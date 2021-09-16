Chevron CEO: Shareholder Returns Are More Important Than Solar, Wind Investment

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.89 -0.72 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.86 -0.60 -0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.276 -0.184 -3.37%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.188 -0.018 -0.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.179 -0.028 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 72.26 +1.05 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.179 -0.028 -1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 72.14 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Murban 1 day 73.16 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 70.57 +2.22 +3.25%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 74.83 +1.14 +1.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.52 +2.31 +3.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.57 +1.94 +2.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 60.61 +2.15 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 71.61 +2.15 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 73.01 +2.15 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 69.66 +2.15 +3.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 69.46 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 71.21 +2.15 +3.11%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 68.21 +2.15 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.23 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.78 +0.81 +1.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.41 +0.74 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.36 +0.74 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.90 +0.74 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 10 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 13 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 9 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 17 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 4 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

Los Angeles County Bans Oil And Gas Drilling

Half A Million Texans Without Power As Hurricane Nicholas Slams The Coast

Half A Million Texans Without Power As Hurricane Nicholas Slams The Coast

Much of Texas' coastline is…

Why U.S. Shale Companies Are So Undervalued

Why U.S. Shale Companies Are So Undervalued

Oil producers are finally reining…

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Bullish Sentiment Returns

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Bullish Sentiment Returns

Tightening U.S. oil supplies and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chevron CEO: Shareholder Returns Are More Important Than Solar, Wind Investment

By Irina Slav - Sep 16, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Shareholder returns are more important for Chevron than investing in wind and solar energy, chief executive Mike Wirth told CNBC in an interview.

"These [wind and solar] are technologies that are relatively mature. There is plenty of capital that's available. The returns in wind and solar are actually being bid down, and we've concluded that management in our company can't create value for shareholders by going into wind and solar."

Instead of directly investing in this mature field, then, Chevron would rather return cash to its shareholders, and they can then "plant trees, go invest in a wind and solar developer and have the right to do that with a growing dividend that comes out of our company."

Wirth's comments come days after the company made a $10-billion commitment to low-carbon energy over the next seven years, with the CEO saying that "Chevron intends to be a leader in advancing a lower carbon future. Our planned actions target sectors of the economy that are harder to abate and leverage our capabilities, assets, and customer relationships."

The announcement is the latest proof that emission-reduction activism is bearing fruit in the energy industry, especially combined with the news that Chevron is bracing for a proxy battle in the boardroom with activist hedge fund Engine 1, according to a Wall Street Journal report from last Friday. Engine 1 won three seats on the board of Exxon earlier this year, signaling that it was only the beginning of its crusade against the emission-heavy industry.

Chevron has said it was prepared for various contingencies, including activist shareholder activity. Apparently, it is also prepared to work for a lower-carbon future. Unlike most other oil majors, however, it would bet mostly on green hydrogen, carbon capture, and renewable fuels, including renewable natural gas.

By 2030, according to this plan, Chevron will be producing 40,000 mmBtu of renewable gas daily, along with 100,000 bpd of renewable fuels and 150,000 tons of hydrogen annually. The company also plans to capture and offset 25 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Toyota’s Big Bet On Solid State Batteries Could Boost The Entire Sector
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com