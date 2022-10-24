China’s Fuel Exports Surge To 15-Month High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.95 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.63 -0.87 -0.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.19 -2.62 -2.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.823 -0.136 -2.74%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.614 -0.049 -1.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.50 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.614 -0.049 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 3 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.42 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 328 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 92.88 -0.90 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.20 -0.89 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.88 -24.22 -29.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 63.80 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 87.20 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 85.45 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 82.60 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 80.60 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 89.55 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 78.90 +0.54 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 76.25 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.01 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.49 +2.83 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 30 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 13 hours Wind droughts

Breaking News:

Taiwan Prepares For Chinese Invasion By Stocking Up On Natural Gas And Coal

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

The Biden administration has been…

Consequences Or Cooperation: How Will The U.S. Deal With OPEC?

Consequences Or Cooperation: How Will The U.S. Deal With OPEC?

The relationship between the U.S.…

Advanced Plastic Recycling Could Cut Need For Hydrocarbons Significantly

Advanced Plastic Recycling Could Cut Need For Hydrocarbons Significantly

A City College of New…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Fuel Exports Surge To 15-Month High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2022, 3:47 AM CDT
  • China’s exports of refined fuel surged by 36% from a year earlier in September, the highest monthly volume since June 2021.
  • China’s crude oil imports dropped by 2% year-over-year, suggesting that domestic demand remains weak.
  • In September, China’s refinery output saw its first year-on-year increase since November last year.
Join Our Community

Increased fuel export quotas and robust export demand pushed China’s overseas shipments of refined products surging by 36% annually in September, to the highest level since June last year, official Chinese data showed on Monday.  

China, however, saw its crude oil imports drop by 2% year over year in September, to around 9.79 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs cited by Reuters.

Yet, the crude import volumes were higher than the August 2022 intake of 9.5 million bpd, the data showed.  

Tepid domestic demand and weakening margins have prompted independent refiners, the so-called teapots, to keep fuel processing rates reduced.

However, thanks to large state refiners back online after planned maintenance, refinery output in China saw its first year-on-year increase since November last year. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, cited by Reuters on Monday, refinery output in China was up by 1.9% in September compared to the same month of 2021, and stood at around 13.82 million bpd. That was much higher than refinery production of 12.64 million bpd in August 2022.

The highest exports of fuels in September in 15 months come just as China issued its biggest fuel export quotas to its refiners for this year at the end of September. Chinese authorities have allocated 15 million tons of new fuel export quotas to its major refiners, and the quota could be rolled over into early next year.

The fresh batch of fuel export quotas was widely expected in a move seen as an attempt from China to revive its economic activity, which has suffered from snap COVID lockdowns and a real estate crisis since the spring. 

At the same time, Asian fuel sellers are said to be increasing their shipments of diesel to energy-starved Europe, benefiting from the premium European buyers are willing to pay for the fuel amid a deepening global and regional deficit.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Advanced Plastic Recycling Could Cut Need For Hydrocarbons Significantly
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com