ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Premium Content

DLE: Transforming the $90 Billion Lithium Market

By ZeroHedge - Jan 13, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • DLE technology, including EnergyX's LiTASTM, offers a more efficient and environmentally friendly way to extract lithium, crucial for renewable energy technologies like electric vehicle batteries.
  • With lithium demand expected to exceed supply by 2030, DLE can recover 300% more lithium per ton than traditional methods, addressing the significant gap in the market.
  • The adoption of DLE could transform the lithium industry, contributing to the clean energy transition and the growth of the lithium market from $22.2 billion in 2023 to nearly $90 billion by 2030.
Lithium

Current lithium extraction and refinement methods are outdated, often harmful to the environment, and ultimately inefficient. So much so that by 2030, lithium demand will outstrip supply by a projected 1.42 million metric tonsBut there is a solution: Direct lithium extraction (DLE). 

For this graphic, Visual Capitalist partnered with EnergyX to try to understand how DLE could help meet global lithium demands and change an industry that is critical to the clean energy transition.

The Lithium Problem

Lithium is crucial to many renewable energy technologies because it is this element that allows EV batteries to react. In fact, it’s so important that projections show the lithium industry growing from $22.2B in 2023 to nearly $90B by 2030.

But even with this incredible growth, as you can see from the table, refined lithium production will need to increase 86.5% over and above current projections.

The Solution: Direct Lithium Extraction

DLE is a process that uses a combination of solvent extraction, membranes, or adsorbents to extract and then refine lithium directly from its source. LiTASTM, the proprietary DLE technology developed by EnergyX, can recover an incredible 300% more lithium per ton than existing processes, making it the perfect tool to help meet lithium demands

Additionally, LiTASTM can refine lithium at the lowest cost per unit volume directly from brine, an essential step in meeting tomorrow’s lithium demand and manufacturing next-generation batteries, while significantly reducing the footprint left by lithium mining. 

Providing the World with Lithium

DLE promises to disrupt the outdated lithium industry by improving lithium recovery rates and slashing emissions, helping the world meet the energy demands of tomorrow’s electric vehicles.

EnergyX is on a mission to become a worldwide leader in the sustainable energy transition using groundbreaking direct lithium extraction technology. Don’t miss your chance to join companies like GM and invest in EnergyX to transform the future of renewable energy. 

By Zerohedge.com

