EU Shift Away from Russian Oil And Gas To Cost $220 Billion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.3 -3.06 -2.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 108.9 -3.06 -2.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.367 +0.063 +0.76%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.627 -0.173 -4.54%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.720 -0.221 -5.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 +4.13 +3.65%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 110.8 -1.80 -1.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.720 -0.221 -5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 110.6 +4.05 +3.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 113.2 +3.73 +3.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 170 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.6 +3.28 +2.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.6 +3.12 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 +4.13 +3.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.55 -2.29 -2.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 98.30 -1.80 -1.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 114.6 -1.80 -1.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 112.8 -1.80 -1.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 110.7 -1.80 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 107.9 -1.80 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 107.9 -1.80 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 110.0 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 113.5 -1.80 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 108.2 -1.80 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.6 +2.60 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 106.4 -1.80 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.7 +6.57 +5.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 16 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Employment Will Take Five Years To Recover From Covid: Rystad

The Swiss Connection: How Russia Is Weathering Tough Sanctions

The Swiss Connection: How Russia Is Weathering Tough Sanctions

Continued oil and gas exports…

How China Is Attempting To Control Middle East Oil Chokepoints

How China Is Attempting To Control Middle East Oil Chokepoints

Oman is leveraging its extremely…

Is Energy Security More Important Than Climate Change?

Is Energy Security More Important Than Climate Change?

Russia’s war has highlighted vulnerabilities…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Shift Away from Russian Oil And Gas To Cost $220 Billion

By Irina Slav - May 18, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT
  • EU plans to itself off Russian oil, gas and coal by 2027 will cost $220 billion.
  • Finding other suppliers, expanding renewables capacity and reducing energy consumption are the three focus points.
  • The bloc seeks to lower its gas consumption by a third by 2030.
Join Our Community

The European Union’s plan to reduce imports of Russian oil, gas, and coal to zero by 2027 will cost it some $220 billion (210 billion euros), according to a draft plan cited by Reuters.

The three pillars of the plan include switching to other oil and gas suppliers, expanding wind and solar generation capacity, and reducing energy consumption, the document showed.

The money, according to plans, will come from the EU’s Covid-19 recovery fund, which is already bound to renewable energy commitments by member states. Ultimately, the plan suggests, the additional investment would reduce its oil and gas import bill.

News of plans to eliminate Russian oil and gas imports emerged earlier this month when the Financial Times reported, citing earlier draft plans, that the EU will have to spend some $205 billion (195 billion euro) until 2027 to effect this shift way from Russian hydrocarbons, on top of the already-agreed spending on carbon emission reductions.

The plan, per the FT report, calls for “rapidly reducing our dependence on Russian fossil fuels by fast-forwarding the clean transition and joining forces to achieve a more resilient power system and a true Energy Union.”

As part of these efforts, the European Union is accelerating the installation of wind and solar capacity, seeking to have 45 percent of its electricity come from renewable sources by 2030. This is an upward revision of earlier plans for 40 percent of electricity to be generated by wind and solar.

The bloc seeks to lower its gas consumption by a third by 2030, Reuters noted in its report on the draft plan, replacing it with both renewables and hydrogen.

The European Union also eyes a reduction in energy consumption across the block by as much as 13 percent versus earlier plans for a 9-percent cut in consumption.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are Here To Stay

Next Post

Russia Will Force Oil Buyers To Pay More If EU Introduces Tariffs
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on May 18 2022 said:
    The EU’s plan to reduce imports of Russian oil, gas, and coal to zero by 2027 is a waste of time, costly and unachievable for the following reasons.

    The first is that Russian oil and gas supplies are irreplaceable now or for the foreseeable future. There is no one single oil or gas producer or a group of producers who can replace Russian oil and gas exports. It simply means a scramble for alternative resources that don’t exist. Moreover, replacing Russian oil and gas will definitely lead to skyrocketing energy prices thus adversely affecting prospects of economic growth in the EU.

    The second reason is that expanding wind and solar electricity generation capacity is easy said than done. It has taken renewables more than 30 years and trillions of euros to account for 37.5% of electricity generated in the EU and it could take them another 15-20 years to raise their share to 45%.

    The third reason is that rising energy consumption goes hand in hand with economic growth. There is a limit to how much efficiency can reduce consumption unless the EU economy enters a long period of stagnation.

    Wouldn’t, therefore, be more sensible for the EU to continue importing Russian oil and gas while endeavouring to diversify its energy sources rather spend an estimated $220 on replacing Russian oil and gas and paying through the nose for sky-high energy bills?

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets
Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com