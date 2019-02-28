China Becomes Hub For EV Sales

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.09 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.37 -0.21 -0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.816 +0.017 +0.61%
Mars US 10 hours 63.24 +1.54 +2.50%
Opec Basket 1 day 64.97 +0.89 +1.39%
Urals 2 days 63.54 -0.60 -0.94%
Louisiana Light 1 day 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Louisiana Light 1 day 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Mexican Basket 1 day 58.40 +1.09 +1.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.816 +0.017 +0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 65.44 +0.86 +1.33%
Murban 1 day 66.56 +0.86 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.03 +1.24 +2.11%
Basra Light 1 day 68.84 +1.05 +1.55%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.07 +0.95 +1.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Girassol 1 day 67.51 +1.14 +1.72%
Opec Basket 1 day 64.97 +0.89 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.87 -0.27 -0.60%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.69 +1.44 +3.33%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 53.69 +1.44 +2.76%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 56.59 +1.44 +2.61%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.94 +1.44 +2.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.19 +1.44 +2.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.59 +1.44 +2.71%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 2 days 66.75 +0.45 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.45 -1.76 -3.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.40 -1.76 -3.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.40 -1.76 -3.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.95 -1.76 -3.28%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.25 +1.50 +3.28%
Buena Vista 1 day 68.04 +1.44 +2.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 4 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 45 mins Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 11 hours The Realities of the "Trials" Surrounding President Trump
  • 1 hour Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 8 mins Can Saudis Stop Exporting Oil to U.S.?
  • 31 mins Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 3 hours Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 13 hours Bahrain Asks for U.S. Help for Huge Oil Discovery
  • 16 hours Another Net Oil Exporter Bites the Dust
  • 12 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 7 hours Trump and Kim Opened Their Second Summit
  • 24 hours Maduro confiscates UNIVISION equipment and deported the Reporters for asking Blunt questions
  • 19 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 1 day Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"

Breaking News:

Musk Changes Twitter Name After Row With SEC

Alt Text

Rig Count Falls As US Oil Production Hits All-Time High

The US rig count fell…

Alt Text

The Fully Digital Oilfield Is Almost Here

Digitization in oilfield services has…

Alt Text

Has Trump Overplayed His Hand With Saudi Arabia?

U.S. President Donald Trump has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China Becomes Hub For EV Sales

By Jon LeSage - Feb 28, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Tesla China

China has become the hub for global electric vehicle sales, taking half the market share last year.

CBS News’ “60 Minutes” just broadcasted an in-depth look at the market as the trade war continues between the U.S. and China — and as automakers, including Tesla, move forward on playing a competitive role in the world’s largest vehicle market.

China’s appeal has become more significant for global automakers as the original hot EV market, America, becomes a tougher sell. The Trump administration is backing away from EV income tax incentives and talks between the federal government and California have reached a stalemate. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to loosen fuel-economy and emissions requirements for upcoming new cars by the end of this year. The White House pulled the plug on negotiations with California and other states that follow its zero-emission vehicle rules.  

Beijing also sees this a ripe opportunity for winning the race for companies manufacturing EVs. Requirements to create joint ventures with Chinese automakers are loosening up. Tesla is starting to build its plant in Shanghai’s free-trade zone, and BMW was granted permission last year to become the first foreign automaker to control a Chinese JV.

Chinese startup Nio was featured in the “60 Minutes” report, which helped its stock prices shoot up 8 percent Monday morning. Nio sees itself as a Tesla-competitor, but its sales are at a low level with major automakers taking much more of the share in that market. The startup has benefited from its price being about half of that of a Tesla in the Chinese market, on top of that, it doesn’t pay import taxes as it manufactures locally. Related: Saudis Leaning Toward OPEC Cut Extension

Its ES8 seven-seater saw a record 3,318 in sales during December, bringing its total to 11,348 of these EVs sold by the end of 2018. That car will be followed by the Nio ES6 five-seater in June 2019, which will boost sales even further.

But that’s only a sliver of total EV sales in China. China Passenger Car Association released sales data show that December saw a record high in “new energy vehicle” (battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles) sales with 159,7561 units sold. That was up 62 percent over December 2017. For all of 2018, new energy vehicles reached 1,016,002 in EV sales. That was a huge gain of 83 percent in sales over the previous year.

Nio and other Chinese EV makers are striving to become the leading Tesla-competitor in China. Tesla is feeling the squeeze on steep China import tariffs, which won’t go away until the U.S. EV-maker can set up its production plant in China. Tesla just started delivering its Model 3 electric cars to China ahead of its original schedule.

Tesla speeded up deliveries ahead of the March target originally set to meet. Those initial deliveries will go to customers who placed their orders before the end of 2018.

For now, major Chinese automakers and their foreign joint venture partners companies are dominating EV sales. Sales were topped last year by the BAIC and BYD brands.

BAIC is a state-owned company with joint venture partnerships held by Hyundai and Mercedes. BYD is another Chinese conglomerate that was funded in part by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway.  Related: UAE To Build World’s Largest Underground Oil Storage Facility

Michael Dunne, a former top executive at General Motors and auto industry consultant with expertise on the Asia market, told “60 Minutes” that China is expected to manufacture one million EVs this year — an impressive gain.

Dunne expects China to account for half the EVs sold worldwide this year. He sees it as being “totally created by the government.” While incentives will be dwindling, he expects the Chinese government to stay heavily involved in the market.

Licenses to buy cars can be steep for Chinese consumers. Several cities have offered hefty rebates to EV buyers to increase sales and help cities meet air pollution reduction targets.

Dunne said that the city of Shanghai can be very steep — $12,000 to $13,000 to buy a license for the ability to buy a car. For those buying EVs in the city, that license fee will be waived.

Chinese investor William Li believes in EV technology enough to have invested in about 40 start-ups. That includes an online auto marketplace and a new bike-sharing company.

Li’s net worth is $1.2 billion, according to the report. So far, he’s put down $150 million of his own money into Nio.

Americans have been slower to adopt EVs than Chinese vehicle buyers — both in retail and fleet sales. Li too sees the Chinese government’s push in new energy vehicle sales as the main driver of growth.

Part of that plan is installing more EV chargers for public use. China wants to beat the U.S. and other players in charging stations, which also supports stronger EV sales.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Technical Issues Wreak Havoc On Crude Futures
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

 Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

 BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

 Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com