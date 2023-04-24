Concerns About A Diesel Crunch Are Easing 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 78.76 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 82.52 +0.86 +1.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.40 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.273 +0.040 +1.79%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.632 +0.030 +1.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 77.21 +0.89 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.632 +0.030 +1.16%

Graph down Marine 4 days 79.98 -1.02 -1.26%
Graph down Murban 4 days 81.10 -0.83 -1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.67 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 511 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 81.47 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.51 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 63.52 +0.60 +0.95%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.62 +0.50 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.02 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.27 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 75.42 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.42 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.37 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.72 +0.50 +0.70%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.50 -1.75 -2.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.82 -1.87 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 55 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Concerns About A Diesel Crunch Are Easing 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 24, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • In a sign of a less tight market than feared, wholesale diesel prices have slumped.
  • U.S. distillate inventories are around 11% below the five-year average.
  • Fears of weakening economies weigh on the demand outlook for fuels.
Fears of a diesel shortage have receded in recent weeks despite a drawdown in U.S. distillate inventories which have fallen in the past weeks and are around 11% below the five-year average for this time of the year.  

Diesel markets in the U.S. and globally are less tight than feared at the start of this year, when traders were bracing for the EU ban on Russian diesel and other product imports. The continued flow of diesel exports from Russia – to destinations other than Europe – as well as a slowdown in freight and manufacturing activity and a warmer-than-usual winter in most of the northern hemisphere have helped ease concerns about a looming diesel shortage. 

In the United States, distillate stocks – including diesel and heating oil – fell to 112 million barrels on April 14, down from 122 million barrels on March 3, per EIA data compiled by Reuters senior market analyst John Kemp

In the latest reporting week to April 14, distillate fuel inventories decreased by 400,000 and are about 11% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said in its weekly report last week.

The decline in distillates was also due to a rise in net exports, which accelerated to an average of 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the past five weeks, up from 700,000 bpd in early February, Reuters’ Kemp notes. 

In a sign of a less tight market than feared, wholesale diesel prices have slumped. The front-month futures on ultra-low sulfur diesel delivered into New York Harbor fell by 2.46% to close at $2.4949 a gallon on Thursday last week. This was the lowest settlement since early January 2022. Wholesale diesel prices saw last week their longest losing daily streak since November 2022.  Related: Democrats And Republicans Clash Over Energy Policy Priorities

Sustained exports from Russia, signs of slowing freight and trucking demand, and major refineries coming online in the Middle East have all eased the upward pressure on wholesale diesel prices and eased concerns about a diesel crunch. 

The EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil products, in effect since February 5, is said to have created a diesel glut in Asia, also helped by Chinese fuel exports as refiners received a large batch of export quotas early this year. Gasoil stocks held in Asia have jumped since the EU’s ban on imports of Russian diesel came into effect on February 5, as Asian refiners now have to compete with Russia for diesel sales in Africa. 

OPEC, which early this month surprised the market with another oil production cut, said in its monthly report two weeks later that commercial oil stockpiles have been rising in recent months in the developed economies in the OECD, pointing to a less tight market than at this time last year. 

“On inventories, OECD commercial inventories have been building in recent months, and product balances are less tight than seen at the same time a year ago,” OPEC said in its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) in the middle of April. 

While increased mobility during the U.S. driving season is set to boost demand for transportation fuels, “any weakening in the economy on the back of ongoing monetary tightening measures by the US Fed may offset some of this seasonal dynamic,” OPEC warned.  

Fears of weakening economies weigh on the demand outlook for fuels, while supply is not as tight as feared at the end of last year and early this year. 

With Western markets essentially shut for Russia’s crude and products, new trade routes have emerged, and the countries sitting on some of the largest oil reserves in the Middle East are now importing Russian diesel, naphtha, and fuel oil, according to tanker-tracking and data commodity services.   

“What we currently observe is a battle between bearish refined product markets (supported by a bleak macro picture) and bullish crude fundamentals,” David Wech, Chief Economist at Vortexa, wrote in an analysis last week.

“Economic refinery run cuts are probably already materialising as a consequence, but they need to be substantial for bearish products to knock out bullish crude.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

