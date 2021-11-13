Construction Sector Rejoices As Biden’s Bill Boosts Spending

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 80.79 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 82.17 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 4.791 -0.358 -6.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 2.404 -0.043 -1.77%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 1 day 77.79 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.36 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.27 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.83 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 82.84 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.88 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.57 -0.19 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.61 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 61.09 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.59 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.99 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 77.09 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.59 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 78.34 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 73.59 +0.25 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.77 -2.63 -3.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.54 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 84.83 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 5 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 5 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 22 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia: Belarus Didn’t Coordinate With Moscow Threat To Halt Gas To Europe

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Drilling Activity Picks Up

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Drilling Activity Picks Up

Drilling activity in the United…

The Race For Nuclear Fusion Is Going Private

The Race For Nuclear Fusion Is Going Private

Private companies have entered the…

Hedge Funds Take Profits But Believe Oil Prices Will Continue To Rise

Hedge Funds Take Profits But Believe Oil Prices Will Continue To Rise

While hedge funds have been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Construction Sector Rejoices As Biden’s Bill Boosts Spending

By Ag Metal Miner - Nov 13, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
  • U.S. construction spending in September reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,573.6 billion, the Census Bureau reported
  • The construction sector added 44,000 jobs in October following the addition of 30,000 jobs in September
  • Given the scope and scale of the projects, the Biden infrastructure bill will likely prove to be a boon for the construction sector
Join Our Community

U.S. construction spending in September reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,573.6 billion, the Census Bureau reported.

The September rate marked a decline of 0.5% from August. Meanwhile, the rate increased 7.8% from September 2020.

Meanwhile, through the first nine months of 2021, construction spending totaled $1,177.5 billion. The spending figure marked a 7.1% year-over-year jump.

Broken down further, private construction spending reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,229.9 billion, or down 0.5% from the revised August estimate. Residential construction fell 0.4% to $773.5 billion in September. Nonresidential construction fell 0.6% to $456.4 billion.

Meanwhile, the rate for public construction spending reached $343.7 billion, or down 0.7%. Educational construction rose 0.9% to $80.7 billion. Highway construction fell 0.7% to $99.8 billion.

ABI growth continues in September

The Architecture Billings Index (ABI), an indicator of nonresidential construction activity, released monthly by the American Institute of Architects, reached a value of 56.6 for September.

The September ABI rose from 55.6 the previous month. Meanwhile, the design contracts index fell to 54.7 in September from 56.6 the previous month.

“The ABI scores over the last eight months continue to be among the highest ever seen in the immediate post-recession periods that have been captured throughout the index’s history, underscoring just how strong the bounce back has been this year following the abrupt downturn in 2020,” the ABI report states. “Firms continue to report plenty of work in the pipeline as well, with inquiries into new projects and the value of new design contracts remaining strong.”

Architecture firm backlogs are averaging 6.6 months, the report added, a new high since the AIA began reporting the data on a quarterly basis since late 2010.

By region, the Midwest led the way with an ABI of 57.7. Trailing the Midwest were the South (57.0), the West (56.0) and the Northeast (51.5).

Construction employment rises in September

U.S. nonfarm payroll employment overall increased by 531,000 in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Meanwhile, the construction sector added 44,000 jobs in October following the addition of 30,000 jobs in September.

Employment in nonresidential specialty trade contractors rose by 19,000 and by 12,000 in heavy and civil engineering construction.

However, construction employment is 150,000 below its February 2020 level.

Infrastructure bill a boost for construction

Last Friday, the House of Representatives voted to pass the Infrastructure Invest and Jobs Act, which includes $550 billion in infrastructure investments.

Given the scope and scale of the projects, the bill will likely prove to be a boon for the construction sector.

The Associated General Contractor of America touted the bill on the heels of its passage.

“Because of today’s vote, state and local officials will be able to invest in a more efficient supply chain network,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of America. “They will also be able to improve roads and bridges to make them safer and more reliable. Metro areas will be able to better maintain and expand transit systems. And water authorities will be able to further safeguard the quality of local drinking water, among other improvements funded by this bill. The measure also provides needed investments to make infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events.”

From bridges to electrical grid improvements to lead water line replacements, the infrastructure bill will serve as a boost for metals demand. For steel, specifically, the American Iron and Steel Institute estimated steel demand will increase by up to 5 million tons for every $100 billion in investment.

Housing starts slip

U.S. housing starts reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,555,000 in September, the Census Bureau reported.

The September rate fell 1.6% from the previous month.

Single-family housing starts reached a rate of 1,080,000, virtually unchanged from the previous month.

For prospective buyers, mortgage rates fell last week, breaking up a steady rise since early August when the 30-year fixed rate reached 2.77%, according to FreddieMac data. The weekly average as of Nov. 4 reached 3.09%, down from 3.14% the previous week.

Actual metals prices and trends

The Chinese rebar price fell by 11.5% month over month to 5,150 CNY per metric ton as of Nov. 1. Meanwhile, the Chinese H-beam steel fell 1.8% to 5,490 CNY per metric ton.

U.S. shredded scrap steel rose by 0.6% to $470 per short ton.

Meanwhile, European commercial 1050 aluminum sheet fell 4.9% to $4,487 per metric ton.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Under Pressure From A Strong Dollar

Next Post

Why A U.S. Crude Export Ban Won’t Lower Prices At The Pump
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe
Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com