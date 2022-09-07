Demand Concerns Drag Oil Prices Lower

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.39 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.35 +0.52 +0.56%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.70 -0.70 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.059 -0.086 -1.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 +0.045 +1.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 +0.045 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.69 -0.29 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 96.31 -0.61 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 92.37 -2.32 -2.45%
Graph down Basra Light 281 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.32 -2.58 -2.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.79 -2.75 -2.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 -3.28 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.09 +0.29 +0.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 65.63 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 89.03 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 87.28 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 84.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 81.13 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 81.13 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 82.43 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 91.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 80.73 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 12 hours "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 14 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares

Breaking News:

Germany Is Skeptical About A Natural Gas Price Cap

Russia Won’t Restart Nord Stream Pipeline Until Sanctions Are Lifted

Russia Won’t Restart Nord Stream Pipeline Until Sanctions Are Lifted

Russia has confirmed that it…

Russian Resistance Makes OPEC+ Production Cut Unlikely

Russian Resistance Makes OPEC+ Production Cut Unlikely

Russia is apparently against an…

Oil Markets Spooked By China’s Lockdowns

Oil Markets Spooked By China’s Lockdowns

Crude prices bounced on Friday,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Demand Concerns Drag Oil Prices Lower

By Irina Slav - Sep 07, 2022, 3:30 AM CDT
  • Oil prices fell early on Wednesday morning as weaker than expected economic news from China and continued concerns of demand destruction.
  • The OPEC+ decision to cut production sent oil prices higher on Monday, but the group’s inability to hit its quota means the impact of the decision was brief.
  • Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its prices for Asian and European buyers for October deliveries further highlights demand weakness in the market.
Join Our Community

Oil demand concern and weaker than expected economic news from China have reversed the gains oil prices booked on Monday after OPEC+’s meeting, with both Brent crude and WTI opening trade on Wednesday with losses.

Brent, the international benchmark, slipped from $92.83 per barrel at the end of day Tuesday to $91.72 per barrel at the time of writing, down by more than a percentage point.

West Texas Intermediate was down from $86.88 per barrel at close on Tuesday to $85.62 per barrel in early trade on Wednesday.

"The OPEC+ news is now in the market and the focus has temporarily shifted to economic and inflationary concerns amongst which the two relevant factors are the extended COVID lockdowns in China and Thursday's ECB rate decision," PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga told Reuters.

“Fundamentally we’re probably moving in the right direction in terms of calming the oil market, but all of that friction out there related to Russia seems like it’s only going in one direction,” FGE president Jeff Brown told Bloomberg following the OPEC+ meeting.

“OPEC is essentially signaling that we don’t like US$90 a barrel. They’re pretty much at production limits, so let’s defend a high price,” he also said.

It seems the decision to cut production by 100,000 bpd, however, was not enough to prop up prices under the pressure of demand destruction concerns amid continuing Covid lockdowns in China.

Also, the market may have already factored in the production curb, which would hardly even need to materialize: OPEC+ has been undershooting its production quota by more than a million barrels daily over the past few months.

In the latest sign that demand concerns have a solid foundation, Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer, said it would cut its prices for Asian and European buyers for October deliveries, after hiking them to record highs earlier this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?
“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe

Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com