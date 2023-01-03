EU Works On Overhaul Of Power Market To Lower Energy Bills

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.14 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 82.10 -3.81 -4.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.12 -3.48 -4.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.021 +0.033 +0.83%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.368 +0.007 +0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.368 +0.007 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 400 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 5 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 51.95 -2.66 -4.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 59.01 +1.86 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 82.41 +1.86 +2.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 80.66 +1.86 +2.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 77.81 +1.86 +2.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 74.51 +1.86 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 74.51 +1.86 +2.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 75.81 +1.86 +2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 84.76 +1.86 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 74.11 +1.86 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 8 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 8 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 16 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 16 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Iraq Sees $115 Billion From Oil Revenue Last Year

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

News about the reopening of…

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

Oil and gas stocks such…

Guyana’s Oil Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

Guyana’s Oil Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

Guyana’s oil industry is set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Works On Overhaul Of Power Market To Lower Energy Bills

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 03, 2023, 5:00 PM CST
  • The EU Commission is working on proposals to decouple gas prices and renewable energy prices.
  • The market reforms would more adequately reflect the lower cost of renewable power generation.
  • The marginal energy price model has made wholesale electricity expensive in times of costly natural gas.
  • Energy Commissioner Simson: The European Commission is under “very strong political pressure” to overhaul the market to cut the soaring bills for consumers.
Join Our Community

The European Union is working on proposals designed to decouple gas prices and renewable energy prices in what could be a major overhaul in the bloc’s power market amid an unprecedented crisis.   Some EU member states are pushing for market reforms that would more adequately reflect the lower cost of renewable power generation. Spain and France, for example, a large renewable energy producer and a top nuclear energy producer in Europe, respectively, have been advocating for a decoupling of gas and renewable power prices. The renewable energy industry, for its part, warns that emergency market interventions shouldn’t be mixed with long-term structural policy measures designed to help the bloc reach climate neutrality by 2050. The industry is also wary of ideas of windfall taxes and warns against policies that could stifle longer-term investment plans for low-carbon energy sources.    

Marginal Pricing 

Currently, the EU electricity markets work according to the marginal pricing model, or the so-called ‘merit order principle.’ This means that the most expensive energy source sets the overall price paid for electricity in wholesale markets at day-ahead auctions. For most of 2022, the most expensive energy source in the EU was natural gas as prices spiked to records following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the subsequent EU rush to procure alternatives to Russian pipeline gas, and the cut-off of most of the gas flows from Russia to many EU countries.   

Per the current EU electricity market provision, marginal pricing has the advantage of being relatively transparent and applicable across national energy markets. Moreover, this type of pricing encourages the production of lower-cost energy from renewable and low-carbon sources, which are remunerated for their electricity production at price levels set by costlier fossil fuels.  

“However, in the current energy crisis, marginal pricing means that wholesale electricity prices are largely set by the price of gas (although in some countries the marginal fuel source is coal),” the European Parliament said last year. 

Related: UK Government May Cut Energy Support For Business In Half To Save Taxpayer Money

“This means consumers are paying far more for their electricity than is justified by the cost of production, especially in Member States where most electricity is generated by nuclear energy and/or renewable energy sources.” 

EU ‘Under Pressure’ To Overhaul Power Market 

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Commission is under “very strong political pressure” to overhaul the market to cut the soaring bills for consumers, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told the Financial Times.

The EC is working on proposals that could be unveiled at the end of this winter, at some point in the first quarter. 

Those proposals would be designed how to bring the “benefits of a larger share of renewables” to consumers, Simson said.  

A draft proposal seen by FT suggests that the Commission could offer to extend the windfall tax on renewable energy companies, with proceeds from the levy passed on to EU consumers. 

However, such proposals and a market reform during an energy crisis could undermine the long-term investment plans of renewable energy firms and their long-term plans to bring more clean energy online, renewable industry executives say. Accelerating the rollout of renewables is essential to cutting off reliance on Russian energy and meeting the EU climate goals.  

Renewable Energy Industry Wary Of Rushed Market Reforms

“Talking about reworking the electricity market to sweat out any imagined margins is the wrong thinking at a very critical moment,” Ulrik Stridbæk, Head of Regulatory Affairs at Denmark’s renewable energy giant Ørsted, told FT.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with the current strong growth in renewable energy deployment, the EU is unlikely to reach the targets in its REPowerEU plan in the electricity, transport, and heating sectors, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report last month. 

“Although the use of renewable energy does increase in all three of these sectors by 2027 in our main-case forecast, in none of them are levels consistent with the REPowerEU plan,” the IEA noted. 

“To enable further increases, governments across the European Union will need to minimise policy uncertainty, simplify permitting procedures and accelerate transmission and distribution network upgrades,” according to the agency. 

The WindEurope association says that proposals to overhaul Europe’s Market Design must send the right investment signals to deploy wind at scale, guarantee energy security, and ensure the cost-effective management of a fully decarbonized energy system. 

Per Eurelectric, the federation of the European electricity industry, while the REPowerEU plan “represents a strong signal in the right direction,” such signals “risk being offset by uncareful emergency measures adopted to tackle the price surge.” 

“The uncoordinated implementation of temporary emergency measures across EU countries seriously harms integrated internal electricity market, causing concerns for investment. The current patchwork of revenue caps on low-carbon technologies is a case in point as it is raising uncertainty and undermining investors’ appetite for much-needed renewable and low-carbon infrastructures,” Eurelectric said last month. 

According to the federation, purchasing power agreements (PPAs), the most common agreements for renewable projects, are now in decline. 

“Decoupling electricity from gas, as suggested by the “Greek Model” now under discussion, would trigger a huge multiyear gap in investments because nobody would know how it works,” Eurelectric’s Secretary General Kristian Ruby said. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

The Dirty War For Colombia’s Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com