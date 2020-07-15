Commercial Energy Storage Reaches Major Milestone In The U.S.

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.98 +0.69 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.65 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.040 +2.29%
Graph up Mars US 15 hours 40.94 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.15 +0.05 +0.13%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.040 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.79 -0.64 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.97 -0.66 -1.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.72 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.60 -0.04 -0.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.98 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.44 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.50 -0.20 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.02 -0.36 -0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 29.10 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.14 +0.29 +0.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.29 +0.19 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.69 +0.19 +0.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.84 +0.39 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.29 +0.39 +1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 38.49 +0.34 +0.89%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.29 +0.04 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.10 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.27 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.24 +0.19 +0.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.93 +0.19 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 58 mins COVID is real now
  • 38 mins The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 1 hour Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 6 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 23 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 2 days Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 1 day The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 5 hours Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 19 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 24 hours There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 1 day Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

Emerging Economies Get A Renewable Bump Thanks To Impact Investors

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Heats Up

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Heats Up

The battle for Libya’s oil…

U.S. Rig Count Falls For 18th Week In A Row

U.S. Rig Count Falls For 18th Week In A Row

The U.S. oil rig count…

Sanctioned Oil Tanker Hijacked And Taken To Iran

Sanctioned Oil Tanker Hijacked And Taken To Iran

An oil tanker tied to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Commercial Energy Storage Reaches Major Milestone In The U.S.

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 15, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The energy storage industry is booming. This is not new news -- the up-and-coming sector has been on a swift upward trajectory for quite a while, but now there are some new developments in the works that are set to catapult the industry into new levels of success.  Last year, Oilprice reported that the energy storage industry was “exploding” as grid-connected energy storage deployments had increased significantly around the globe with a hefty annual compound annual growth rate of “74% worldwide in the years 2013 to 2018, with a ‘boom’ in deployment figures expected over the next five years,” according to Energy Storage News reporting based on Wood Mackenzie analysis in April. 

Asia has been at the helm of this book, with China poised to dominate the energy storage market, as its “cumulative energy storage capacity is projected to skyrocket from 489 megawatts (MW) or 843 megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2017 to 12.5 gigawatts (GW) or 32.1GWh in 2024,” an impressive increase ”in the installed base of 25 times.” This puts China on track to become the single biggest energy storage market in the Asia Pacific region by 2024, according to reporting by British data analysis and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie. 

While Asia is at the helm of the global energy storage market, however, the United States is also set to significantly increase its own capacity in the coming years and significantly contribute to the global energy storage boom, with China and the U.S. “set to dominate with over 54% of the market by 2024 shared between them.” 

And the boom is just beginning. According to WoodMac’s reporting, “the ancillary services market will be transitioning from a basic compensation mechanism to a market integrated with spot energy prices by 2020. That, along with maturity in technology and subsequent cost reduction, are key factors that will contribute to the exponential growth in the nation’s energy storage market through to 2024.” We’re already starting to see major developments for some of these revolutionary tech improvements, from solid-state batteries and green hydrogen solutions to bio-based materials such as shrimp shells

Related: New Tech Puts Lithium Batteries Back In The Energy Storage Race

And now, just last week, the energy storage industry received yet another massive boost from the United States’ federal appeals court in a landmark decision. “In a victory for the energy storage industry, a federal appeals court has upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Order 841,” Wood Mackenzie’s Greentech Media reported last week, “clearing the way for transmission grid operators across the country to open their markets to energy storage, including aggregated batteries connected at the distribution grid or behind customers’ meters.”

In the Friday court decision, FERC was given jurisdiction over energy storage’s affairs with interstate transmission markets, and rejected utility and state utility regulators’ arguments that wanted to opt out of Order 841. Ultimately the court sided with FERC’s stance that “[k]eeping the gates open to all types of ESRs — regardless of their interconnection points in the electric energy systems — ensures that technological advances in energy storage are fully realized in the marketplace, and efficient energy storage leads to greater competition, thereby reducing wholesale rates.” 

What’s more, the apocalyptic moments that we are seeing more and more around the world, whether it be due to climate change or the novel coronavirus pandemic, are encouraging a new approach to energy and, more importantly, energy autonomy. Just one example is the booming energy storage industry brought on in California due to the rolling blackouts that are being used as a strategy to avoid another one of the state’s devastating forest fires. As we have seen global supply chains interrupted and conventional fossil fuel markets flung into disarray, this interruption to the status quo has opened up what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spark what the World Economic Forum advocated as a “new energy order.” 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sanctioned Oil Tanker Hijacked And Taken To Iran
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil

North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil
The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market

The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com