solutions and by providing financial, technical development, and strategic support to customers in the early concept development and pre-front-end engineering design (FEED) stages of projects,” said Thorbjoern Fors, CEO for Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division. “We are proud to continue these efforts by partnering with Total to drive towards the lowest possible plant emissions profile and attain the highest degree of sustainability in LNG production.”

As part of the agreement, Siemens in conducting studies to explore possible liquefaction and power generation in plant designs. The endgame here will be hitting targets for decarbonizing LNG production. But other efficiencies are part of the overall goals, according to the two companies. That will include leveraging digitalization and automation platforms to optimize plant design and achieve seamless project execution.

Siemens thinks that application of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and predictive analytics, offer substantial gains for LNG developers and operators to improve the economic viability of their facilities. Participating in the Hammerfest LNG plant above the Arctic Circle, Siemens has been able to divert unplanned downtime in the plant. Siemens developed an advanced digital system that monitors and rapidly responds to the entire system to keep it operating efficiently.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chesapeake May Go Bankrupt This Week
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?

Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?
Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left

Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com