Cleaner Oceans, Greener Future: The Impact of Sustainable Marine Fuels

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 71.65 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 77.04 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.97 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.514 -0.043 -1.68%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.106 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 58 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.106 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 76.12 -1.85 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 3 days 77.40 -2.15 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 75.63 -1.50 -1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 762 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 78.10 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.49 -1.13 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 215 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 51.17 -2.34 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 73.92 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 72.17 -2.34 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 62.02 -2.34 -3.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 58.27 -2.34 -3.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 61.02 -2.34 -3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 60.77 -2.34 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 58.52 -2.34 -3.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 10 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Ecuador’s NOC Declares Force Majeure After Indigenous Protests

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

The Red Sea, and specifically…

Angola Quits OPEC

Angola Quits OPEC

Angola became the fourth country…

Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet

Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet

The U.S. oil industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cleaner Oceans, Greener Future: The Impact of Sustainable Marine Fuels

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 31, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The U.S. Department of Energy is investing in research for low- and net-zero-carbon SMFs to replace heavy fuel oil in maritime activities.
  • Major companies, like Chevron, are partnering with marine fuel suppliers to develop and trial sustainable bio-based diesel in the U.S. and EU markets.
  • The World Shipping Council emphasizes the need for regulatory frameworks to provide investment certainty and guide the industry towards the 2050 decarbonization goal.
Join Our Community
Ship

Sustainable marine fuels are finally gaining more traction as governments and private companies around the world look to decarbonise the shipping industry. This hard-to-abate industry contributes approximately three percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions at present, and as trade and passenger transport continue to increase, this figure could grow exponentially if nothing is done to decarbonise the sector. Meanwhile, the World Shipping Council (WSC) says better regulations are needed to ensure investments in green fuel are put to good use. 

In the U.S., the Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) is working towards the development of low- and net-zero-carbon sustainable marine fuels (SMFs) to decarbonise the shipping sector. While there is potential for smaller boats to be powered by lithium batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, larger vessels that travel longer distances will require a different approach. BETO is currently investing in research into the production of innovative green fuels that could help replace fossil fuels in powering maritime activities. 

Over 90 percent of the goods transported around the world are carried on cargo ships, which rely on heavy fuel oil (HFO) for their power. This fuel comes from petroleum refining activities, which emit huge levels of greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere. In contrast, SMFs are produced using materials and methods that help reduce GHGs. They can be made using feedstocks, such as forestry and agricultural waste, non-food energy crops, waste oils, fats, and greases, landfill gas and other waste products. 

There are two main approaches to the development of SMFs, the production of fuels that can be used in existing or modified vessels and the manufacturing of fuels that can be used in new, specially made ships. Low-emissions drop-in fuels can be used in existing ship engines without the need for modification, making them suitable for the immediate decarbonisation of the sector. These include renewable diesel, biodiesel, hydrotreated vegetable oil, bio-oil, and bio-crude. Meanwhile, emerging marine fuels with zero or near-zero GHG emissions are being developed to be used in new or modified ship engines, meaning they are suitable for mid- and long-term decarbonisation efforts. These include bio-methanol, lignin-alcohol mixes, and bio-based natural gas. 

One of the biggest limitations to emerging marine fuels is the time required to roll these out at the commercial level. It can take several years to develop new ship technology and manufacture a fleet of new vessels, meaning that these fuels cannot be used in the short term to decarbonise marine activities. 

Many major companies are now investing in the development and production of SMFs to support the decarbonisation of activities, as governments push companies to support a green transition. Oil and gas giant Chevron hopes to increase its production of renewable diesel to 100,000 bpd by 2030. In 2022, Chevron Renewable Energy Group entered a strategic agreement with Bunker Holding Group, the world’s largest supplier and trader of marine fuels, to develop the U.S. and EU marine markets for sustainable bio-based diesel. The partnership is currently running trials with B20 and B30 SMF across both regions. 

Bob Kenyon, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Chevron Renewable Energy Group stated of the partnership, “At Chevron Renewable Energy Group we see clearly the opportunity for biodiesel to be a sustainable fuel option of choice for customers in the clean energy transition. Partnering with Bunker Holding will accelerate the marine industry adoption of biodiesel to achieve aggressive carbon reduction goals.” Kenyon added, “Our renewable fuels and customer service are helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions today and offer a plug-and-play solution for the current shipping infrastructure. We look forward to further developing our relationship with Bunker Holding and supporting the shipping industry’s decarbonization movement.” 

While strides are being made in the development of SMFs, John Butler, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council (WSC) says, “To ensure there are renewable fuels available to run… ships in a competitive manner, energy providers must see regulations written in the next two years that demonstrate sufficient demand for new fuels to justify the massive investments need in the immediate future. The challenge for member states at IMO (International Maritime Organisation) is not just to agree, but to agree on regulations that will provide investment certainty. If we can get this right from the beginning, we will speed the energy transition and make it more affordable by avoiding stranded investments.” 

Butler believes the WSC must establish GHG fuel intensity standards to guide the industry. This would support technology and vessel development and drive SMF production. It would allow shipowners and energy providers to better understand the global demand for SMF and facilitate the transformation of the global fleet. Butler says that “IMO regulations must evaluate and reward a given ship or group of ships based on the GHG reduction achieved”. The WSC has urged member states to implement implementing the necessary regulatory framework by 2025, for full implementation in 2027, to support the decarbonisation of the shipping sector by 2050. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Houston Becomes Hotspot for Clean Tech Startups

Next Post

Cold Spray Tantalum Coating Boosts Fusion Reactor Performance
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023
World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea

World's Largest Lithium Reserve Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com