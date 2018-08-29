Economic Crisis Looms In Iran As Sanctions Bite

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.65 +0.14 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.58 +0.12 +0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.871 +0.008 +0.28%
Mars US 3 hours 71.51 +0.98 +1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
Urals 20 hours 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.22 -0.30 -0.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.871 +0.008 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 73.98 -0.78 -1.04%
Murban 20 hours 75.90 -1.00 -1.30%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 70.90 -0.23 -0.32%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.62 +1.01 +1.34%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.07 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Girassol 20 hours 76.58 +0.13 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 43.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.03 -1.34 -3.59%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.03 -1.14 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.68 -0.34 -0.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.53 -2.34 -4.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.13 -1.74 -3.97%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.13 -1.74 -3.97%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.78 -0.34 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.78 -2.34 -3.59%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.53 -0.34 -0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Giddings 20 hours 59.75 +1.00 +1.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.78 +0.26 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.46 +0.98 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.96 +0.98 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.04 -0.34 -0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 11 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 15 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 16 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 13 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 11 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 4 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 3 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 11 hours A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO
  • 9 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 5 hours French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 10 hours Going nuclear: French Official Quits Over Heavy Use Of Atomic Power
  • 11 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 6 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 day Can US sue OPEC?
  • 9 hours Impeachment and stock market

Breaking News:

China’s Sinopec Snubs Geopolitics, Looks To Diversify Crude Sourcing

Alt Text

Iran Sanctions Could Backfire On U.S. Drillers

After the U.S. announced new…

Alt Text

Texas Oil Producers: Trade War Puts U.S. Oil & Gas Sector At Risk

The Texas Independent Producers &…

Alt Text

Iran’s Warning To OPEC: No One Can Overtake Our Oil Quota

Iran’s permanent envoy to OPEC,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Economic Crisis Looms In Iran As Sanctions Bite

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 29, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Tehran by night

In a little over two months, painful U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil sector will take effect, but the Iranian economy is already showing signs of strain.

Iran’s currency, the rial, has fallen by more than half since the start of the year. There is now a thriving black market for U.S. dollars as the rial continues to plunge.

The turmoil has the government engaging in a bit of a circling firing squad. In July, the head of the central bank was sacked. In early August, the labor minister was ousted and just this past weekend the economy minister was removed.

The reshuffling and purging of top officials suggests that hardliners in Tehran are gaining ground against the government of President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate by comparison. “Rouhani’s failure to respond to the economic crisis with gut and grit has further isolated him,” Ali Vaez, the director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, told the Wall Street Journal. “Even his erstwhile allies in the parliament are deserting what they believe is a sinking ship.”

But even though the economic indicators look poor, Rouhani’s real failure in the eyes of the hardliners has been political. That is, his government made the mistake of trusting the United States when it agreed to the 2015 nuclear deal. The Trump administration’s withdrawal from the pact earlier this year was proof in Tehran that opening up and negotiating with the U.S. on the nuclear program was a miscalculation. Rouhani has been in trouble since then, and the economic pain related to the re-implementation of U.S. sanctions is merely compounding the problem. Related: Will Saudi Arabia's Geopolitical Strategy Backfire?

In July, Iran saw its oil production fall by 56,000 bpd compared to a month earlier, and output is down 150,000 bpd compared to May. Early data from Reuters suggests that oil exports could fall to just 2.06 million barrels per day (mb/d) in August, down from 2.16 mb/d in July.



But the noose of sanctions is tightening, and the worst is yet to come. Estimates vary, but many analysts peg the losses due to sanctions at around 1 mb/d. Sharply lower oil exports will cut deeper into government revenues and weaken the currency even more (unless oil prices rise significantly to offset those losses). BMI Research expects Iran’s economy to contract by 4 percent in 2019.

Protests have spread across the country, and although they have been springing up in sporadic fashion, the anxiety has only increased over time.

The U.S. government insists that regime change is not official American policy, although no reasonable person with knowledge of the relationship would think that Iran could agree to the harsh demands laid out by the Trump administration. That raises questions about Washington’s ultimate objective.

For now, Washington seems content to watch Iran’s oil production and exports continue to fall, hoping that the political and economic cracks widen. U.S. sanctions will likely have a more severe impact this time around than they did in the years prior to the 2015 nuclear accord. Related: Can The U.S. Bring Iranian Oil Exports To Zero?

The impact on oil prices is hard to precisely pin down, but it is the most bullish factor facing the market for the foreseeable future. Global supplies are set to rise, but the prospect of Iran outages will prevent prices from falling too much. “The rising tide of oil supply should keep Brent crude oil prices in a $65 to $80/bbl range for now, until Iran sanctions start to bite in 1H19,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note. From there, prices could head higher.

“As oil sanctions against Iran take effect, perhaps in combination with production problems elsewhere, maintaining global supply might be very challenging and would come at the expense of maintaining an adequate spare capacity cushion,” the International Energy Agency said in its August Oil Market Report.

The big question is how much China and India will reduce their purchases of Iranian oil. In July, purchases by India and China actually increased, although that could be temporary. New Delhi appears more amenable than Beijing, reportedly offering the U.S. government to slash imports of Iranian crude in half if Washington granted a waiver for the rest. China, on the other hand, has sent signals that it will try to strengthen its relationship with Iran.

“While the Iranian sanctions issue certainly isn’t new news, suggestions out of the White House that waivers will be restricted appeared to augment last week’s price gains,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note a few days ago.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Airlines Are Suspending Flights Because Fuel Is Too Expensive

Next Post

Germany Lags Behind In Battery Race
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com