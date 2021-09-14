China's Historic Decision To Stop Hoarding Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 70.46 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 73.89 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 5.260 +0.029 +0.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.161 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 71.20 +1.38 +1.98%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.60 +0.99 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.51 +1.00 +1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.73 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.99 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.50 +0.65 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.75 +0.63 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 69.45 +0.73 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.85 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.35 +0.78 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.30 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 69.05 +0.63 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.05 +0.73 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.97 +1.40 +1.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 3 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 14 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 3 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!

Breaking News:

IEA: Oil Supply Losses From Hurricane Ida Reach 30 Million Barrels

California Looks To Burn More Fossil Fuels To Avert Blackouts

California Looks To Burn More Fossil Fuels To Avert Blackouts

CAISO wants the DoE to…

How Much Oil Is Russia Really Pumping?

How Much Oil Is Russia Really Pumping?

Russia’s oil production is shrouded…

How To Trade The Next Big Move In Oil Prices

How To Trade The Next Big Move In Oil Prices

Crude is likely to make…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Historic Decision To Stop Hoarding Oil

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 14, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

For a long time, China’s energy policy has centered around one primary and pressing goal: to establish energy security. As the biggest importer and second-biggest consumer of oil in the world, China is extremely dependent on international markets to keep the lights on and the gears of industry turning. In 2019, a whopping 72% of all crude oil consumed in China was imported. This is a dynamic that makes Beijing uncomfortable, to say the least, and President Xi Jinping’s administration has been hard at work trying to shore up a greater degree of energy independence. 

That’s why it came as such a surprise this week when China made a historic decision to sell off some of the oil it has been stockpiling in a strategic reserve for years now. “The heavy dependence on foreign supply has spurred Beijing to focus on ways it can prevent energy shortages,” CNN Business reported back in April 2020. “In addition to requiring state-owned oil companies to increase production, the country has spent years working to increase the amount of oil it keeps in reserve.” Beijing is secretive about just how much oil they have stockpiled, but the nation had been planning to catch up to the world’s largest backup oil cache -- the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which boasts an authorized storage capacity of 714 million barrels.

China’s sudden reversal of its oil-hoarding tendencies comes in response to high energy prices and skyrocketing oil demand. Some provinces are even experiencing the power shortages the country has seen in a decade. And that’s just the beginning of China’s economic woes. “Inflation is soaring, and the country's producer price index hit a 13-year high last month, driven by rising commodity prices,” CNN Business reported this week. “The government has warned that high costs for raw materials such as energy and petrochemical products will exacerbate growth and employment challenges facing manufacturers — especially small and medium-sized businesses.”

It’s not just oil demand that’s soaring. Together, China and India are driving up global coal prices in a worrying turn of events for the climate. “The benchmark coal price was $177.50 per ton on Sept. 10, more than double the level at the beginning of the year and up from about $50 a year ago” reports Nikkei Asia. “The price is the highest in the past 11 years and is nearing the all-time high of the mid-$180s seen in July 2008.” India is even at risk of running out of coal entirely

While Xi Jinping has been making lofty climate commitments and has publicly pledged that China will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, China has made little to no progress phasing out coal. The dirtiest fossil fuel still makes up more than half of the nation’s energy mix. Ironically, the reason that China can’t quit its coal addiction and the motivation for developing domestic clean energy production capacity stem from that same base imperative: energy security. 

But China’s best efforts have not yet been enough to wean them off of foreign oil and coal - not by a long shot. As the global economy bounces back from the first wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, countries with fast-growing consumer bases like China are facing some major hurdles. Demand for energy, products, and services is returning to pre-pandemic levels, but global supply chains and markers still have not fully recuperated. 

It’s a tricky situation. Many of the standard options for supporting an economy in slowdown, as is the current case with China, are off the table. Fiscal and monetary supports will only make soaring rates of inflation worse. And then there’s the new and pressing issue of the Delta variant, which is making major waves in economies from China to the United States. When China is selling off its precious oil reserves, it’s obvious that Beijing is between a rock and a hard place - and it’s not going to get out any time soon.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb As Another Storm Hits The Gulf Coast

Next Post

Half Of Texas Without Power As Hurricane Nicholas Slams The Coast
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com