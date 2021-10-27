Does Divestment From Fossil Fuels Really Work?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 82.66 -1.99 -2.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 84.23 -2.17 -2.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 6.202 +0.320 +5.44%
Graph down Heating Oil 56 mins 2.515 -0.063 -2.43%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.450 -0.067 -2.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 79.06 -2.24 -2.76%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.450 -0.067 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.77 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.61 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.01 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.43 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.48 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.71 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.00 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.90 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.65 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.05 +0.89 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.40 +0.89 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.90 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 78.65 +0.89 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 79.00 -2.00 -2.47%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 72.75 -2.00 -2.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 76.61 -1.99 -2.53%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.56 -1.99 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.56 -1.99 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 79.00 -2.00 -2.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 hour US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

China’s Latest Energy Crunch: Diesel Rationing

Exxon Expected To Hike Salaries To Keep Talent On Board

Exxon Expected To Hike Salaries To Keep Talent On Board

Oil major ExxonMobil is in…

Who Will Win The Race For India’s Emerging EV Market?

Who Will Win The Race For India’s Emerging EV Market?

The world’s fifth-largest automobile market…

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

The dramatic rally in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Does Divestment From Fossil Fuels Really Work?

By Cyril Widdershoven - Oct 27, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
  • With COP26 taking place next week, there is a renewed focus on major funds divesting from fossil fuels
  • This divestment movement can be epitomized by the Dutch pension fund ABP, which has committed to divesting its oil, gas, and coal assets by 2023
  • The impact of these gestures is limited in an environment where demand is only increasing and returns are very impressive for those who do invest
Join Our Community

The COP26 meeting next week will likely be the largest divestment party ever seen. Investors with $39.2 trillion in investments under management have already committed to divest from oil and gas and the list of anti-hydrocarbon policies and divestment strategies will only grow from here. The largest Dutch pension fund ABP, which mainly represents government and civil servants and holds more than EUR530 billion of assets, has announced that it will divest its oil, gas, and coal holdings before 2023. ABP chairwoman Corien Wortmann-Kool confirmed that “ABP will not be investing anymore in oil and gas companies”. She also indicated that the reports of the IEA, the energy watchdog of the OECD in Paris, and the UN IPCC reports have been a wake-up call and fundamental in ABP’s decision-making process. At the same time, some analysts have said that this is a move to quell any possibility of the expected lawsuit against ABP by activist shareholders and pensioners, such as ABP Fossielvrij (Fossil Free). The move from ABP, a company that made a hefty margin on oil and gas futures in the 1990s-2000s, is seen by anti-fossil groups as a major coup. The new move shows that even Dutch pension funds, legally forced to take a prudent investment view long-term, are now susceptible to political and societal pressure groups.  To set up a new anti-fossil fuel strategy based on reports such as those from the IPCC and the IEA is rather strange, as both reports are unclear and come from organizations that continue to contradict one another. The IEA’s Fatih Birol, for example, first called for an end to all investment in upstream oil and gas before asking oil and gas companies to increase their production substantially due to the ongoing energy crisis. Despite this lack of clarity, Wortmann-Kool indicated that there is a strong desire within the group for divestment.

It remains unclear what the real impact of the ABP decision will be. With only around EUR15 billion invested in oil and gas, the move is unlikely to have a material impact on markets. The fund also has given itself until Q1 2023 to put it all in place. 

Related: Oil Price Controls Won’t Solve The Energy Crisis

The ABP move is in-line with other statements by international pension funds, especially in the USA and the Netherlands. ABP’s decision to divest comes after several other Dutch pension funds did the same. A new report published by DivestInvest states that around 1,500 investment institutions overseeing a combined $39.2 trillion of assets under management have now committed to divest from fossil fuels. Big names that joined this year include the $16 billion Ford Foundation, Harvard University with its $42 billion, and the U.S. state of Maine. Most of these funds claim, just as ABP does, that hydrocarbon divestments are a quick win for funds wishing to decarbonize portfolios. They all claim that this is a major step forward in the battle against climate change. 

In reality, these moves are far from effective. Divested equity and bonds of major international listed oil and gas companies, or oilfield services, will not drive lower oil and gas production or lower global demand. In reality, global demand for hydrocarbons is going to increase further, with some observers believing demand won’t decrease until 2050. The reality of demand will not be changed by pension funds and investors taking a stand. Instead, the equity and asset divestments will quickly be picked up by others, especially non-OECD investment funds, such as Saudi PIF, Abu Dhabi’s ADIA, or Russian-Chinese combinations. At the same time, private equity funds are very keen to grab the available stocks, bonds, and assets, as the margins in oil and gas, and even coal, are very impressive and will remain so for longer. National oil companies and non-Western oil and gas giants will be happy to produce every last drop of oil, gas, and even coal they can. Private equity funds, with a much shorter investment horizon than funds, will be pushing for higher production sooner, which will not only produce higher emission levels but will constrain the price competitiveness of renewables. 

Political activism and sustainability are definitely not a marriage made in heaven. While activists are currently cheering in the streets, even in the Netherlands, all riding the same COP26 bandwagon, there will be little to no tangible result. Hydrocarbon and energy experts understand that global energy demand is going to increase exponentially in the coming years. Whatever multitrillion investments are being made in renewables, hydrogen, or even nuclear energy, fossil fuels have not lost their shine at all. Global economies are hooked and addicted to oil and gas and will be for years to come. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com