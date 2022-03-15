EIA: The U.S. Is Still Energy Independent

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 95.18 -7.83 -7.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.65 -8.25 -7.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 4.618 -0.040 -0.86%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.992 -0.284 -8.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.952 -0.217 -6.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 102.4 -6.27 -5.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.952 -0.217 -6.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 109.6 -0.78 -0.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -0.56 -0.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 99.34 -6.65 -6.27%
Graph down Basra Light 106 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 108.7 -7.49 -6.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.4 -7.05 -6.16%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.34 -5.47 -5.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 88.91 -6.32 -6.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 105.2 -6.32 -5.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 103.4 -6.32 -5.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 101.3 -6.32 -5.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 98.46 -6.32 -6.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 98.46 -6.32 -6.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 100.6 -6.32 -5.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 104.1 -6.32 -5.72%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 98.76 -6.32 -6.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 93.25 -6.25 -6.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 111.0 +2.85 +2.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.96 -6.32 -6.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 99.50 +3.25 +3.38%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 115.1 +3.16 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 19 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 hours Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 21 hours Biden returns USA to its roots
  • 3 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Russia's Ukraine Invasion Is Bad News For China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Russia's Ukraine Invasion Is Bad News For China’s Belt And Road Ambitions

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

50 Minerals Critical To U.S. Security

50 Minerals Critical To U.S. Security

Access to critical minerals and…

The Supply Shortage That Could Derail The Electric Car Boom

The Supply Shortage That Could Derail The Electric Car Boom

A major supply-chain disruption may…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA: The U.S. Is Still Energy Independent

By Robert Rapier - Mar 15, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Energy independence has become a touchy subject in recent weeks.
  • While the United States has periodically relied on oil imports since 2020, it never truly lost its net exporter status.
  • The U.S. is a net exporter of coal and natural gas, as well, solidifying its position as an energy independent nation.
Join Our Community

Last December I covered the nuances of U.S. energy independence. A common belief that I encounter is that President Trump made us energy independent, but we lost that energy independence under President Biden.

That’s not strictly true, but it requires a bit of understanding about what energy independence actually is. I covered these issues in Is The U.S. Energy Independent?

If you are confused about the definition of energy independence, also see What Is Energy Independence?

As I explained, a correct accounting would be to add up all of our energy production (oil, natural gas, coal, renewables) and then subtract our net energy consumption. The U.S. is a net exporter of coal and natural gas, so it really comes down to the petroleum balance.

U.S. net imports have been declining since 2005 as a result of hydraulic fracturing. That year, U.S. net imports of petroleum and petroleum products (e.g., gasoline, diesel, jet fuel) averaged 12.5 million barrels per day (BPD). By the time President Obama left office, the number had declined to 4.8 million BPD (Source). During Obama’s last full month in office, the number was 4.2 million BPD.

When President Trump took over, the downward trend continued. During President Trump’s last year in office, the net import number turned negative. It is therefore true that we gained energy independence (per this definition of net imports) under President Trump. Net exports in 2020 averaged 635,000 BPD for the year.

However, when the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in widespread stay-at-home orders, U.S. energy demand and energy production both plummeted. For the first four months of 2020, net exports averaged one million BPD. But then by May we had to start importing again. In May and June the U.S. imported (net) three quarters of a million BPD. In the second half of the year, net imports once again became net exports. For the full year of 2020, the U.S. became a net exporter for the first time in modern history.

In 2021, we oscillated between net imports and net exports on a month-to-month basis. In certain months, we were net importers (and hence, lost our “energy independence” per that definition). In other months, we were a significant net exporter.

What wasn’t clear was whether the U.S. would be a net exporter for the entire year of 2021. But the Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently posted the numbers for December, and we now have an answer. Net exports grew each month from September through December to push the final average for the year to a net export number of 162,000 BPD. That is significantly down from 2020, but it is still energy independent according to the net export definition.

We had lost our energy independence several times on a monthly basis since May 2020. But, the full calendar years of 2020 and 2021 both turned out to be net export years. (I should note that sometimes the EIA revises these numbers, but it would take some pretty big revisions to change the energy independence status of 2021).

But these numbers prompted me to wonder whether we had lost our energy independence on a rolling 12-month basis after we initially gained it. Instead of looking at calendar years, I looked at the 12-month average for each month. This shows the evolution of our energy independence over time and smooths out the month-to-month noise.

Because of some months in which we imported a lot of oil, I thought we probably had lost our net exporter status at some point. It turns out I was wrong.

This graphic gives a more nuanced picture of events over time. It shows that our march toward energy independence stalled in 2015 and 2016. What happened in those years? That’s when Saudi Arabia tried to put the U.S. shale drillers out of business by flooding the market with oil and collapsing the price.

In 2017, we resumed the march toward energy independence. That happens to be the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, but it also corresponds to Saudi Arabia waving the white flag and trying to prop oil prices back up. Between 2016 and 2018, the annual average price of West Texas Intermediate rose more than 50%. That price recovery helped boost oil production.

However, the graph also shows that once we first gained energy independence — which happened in April 2020 on a rolling 12-month basis — we have never lost it. But the downward trend switched directions in June 2021 (which covers the period of June 2020 through May 2021 — portions of both the Trump and Biden presidencies).

The average got close to zero, but it never changed back to a net import situation on a rolling 12-month basis. I would add that it’s not quite as bad as it looks if we were to factor in net exports of coal and natural gas. Further, if the trends in the past three months of 2021 continue, the graph will resume its decline. In other words, by this metric our level of energy independence will increase once again if these trends continue.

But it’s safe to say — at least per this particular way of measuring energy independence (which is consistent with how the EIA measures it) — the U.S. is still energy independent.

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Next Post

Why Oil Crashed Below $100
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com