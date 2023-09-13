Political Turmoil Clouds Georgia’s EU Future

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.63 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.96 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.47 +0.28 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 -0.057 -2.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.741 +0.013 +0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.741 +0.013 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 14 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 14 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 653 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 14 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 14 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 106 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 70.39 +1.30 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 90.99 +1.55 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.24 +1.55 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 86.04 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 84.09 +1.20 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.59 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 83.54 +2.25 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.49 -0.22 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 10 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Headline Inflation Up On ‘Huge’ Hike In Energy Prices

Armenia-Russia Relations Are Deteriorating Fast

Armenia-Russia Relations Are Deteriorating Fast

Tensions rise between Armenia and…

European Court Upholds Sanctions Against Key Russian Figures

European Court Upholds Sanctions Against Key Russian Figures

The European Union's sanctions against…

European Commission Grapples With Influx Of Ukraine Grain

European Commission Grapples With Influx Of Ukraine Grain

The European Commission must decide…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Political Turmoil Clouds Georgia’s EU Future

By RFE/RL staff - Sep 13, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili, faces impeachment for visiting Brussels and other EU nations without government approval, a move bewildering EU diplomats.
  • While Ukraine and Moldova show promising steps towards EU integration, Georgia's recent controversial moves and seeming lack of political enthusiasm raise doubts about its EU intentions.
  • EU's decision on Georgia's candidate status is ambiguous, with possibilities ranging from granting status with conditions to political horse-trading involving other member states like Hungary.
Join Our Community
Georgia

It is fair to say that Brussels reacted with incredulity at the latest move by the Georgian government to commence impeachment proceedings against that Caucasus country's president, Salome Zurabishvili, for visiting foreign countries without government approval. It follows her visits to Brussels for talks with the European Council President Charles Michel on September 1 and then going on to meet with other state and government heads in the bloc.

Several diplomats I spoke to on background said they didn't quite understand why a president of a country aspiring to join the EU and traveling on their own budget to lobby for their country was regarded as a bad thing.

With her perfect grasp of French and English, Zurabishvili is well respected in Brussels -- and elsewhere in the EU. Her traveling to various member states this fall to drum up support for Georgia getting one step closer to EU membership is something Brussels officials regard as absolutely normal and to be expected. Or, as one EU official asked me with a slight air of despair: "This is sort of her main job, isn't it?"

Deep Background: The big question for now is what consequences the impeachment proceedings will have on Georgia's EU aspirations. Later in October, the European Commission will issue its annual enlargement report with recommendations on how to proceed with Georgia, as well as Moldova and Ukraine. In December, the 27 EU member states will vote either to endorse or reject those recommendations. (To endorse, according to the EU rule of unanimity, all members states have to agree.)

All indications so far from Brussels suggest Ukraine and Moldova, who are already candidate countries, will be recommended to proceed to the next phase -- the start of EU accession talks. From talking to a number of EU officials on background, their impression is that all the EU member states appear to be on board, so it could happen by the end of the year. Both countries are progressing well with the conditions they received in the summer of 2022 and, crucially, there is domestic political will to move forward.

For Georgia, things have always been a bit vaguer. It is already one step behind Kyiv and Chisinau, as just a "potential" candidate country. Brussels hasn't seen the same political enthusiasm for EU integration from Tbilisi as with the other two Eastern European hopefuls.

Controversial moves earlier this year -- such as attempts to enact a foreign agent law, which was compared to a draconian Kremlin law, and the resumption of flights to and from Russia -- have raised eyebrows in Brussels, as have comments from top government officials that it was NATO enlargement that triggered Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While not happy with what was sometimes perceived as a pro-Russian stance and not particularly receptive to the argument from Tbilisi that certain moves from Georgia might "open up a second front for Russia," there was still an understanding among EU officials and diplomats that pressure from Moscow is keenly felt in the South Caucasus country.

Besides, foreign policy alignment with the EU was never one of the 12 recommendations given by Brussels in 2022 when it spelled out how the country should proceed on its EU path.

Drilling Down:

The latest drama surrounding Zurabishvili raises further questions as to whether Georgia is ripe for candidate status. "The bar for Georgia to proceed to candidate status is so low, yet they might not clear it in the end," was one comment from an EU diplomat who has worked on the Georgia file for many years but wanted to remain anonymous because they aren't allowed to speak on the record. Another Georgia-watcher in Brussels wondered aloud: "How many more own goals can they afford?"

In Brussels, several times I heard the claims -- which so far have been mostly aired by opposition forces in Tbilisi -- that the Georgian government actually wants to be denied EU candidate status so that it can blame Brussels and show to its voters that the EU is unreliable and never wanted Georgia onboard anyway.

The uncertainty over EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's trip to Georgia on September 7-8 -- his first to the country in this capacity -- was also interesting to note. Normally these trips are announced well over a week in advance, but Brussels refrained from confirming the journey even after Zurabishvili's supposed transgression. That sort of hesitancy could well speak volumes.

Despite all those misgivings, I still think it more likely than not that Georgia will get candidate status. Some diplomats have referred positively to the current momentum when it comes to EU enlargement, with the bloc seriously considering how a bigger group of members states might look. This window of opportunity exists now but might not next year when the EU is busy with European parliamentary elections and selecting new commission and council presidents.

Another consideration is that candidate status is low-hanging fruit. Bosnia-Herzegovina got the same status last year, without making much progress or significant reforms.

Then there is the argument (and still the most likely outcome) that in order to move to the next step -- the opening of accession talks -- Georgia will be offered candidate status but with conditions attached. These conditions could just be the continued implementation of what remains to be completed following the original 12 recommendations from 2022. After meeting with Zurabishvili, Michel posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, about Georgia's need to focus on "justice, de-polarization, de-oligarchization" as well as "building inclusive political culture" -- all recommendations highlighted a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's clear is that the recommendations for Georgia are ambiguous, and it's hard to categorically say whether they have been successfully followed. This gives the EU plenty of leeway. It wouldn't be surprising if other conditions could be thrown in at the request of various member states, such as well-run parliamentary elections in the fall of 2024, for example, or the release for medical treatment of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.

Ultimately, Georgia's status can also end up being subject to inevitable political horse-trading. According to two European Commission officials speaking on the condition of anonymity, the EU enlargement commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi -- a Hungarian with close links to the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- is keen to give Georgia a positive recommendation in October. In the end, it's up to the entire college of European commissioners to decide, although they tend to be more enlargement-friendly.

Among member states, it's also possible that Hungary, which has growing political links with Georgia, will push for Tbilisi's candidate status as quid pro quo for agreeing to give Ukraine the green light to start EU accession talks. Budapest has used its veto extensively in recent months on various political issues, often related to Ukraine -- so don't rule out that this could happen again.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

European Court Upholds Sanctions Against Key Russian Figures
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com