EV Startup Launches Battery-Replacement Charging Network

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 64.15 +2.87 +4.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 67.12 +3.05 +4.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.742 -0.074 -2.63%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 61.23 +1.48 +2.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.006 +0.054 +2.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.742 -0.074 -2.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.50 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.78 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.99 +0.87 +1.45%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.25 +1.18 +1.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.56 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.94 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.42 +1.17 +2.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 49.83 +1.53 +3.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 60.28 +1.53 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 61.68 +1.53 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 58.43 +1.53 +2.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 58.38 +1.53 +2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.23 +1.53 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +1.50 +2.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.23 +1.53 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.18 +1.53 +2.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.18 +1.53 +2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +1.50 +2.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 47 mins America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 21 hours Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 17 hours Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 5 hours Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 8 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Small-Scale Solar Installations Boom In Texas And Florida

America's Largest ESG Fund Has No Direct Renewable Holdings

America's Largest ESG Fund Has No Direct Renewable Holdings

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)…

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

As thousands of oil and…

The Real Reason Why Iraq Paused Its Major Oil Deal With China

The Real Reason Why Iraq Paused Its Major Oil Deal With China

Iraq’s recent announcement of its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EV Startup Launches Battery-Replacement Charging Network

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 04, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

A California-based startup has revealed an EV charging network where drivers will only need to spend 10 minutes to get fully charged battery, Business Insider reports.

The company, Ample, partnered with Uber on the project alongside private investors who collectively raised $70 million for the network. Currently, Ample has two charging stations in San Francisco, which service the Uber fleet of EVs.

Fast charging is a top priority for EV makers as it is one of the biggest reasons many drivers are still skeptical about electric cars. With a decades-old habit of filling up with gasoline or diesel in minutes, the idea of waiting for half an hour or more until the EV charges is hardly an appealing one.

Because of the importance of fast charging, it is an area of very active research, with scientists reporting promising results but mostly from the lab. A year ago, for example, a team from the Center for Energy Storage Research at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology said they had developed a new anode material that could increase an EV’s range twice and shorten charging times to just five minutes or so.

Amole, however, has taken a very different route: the company does not offer charging up your battery in minutes. What it does offer is a replacement battery, fully charged, while you leave the empty one at the station to be recharged. What’s more, Business Insider reports, the system is autonomous, and drivers will not even need to get out of the car to get the full battery.

Plans for the future include setting up several more stations in different California cities, in line with the state’s plans to add some 28,000 EV charging stations in the coming years. This is part of efforts to reduce emissions by 40 percent from 1990 levels, chiefly by replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with EVs. The state has a target of as many as 5 million electric cars by 2030.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Russia Could Raise Oil Production By 1 Million Bpd

Next Post

America's Largest ESG Fund Has No Direct Renewable Holdings
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
China's Oil Reserves Near Limit

China's Oil Reserves Near Limit



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com