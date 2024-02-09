ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.70 +0.48 +0.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.99 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.23 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.836 -0.081 -4.23%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.339 -0.003 -0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 98 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.339 -0.003 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 802 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 255 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 56.62 +2.36 +4.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.02 +2.36 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 65.97 +2.36 +3.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 71.22 +2.36 +3.43%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 62.32 +2.36 +3.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 20 hours Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 13 hours U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 13 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Shell Resumes Oil Delivery to Nigerian State Refinery Set for Q1 Restart

Looming Demand Weakness Keeps Oil Prices Under Pressure

Looming Demand Weakness Keeps Oil Prices Under Pressure

Oil prices remain under pressure…

China’s Commodity Imports Off To A Good Start To 2024

China’s Commodity Imports Off To A Good Start To 2024

Chinese commodity imports remained robust…

This Year Could See a Significant Rebound in Rare Earths Metals Prices

This Year Could See a Significant Rebound in Rare Earths Metals Prices

Rare earth prices have likely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 09, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Citgo

ConocoPhillips—the largest Citgo creditor thanks to Venezuela’s $12 billion appropriation of Conoco’s assets—has made a bid in the U.S. court auction that is determining the fate of Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum.

But ConocoPhillips submitted a credit bid using its claims in lieu of cash, people familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday.

Conoco isn’t the only company to attempt to apply their claims towards bids, a court officer overseeing the auction told Reuters. If approved, this turn of events would reduce the pot of cash available to be distributed among the remaining creditors—creditors that are trying to get just a piece of the $21 billion in debt that Venezuela owes.

The bidding round was open until January 22, and all bids have been submitted.

While other companies may be trying to use their claims instead of cash to bid, ConocoPhillips is the largest creditor, and a court approval of such a lofty bid using claims could leave scant cash available to the other companies due money from the auction.

The sale process was launched by a Delaware court in October 2023. As the bidding round is drawing to a close, dozens of energy firms and investment banks have lately rushed to obtain financial data on Citgo and its parent company. The bidding round is for creditors and claimants against Venezuela’s oil asset appropriation and debts owed by Venezuela’s U.S.-based refiner Citgo.

Citgo is the seventh-largest refiner in the United States with a total capacity topping 800,000 barrels daily. It has plants in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois, along with pipelines and a gasoline distribution network that supplies 4,200 outlets in the United States.

The first in line to receive funds from the auction will be Canadian Crystallex, who is owed $1.4 billion and submitted the first claim against PDVSA after Venezuela nationalized its gold mine in the country. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back in Oil Markets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy
US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas
U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises

U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises
U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship
Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com