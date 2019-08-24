Coal’s Last Hope: Carbon Capture Tech

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 18 hours 54.17 -1.18 -2.13%
Brent Crude 18 hours 58.80 -0.70 -1.18%
Natural Gas 18 hours 2.156 -0.007 -0.32%
Mars US 18 hours 55.27 -0.68 -1.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.50 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 1 day 57.35 +0.55 +0.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.93 -0.13 -0.26%
Natural Gas 18 hours 2.156 -0.007 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 59.43 -0.83 -1.38%
Murban 1 day 61.21 -0.73 -1.18%
Iran Heavy 1 day 52.28 -1.03 -1.93%
Basra Light 1 day 62.36 -1.06 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.54 -0.84 -1.41%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Girassol 1 day 60.96 -0.86 -1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.50 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 39.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 42.80 -0.03 -0.07%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 49.35 -0.33 -0.66%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 55.75 -0.33 -0.59%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 51.50 -0.33 -0.64%
Peace Sour 19 hours 49.85 -0.33 -0.66%
Peace Sour 19 hours 49.85 -0.33 -0.66%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 50.85 -0.33 -0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.35 -0.33 -0.57%
Central Alberta 19 hours 50.35 -0.33 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.08 -0.82 -1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Giddings 1 day 44.25 -1.75 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.86 +0.06 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 1 day 48.12 -1.51 -3.04%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 1 day 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.50 -0.50 -1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.73 -0.33 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 1 min China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 26 mins It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 10 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 51 mins Offshore subsea sub 50$/bbl : Rystad Energy: High stakes in store for subsea markets if oil falls to $50/bbl
  • 9 hours Tit For Tat: China Strikes Back In Trade Dispute With U.S. With New Tariffs
  • 22 hours Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 5 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 20 hours Strong, the Strongest: Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance
  • 5 hours US Shale Economic Impact: GDP gain realized in shale boom’s first 10 years
  • 20 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 6 hours US to Drown the World in Oil
  • 5 hours TRUMP'S FORMER 'CHRISTIAN LIAISON' SAYS DEEPWATER HORIZON DISASTER WAS GOD'S PUNISHMENT FOR OBAMA ISRAEL DIVISION
  • 16 hours Recession Jitters Are Rising. Is There Reason To Worry?

Breaking News:

Mexico Says No New Oil Contracts For Non-Producers

Alt Text

The Toughest Challenge For Any Energy Company In 2019

Strong volatility and poor overall…

Alt Text

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Husky Energy has suffered a…

Alt Text

Is U.S. Shale Finally Cash Flow Positive?

For the first time in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coal’s Last Hope: Carbon Capture Tech

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Aug 24, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Coal

Coal usage continues to fall and the coal industry wants to do something about that. So does the Trump administration. Their proposed solution to the problem of waning coal usage is carbon capture and sequestration (CCS)—a technology that has been around for a long time.

The basic idea behind CCS is to remove the carbon dioxide from the exhaust stream after burning the coal. Then the “captured” CO2 can be redirected.

But in the US, the Southern Company and others attempted to develop an additional process. Their ultimate goal was to use cheap and plentiful Mississippi lignite and convert it chemically into clean-burning synthetic gas. The CO2 produced from combustion would also be captured. One actual use is to pump CO2 into older, less productive oil field reservoirs to enhance oil recovery. One suggestion is to replace the oil with CO2 storage after the field has been depleted.

At present Southern Company’s Kemper County facility is synonymous with failure. A proposed $2.5 billion CCS plant was eventually completed at a cost of over $7 billion. What’s even worse, operation of the coal gasification unit has been suspended and the plant burns purchased shale gas. And there is no carbon capture whatsoever.

The Trump administration has its eye on a power plant in New Mexico that its owners would like to close. But the financial and technical framework of a rescue seems unclear. Related: Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Abroad, the giant coal miners (as opposed to the smaller American ones that have been skirting bankruptcy) launched Coal21 in Australia (where coal mining is a huge business) to do research and lobbying. The International Energy Agency argues that half the world’s coal-fired power plants are under 15 years in age, so sequestration will be required in order to reduce the world’s carbon emissions (one third of which are from burning coal).

This is ultimately being described in the language of finance. Coal-fired power plant owners are stating that their assets are relatively new. And their expectations are for a continued, long productive life. If not the assets would have to be written down. This would imply negative financial implications at the corporate level for both earnings and balance sheets.

Leaving aside the question of whether past (not fully depreciated) power plant investment should influence future decisions (the sunk cost issue), the real policy question is: what are we doing—limiting greenhouse gas emissions at the lowest possible cost or saving the coal industry?

One recent study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis produced these approximate costs (in cents) per KWH:

                            Wind power with storage                             2.1

                            Coal                                                             3.0

                            Solar power with storage                             3.5

                            Coal with sequestration (long term goal)     6.3                      

                            Coal with sequestration (current)                 9.6

The absolute numbers in this table are not as important as their relative values and their credibility. Builders are already bidding on wind and solar at relatively low numbers, so the quotes can be depended on as can costs for coal since we know how to build those plants.

The problem simply is that electricity produced by coal-fired plants using the latest CCS technology is several times the cost of other existing carbon-free technologies. With respect to a commodity product like electricity, these numbers are politically and financially untenable. To overly simplify, coal is already losing on price to wind. The CCS advocates propose to double the price of coal (from about 3 to at least 6 cents per kwh). Related: A Booming Niche In Energy’s Hottest Market

At the end of the day sequestration technologies fail to answer a simple question. Why add sequestration technology and the attendant costs when coal is already becoming increasingly uncompetitive as a boiler fuel relative to wind (which only costs 2 cents/kwh to produce)?

Furthermore, we have omitted from this discussion the likely environmental, insurance and legal issues in injecting and maintaining huge amounts of carbon dioxide underground. Any of these obstacles can turn a projects into a quagmire. In the heat of policy advocacy, sometimes the engineers and analysts may ignore these types of issues when they do their cost estimates. 

We do not deny the political and economic importance of maintaining coal production in many parts of the world. Perhaps the only way to reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants is to sequester CO2 because governments that own many of these power plants will only reluctantly close them down prematurely. But acknowledging the exigencies of pragmatic politics is however different than pretending economical, clean coal technologies are on the horizon.

By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports
Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

 Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

 Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

 U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com