Egypt's Oil And Gas Sector Is Growing Despite An Economic Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.68 +1.84 +2.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.58 +1.74 +2.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.82 +0.57 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.726 -0.446 -10.69%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.295 +0.036 +1.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 72.84 -2.42 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.295 +0.036 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.57 -5.03 -6.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.72 -5.51 -6.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.50 -5.00 -6.37%
Graph down Basra Light 402 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.15 -5.58 -6.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.76 -5.26 -6.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.59 -4.36 -8.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.59 -4.09 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 74.99 -4.09 -5.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.24 -4.09 -5.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 70.39 -4.09 -5.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 68.39 -4.09 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 77.34 -4.09 -5.02%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 66.69 -4.09 -5.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.00 -4.25 -6.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.94 -3.44 -4.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.67 -1.59 -2.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.00 -9.42 -11.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 18 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 18 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

MPs: Chinese Investment In British Energy Poses “Very Real Risk To Security”

3 Oil Stocks Set To Outperform In 2023

3 Oil Stocks Set To Outperform In 2023

The energy sector has outperformed…

The Future Remains Uncertain For Nuclear Energy

The Future Remains Uncertain For Nuclear Energy

While nuclear power has become…

Ripe For Disruption: U.S. Power Generators Must Act

Ripe For Disruption: U.S. Power Generators Must Act

With temperatures rising across the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Egypt's Oil And Gas Sector Is Growing Despite An Economic Crisis

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 05, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • As both inflation and Egypt’s national debt soared in 2022, the IMF has had to extend a $3 billion loan to the country, the fourth such loan in six years.
  • Despite its economic problems, Egypt continues to be a major energy player, with the country launching a round of bids for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea.
  • The country’s gas exports increased from $3.5 billion in 2021 to $8.4 billion last year as Europe transitioned away from Russian gas.
Join Our Community

Egypt has been in a seemingly endless financial crisis over the past decade, first due to political turmoil following the 2010 Arab Spring and then due to economic mismanagement. The recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has further exacerbated the complicated economic situation. However, Egypt recently signed a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to improve its economic outlook. And despite its financial woes, Egypt has continued to be a major international player in energy, with several exploration projects awarded in 2022, and new auctions now going ahead. 

In November 2022, BP won two oil exploration blocks offshore the Nile Delta, in the Mediterranean Sea. The Northwest Abu Qir Offshore Area and Bellatrix-Seti East block were awarded to BP by the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company. BP owns an 82.75 percent stake in Northwest Abu Qir Offshore Area, with the rest belonging to Wintershall-Dea, and a 50 percent stake in the 3440km² Bellatrix-Seti East block, with 50 percent owned by Eni. BP was also awarded the North El Fayrouz offshore area, King Mariout Offshore Area, and the North El Tabya area extension in 2022. 

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, BP gas and low carbon energy executive vice-president, stated of the acquisition, “Egypt has long been important for BP… We now look forward to an even more successful future, continuing to help meet Egypt’s growing energy needs by providing cost-competitive supplies of gas and supporting Egypt through the energy transition by exploring growth opportunities in hydrogen, for example.” BP has invested around $35 billion in its oil operations in Egypt over 60 years. 

In late December, Egypt launched a new round of bids for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea. The tender includes 12 blocks, with 6 onshore and the rest offshore. A deadline of April 30, 2023, has been set. The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said that the tender is being offered by Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. and is part of the ministry’s strategy to boost investment in oil and gas in Egypt. The strategy, established in 2016, aims to increase international interest and investment in the country’s energy industry. The tender will, once again, be managed online through the Egypt Upstream Gateway, making it easy for potential investors to access information about the blocks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Egypt’s gas industry has seen huge success in 2022, with gas exports increasing to $8.4 billion, from $3.5 billion in 2021, as the world shifts away from Russian gas to other sources. The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said Egypt announced in December that its natural gas exports rose by 14.3 percent in 2022, at around 8 million tonnes. Liquified natural gas prices have risen significantly over the last year, adding to this profit. Egypt has been self-sufficient in gas since 2018, producing around 64 billion cubic meters a year. The Ministry stated, “The petroleum sector succeeded in investing in the government's plan to rationalize electricity consumption to provide additional quantities of gas for exports.”

The Egyptian government established a plan in August to decrease gas and electricity consumption at the national level to be able to boost its exports to Europe, with a significantly increased level of demand for Egyptian gas due to a shift away from Russian gas. 

While Egypt’s energy industry has been gradually expanding in recent years, attracting greater foreign interest in oil and gas, the country has faced a vast array of economic difficulties. Recent reports suggest that Egypt’s economic growth will likely decline to 4.5 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23, from 6.6 percent in 2021-22. This is largely due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic. 

ADVERTISEMENT

However, financial aid from the IMF has helped Egypt to create some stability during its ongoing financial crisis, and the recent deal is expected to help finally pull Egypt out of its financial turmoil. In 2016, Egypt was awarded a $12 billion loan from the IMF, for which Egypt devalued its currency, the Egyptian pound, to obtain the loan. However, most of this money went towards military and intelligence agencies, with many Egyptian citizens being plunged into poverty due to poor decisions from the government. Now, the IMF is offering Egypt a new agreement, providing a loan with stricter terms, which will require the government to establish a comprehensive financial reform plan for the next 46 months. 

This financial support is expected to ease Egypt’s economic crisis and support the further development of its energy industry. The IMF will provide $3 billion in funding for the Egyptian government to stabilize its economy while developing a clear economic reform, which is expected to aim towards providing social security, encouraging private-sector-led growth, and boosting job creation. 

While Egypt continues to face economic uncertainty, recent support from the IMF offers some hope. The country’s energy industry has continued to perform, despite the ongoing economic crisis, and greater economic stability will only boost the sector further.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices To Asian Markets Amid Sluggish Demand
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com