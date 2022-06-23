China’s Covid Conundrum

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 104.1 -2.05 -1.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 109.9 -1.86 -1.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 112.9 +0.34 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.203 -0.655 -9.55%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.750 -0.085 -2.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 111.0 -2.54 -2.24%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 104.6 +1.08 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.750 -0.085 -2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 106.7 -4.98 -4.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.5 -4.88 -4.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.9 -3.99 -3.60%
Graph down Basra Light 206 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 113.8 -4.27 -3.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 111.0 -2.54 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 92.09 -3.33 -3.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.3 -3.33 -2.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.6 -3.33 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.5 -3.33 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 101.6 -3.33 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.6 -3.33 -3.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.7 -3.33 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.3 -3.33 -3.01%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 101.9 -3.33 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.25 -4.50 -4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 101.3 -3.33 -3.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.50 -3.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.6 -1.87 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 hours Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 326 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Can The Global Gasoline And Diesel Crisis Be Solved?

Can The Global Gasoline And Diesel Crisis Be Solved?

Refiners are generating blowout profits…

Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

While oil markets remain very…

Can Europe Actually Afford To Kick Fossil Fuels?

Can Europe Actually Afford To Kick Fossil Fuels?

Despite its pledges to go…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Covid Conundrum

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 23, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • China’s zero-Covid policy has sparked economic uncertainty and even backlash from its citizens.
  • China is struggling to find a balance between its Covid policy and its economic goals.
  • “With increasing energy shortfalls, declining growth, and political dangers, Xi appears to want to have his cake and eat it too through the newest wave of short-term rolling lockdowns.”
Join Our Community

After months of lockdowns under the severe and much-maligned zero Covid policy, the Chinese economy is a sleeping giant. As the nation starts and stops its way into re-opening for business, it remains unclear what impact the world’s second-biggest economy will have on the current global supply chain issues. In the midst of plateaued economic growth and an intensifying energy crisis, adding China back into the mix is a variable with no clear outcome. On the one hand, ramping up China’s considerable energy and industrial production capacity may help ease the squeeze. On the other hand, re-opening the Chinese economy will also increase the nation’s energy demand on the global market.  “China has long been the biggest engine of global prosperity, contributing 28 percent of GDP growth worldwide from 2013 to 2018 — more than twice the share of the US,” the Financial Times reported earlier this month, citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).  In fact, when the World Bank announced that it would be slashing its forecast for global gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year, it cited the lockdowns in China – as well as the Russian war in Ukraine – as the primary reasons why things were taking a turn toward doom and gloom. Last year, the global GDP grew 5.7 percent – this year the IMF predicts that it will eke out a mere 2.9 percent growth.

Back at the end of March, months before Beijing would announce any easing of lockdown restrictions, Forbes was already calling China’s zero Covid policy a “fiasco,” as the nation’s economy was bleeding an estimated $46 billion as a direct result of the policy, which aimed to bring the country’s Covid case number to zero – a goal which virtually everyone outside of the Chinese government agrees is impossible. The enormity of that loss has had and will have far-reaching consequences on a global scale – as will China’s return to the economic fold. We just don’t yet know in what ways and to what degree. There are simply too many variables.

Related: Why Nuclear Energy Is More Relevant Than Ever

Part of the extreme complexity of the current situation is that China is in the midst of a politically tumultuous period, as the zero Covid policy has stirred up discontent and scrutiny both at home and abroad. The Chinese government's tactics to enforce the lockdown have been characteristically authoritarian, and experts are predicting that the Chinese populace may be on the precipice of nationwide protests in reaction to the severe restrictions. Locked inside of their apartments, Chinese residents have taken to social media, notably the app WeChat, to voice their criticisms of the government’s anti-Covid measures. “As the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues with large-scale and long-term lockdowns on major cities, mass incarceration in quarantine camps and on university and college campuses, coupled with blanket digital surveillance and control over people's movements, some signs of mass discontent have begun to emerge,” Radio Free Asia reported earlier this month, citing incidents of student and private sector dissent.

On top of the unrest within the Chinese citizenry, extremely mixed signals from Beijing have muddied any predictions of what is to come for the Chinese – and therefore the global – economy. And as President Xi Jinping tries to walk the line between using zero-Covid as a tool for tightening public and political control and losing it all as Chinese citizens chafe against this authoritarianism, Beijing continues to push forward its “energy revolution.” China is trying to have it all as it defends the very policy that crushed its economy, all while trying to meet its plans for growth. “With increasing energy shortfalls, declining growth, and political dangers, Xi appears to want to have his cake and eat it too through the newest wave of short-term rolling lockdowns,” writes Forbes. But simply declaring that China’s economy and energy sector will bounce back better than ever does not make it so.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com