China Dramatically Increases Ethanol Purchases From The U.S.

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.75 +0.74 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.18 +0.66 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.690 +0.028 +1.05%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 64.26 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.084 +0.034 +1.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.66 -1.74 -2.70%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.690 +0.028 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 66.43 -1.70 -2.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 67.01 -1.86 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.44 -1.40 -2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 67.44 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 67.11 -1.35 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.47 -1.21 -1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.89 -0.49 -0.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 53.01 -1.04 -1.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 63.01 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 64.41 -1.04 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 61.56 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 66.21 -1.04 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 54.25 -1.00 -1.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.15 -1.03 -1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.96 -1.04 -1.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 -2.00 -3.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.40 -2.08 -2.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 11 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 11 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 22 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 23 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 day Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 3 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Production Could Stabilize Under New Unity Government

Tesla Faces Heavy Competition In Booming EV Market

Tesla Faces Heavy Competition In Booming EV Market

After years of sheer dominance,…

Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus

Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus

Nigeria has unleashed one for…

Violence Continues To Plague Colombia’s Oil Industry

Violence Continues To Plague Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia’s decades-long multifaceted internal conflict…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Dramatically Increases Ethanol Purchases From The U.S.

By ZeroHedge - Mar 10, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Three Reuters sources said Monday that Beijing made massive purchases of US energy products.

The sources said, "three ships carrying ethanol were heading to China from the US Gulf Coast." They said it's a "sign that ethanol exports from the United States to the country are increasing drastically." 

The purchases are so big that they're expected to "surpass the total amount of US ethanol that China imported last year," said Reuters. 

Each vessel is carrying 30,000 tons or about 240,000 barrels of ethanol, the sources said. It was unclear what port the ships were headed to in China. One source said two of the tankers left at the end of February.

Searching through US Customs data, we found at least two of the vessels and their International Maritime Organization (IMO) numbers for tracking purposes.

In January alone, China bought "roughly 200 million gallons" (4.76 million barrels) of the US, said Archer Daniels Midland Co-Chief Financial Officer Ray Young.

If all three tankers were filled to the brim, the cargo would be equivalent to about 720,000 barrels of ethanol, more than 506,000 barrels of US ethanol shipped to China in all of last year. 

Related Video: Can Saudis Defend Aramco from Houthis?

"While China imported an annual record of 4.72 million barrels of US ethanol in 2016, it has not recently been a large importer. However, tightening supplies of domestic corn used to make the biofuel, coupled with comparatively lower US prices, have spurred the need for imports," Reuters said. 

The increase comes months after former President Trump has left the White House and the Biden administration has taken control. Even though the Biden administration has promised to move quickly to restore America's relations with the rest of the world, it has yet to improve relations with China. 

From Iran to Russia, Europe to Latin America, the administration is cooling tensions after President Trump ran amuck, inciting trade wars and unleashing sanctions. Now cooler tensions are materializing. 

We wonder if Beijing's latest purchase of US ethanol is the beginning of a move to show that it plans to hold up to the trade deal agreement it signed in January 2020 to purchase more of the American farm, energy, and manufactured goods. 

China miserably failed to meet trade deal requirements under the Trump administration, but maybe all will change under a Biden administration?

Already, China is on a massive buying spree of US corn. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery
How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com