Could Wealthy Nations Fund The Energy Transition In Emerging Markets?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 117.2 -0.40 -0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 119.8 +1.30 +1.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 12 hours 119.2 +2.20 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.443 -0.021 -0.28%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.917 -0.039 -0.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 110.8 +2.48 +2.29%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.917 -0.039 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 114.9 -1.52 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 118.2 -1.56 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 114.7 +0.13 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 199 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 122.2 -3.62 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 121.3 -2.57 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 101.2 -3.62 -3.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 117.5 -3.62 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 115.7 -3.62 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 113.6 -3.62 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 112.9 -3.62 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 116.4 -3.62 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 111.1 -3.62 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -3.75 -3.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 109.3 -3.62 -3.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 22 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 18 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

With No Nuclear Deal In Sight, U.S. Slaps Extra Sanctions On Iran

China's Oil Demand Growth Threatened By Latest Covid Outbreak

China's Oil Demand Growth Threatened By Latest Covid Outbreak

Just as China was returning…

Want To Offset High Gas Prices? Invest In An Oil Company

Want To Offset High Gas Prices? Invest In An Oil Company

Consumers are suffering as gas…

Energy Crisis Hits European Factories Where It Hurts

Energy Crisis Hits European Factories Where It Hurts

Europe’s energy-intensive industry is struggling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could Wealthy Nations Fund The Energy Transition In Emerging Markets?

By Oxford Business Group - Jun 16, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • High-income countries are exploring ways to fund Indonesia’s energy transition.
  • Energy transition partnerships have been used in South Africa to help with decarbonization efforts.
  • Despite recent progress, the scale and cost of switching to renewables remain a challenge.
  • Emerging markets have begun leveraging the environment to fund net-zero plans.
Join Our Community

As emerging markets continue to add capacity to generate renewable energy, some of the world’s wealthiest countries could help fund their energy transitions.

In recent months officials from a number of developed nations have visited Indonesia to discuss the country’s decarbonisation efforts.

This included the visit of Janet Yellen, the US secretary of the Treasury, who met with Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, in late April to discuss the potential for an accelerated transition away from coal in the power sector.

The pair also discussed the potential for Indonesia to participate in a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), an initiative that would see donor governments, development banks, climate-focused organisations and the private sector fund projects to accelerate the country’s transition away from fossil fuels.

Indonesia is seen as a key player in the global effort to phase out the use of high-polluting sources of energy.

As the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal and the eighth-biggest carbon emitter, decarbonising Indonesia's energy mix would contribute significantly to reducing global emissions.

Furthermore, given that Indonesia currently holds the G20 presidency, it has been reported that several developed nations would like to agree to a JETP with the country before the annual G20 summit in Bali in November.

A future funding model?

If negotiations with Indonesia are successful, the JETP model of wealthier countries helping to finance the energy transitions of emerging markets could become more widespread.

In November last year France, Germany, the UK, the US and the EU announced such a plan to help fund South Africa’s decarbonisation efforts.

With an initial commitment of $8.5bn, the partnership aims to save 1bn-1.5bn tonnes of emissions over the next 20 years by accelerating South Africa’s shift away from coal and towards low-emission sources of energy.

In addition, the EU has confirmed that it is exploring the possibility of developing similar energy transition partnerships with India and Vietnam.

These efforts demonstrate the desire of the global community to collaborate when it comes to lowering emissions, and the extent to which some wealthier nations will finance pathways to achieve it.

In addition to global efforts to limit the rise of average temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the attempts to switch to low-carbon sources of energy are likely to have a positive economic effect, with a recent report from Standard & Poor’s finding that low- and lower-middle-income countries are likely to experience 3.6 times more economic damage as a result of climate change than high-income countries.

Transition challenges

While progress is being made in advancing the energy transition, significant challenges remain.

For example, while the $8.5bn in funding for the initial phase of South Africa’s JETP will facilitate the implementation of a series of important projects, the country will require additional financial support to complete its sustainable transition.

In May a report by academics at South Africa’s Stellenbosch University – in conjunction with the Blended Finance Taskforce, an organisation set up to mobilise private capital to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals – found that the country will need around $250bn over the next three decades to transition to a low-carbon energy system.

Indonesia also has a unique set of challenges. Coal generates around 60% of its electricity and is the dominant economic sector in a number of regions.

While the government has pledged to shut down coal-fired power plants by 2055 and be 100% dependent on renewable sources by 2060, it will need significant investment to achieve these goals.

A government study estimated that the country will need $150bn-200bn – or roughly 3.5% of GDP – in annual investment in low-carbon programmes through to 2030 to meet its net-zero targets.

At present, Indonesia has around 210 MW of installed solar capacity, one of the smallest solar footprints in the world. Although planning has begun for solar projects with up to 17,000 MW in capacity, just 3300 MW of this is expected to be used by the local market, with the bulk to be exported abroad.

Innovative funding

While the JETP model could set a precedent for climate-focused development funding in the future, it is just one example of how lower-income nations have been exploring innovative ways to finance renewable energy projects.

As OBG reported, in April the Bahamas became one of the latest countries to seek to leverage its natural surroundings to fund projects to protect its environment, announcing plans to sell blue carbon credits before the end of the year.

This followed news earlier in 2022 that the World Bank had issued the world’s first wildlife conservation bond, which raised money to protect endangered black rhino populations in South Africa.

Meanwhile, in March Chile became the first sovereign to sell sustainability-linked bonds, which incentivise climate-positive solutions by incorporating a number of environmental objectives, along with a series of penalties for issuers if they fail to meet the goals, into the deal.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The UK Is Prioritizing Energy Security Over Climate Pledges

Next Post

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com