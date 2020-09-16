China Not Looking To Ban Gasoline Powered Cars Any Time Soon

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.04 +1.76 +4.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.07 +1.54 +3.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.274 -0.088 -3.73%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 39.08 +1.02 +2.68%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.35 +0.39 +1.00%
Graph down Urals 2 days 39.85 -0.30 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.79 +1.06 +2.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.79 +1.06 +2.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.08 +0.83 +2.35%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.274 -0.088 -3.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.35 +0.64 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.54 +0.50 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.04 +0.79 +2.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.63 +1.15 +2.77%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 39.21 +0.89 +2.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.69 +0.58 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.35 +0.39 +1.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 26.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 30.33 +1.02 +3.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 37.28 +1.02 +2.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 38.68 +1.02 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 35.03 +1.02 +3.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 33.98 +1.02 +3.09%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 33.98 +1.02 +3.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 34.78 +1.02 +3.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 36.53 +1.02 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 33.93 +1.02 +3.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.79 +1.06 +2.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.75 +1.00 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 28.50 +1.00 +3.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 38.46 -0.03 -0.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 32.23 +1.02 +3.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 36.18 +1.02 +2.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 36.18 +1.02 +2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.75 +1.00 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.50 +1.00 +3.64%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.02 +1.02 +2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 14 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 18 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 3 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 29 mins Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 1 day WTI: $45 is the new $65. OPEC is on its final decline.
  • 10 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 2 days FNV – One company with Gold, Silver, Oil, and Gas “Royalty and Streaming” Investments
  • 45 mins US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days The storming of the Reichstag
  • 35 mins US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Mining Giant BHP Freezes Executive Salaries

Will Trump Bail Out Struggling Refiners?

Will Trump Bail Out Struggling Refiners?

The Trump Administration is considering…

CFTC Report: Financial Markets Under Threat From Climate Change

CFTC Report: Financial Markets Under Threat From Climate Change

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission…

Hurricane Outages Provide Temporary Relief For Oil Markets

Hurricane Outages Provide Temporary Relief For Oil Markets

Oil prices rose on hurricane…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Not Looking To Ban Gasoline Powered Cars Any Time Soon

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 16, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The world’s largest automotive market, China, is dropping considerations to have a firm deadline for banning the sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles, according to policymakers advising the government on car market policies.

“Some countries have a policy banning fuel cars and we are against such moves,” the head of the advisory panel, Wang Binggang, said in an interview with several outlets, including Bloomberg.

“We don’t want to kill fuel cars,” Wang said, adding that China will incentivize the development and sales of hybrid vehicles to have the fleet at least partially powered by electricity.

Countries in Europe, including Norway and the UK, have plans to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans, with the UK currently considering whether to bring forward the deadline to 2035 or even sooner from the current deadline 2040.

Market conditions in China, however, are not yet conducive to setting a firm timetable for phasing out vehicles powered by fossil fuels, policymaker Wang told Bloomberg.  

Last year, China was said to be considering setting a timetable for phasing out gasoline cars in some regions of the country.

China has curbed some subsidies for electric vehicles over the past year, but it is looking to raise its target to have new energy vehicles (NEVs) account for ‘over 20 percent’ by 2025.

Last year, China was considering a target of 25 percent of NEVs of all car sales by 2025, but amid the massive subsidy cuts, the world’s largest EV market could find reaching the 25-percent share target a huge challenge, IHS Markit said in December 2019.   

Under the latest proposal from the panel led by Wang, the target for NEV sales in 2025 is between 15 percent and 25 percent. China’s target for NEV sales in 2035 will likely be set at between 50 percent and 60 percent of all sales, Wang told Bloomberg.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Complied 101% With Oil Production Cuts In August

Next Post

Can Uber And Lyft Keep Their Promise To Go Fully Electric?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War
Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?
$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities

$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities
The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle

The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com