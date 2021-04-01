Canada’s Oil Sands Need More Than Just Profit To Survive

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.35 +2.19 +3.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.72 +1.98 +3.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.644 +0.036 +1.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.829 +0.060 +3.36%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.013 +0.054 +2.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 59.41 -1.24 -2.04%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.013 +0.054 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 63.41 -0.48 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.74 -0.47 -0.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.87 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 63.11 -1.72 -2.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.79 +0.34 +0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.35 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.92 -1.22 -2.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.86 -1.39 -2.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 58.16 -1.39 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 59.56 -1.39 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 57.01 -1.39 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 55.11 -1.39 -2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 55.11 -1.39 -2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 55.91 -1.39 -2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 59.91 -1.39 -2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 55.41 -1.39 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 -1.50 -2.63%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 49.25 -1.50 -2.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 64.11 -1.15 -1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 53.11 -1.39 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 57.06 -1.39 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 57.06 -1.39 -2.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 -1.50 -2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 -1.25 -2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.50 -1.39 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 23 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 14 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 6 mins Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 12 hours Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 3 days 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 14 hours CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 9 hours The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 1 day Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash

Breaking News:

Big Oil Beats NYC Appeal On Climate Change Lawsuit

Analysts See Oil Markets Balancing Out In H2 2021

Analysts See Oil Markets Balancing Out In H2 2021

Despite recent signs of weakening…

Blocking The Sun: A Crazy Idea To Stop Climate Change?

Blocking The Sun: A Crazy Idea To Stop Climate Change?

As calls to mitigate the…

U.S. Gasoline Demand Climbs Above 2020 Levels

U.S. Gasoline Demand Climbs Above 2020 Levels

Gasoline demand is finally on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada’s Oil Sands Need More Than Just Profit To Survive

By MINING.com - Apr 01, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Canada’s biggest oil sands producers are generating billions more in free cash flow thanks to a faster-than-expected pandemic rebound, but their cautious approach to spending it is disappointing environment-minded investors. Their strategy to repay debts and pay shareholders has won praise from investors in Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, and Cenovus Energy who are eager for higher returns. But greener shareholders warn they could divest or oppose management.

The sharp recovery has thrust the companies deep into a debate on returns versus cleaner fuels that will determine the makeup of their business for decades. The oil and gas sector accounted for 26% of Canada’s carbon emissions in 2018, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set a goal of net-zero emissions for the country by 2050.

Canadian Natural Resources expects to generate up to C$5.4 billion ($4.30 billion) in free cash flow in 2021, from C$692 million last year. Suncor projects an additional cash flow of C$400 million this year and C$1 billion by 2023. Cenovus could generate C$3.5 billion this year, analysts at investment bank Morgan Stanley estimate, from a loss last year.

Change is coming

Some investors and lenders warn they could walk away if more of that cash is not spent on projects that transition the companies for a low-carbon future.

“They have these ambitious transition targets and a relatively short window to make people believe that their transition plans are real,” said Jamie Bonham, director of corporate engagement at NEI Investments, which owns shares in all three oil sands producers worth a combined C$71 million. NEI could divest or vote against directors if progress does not come soon, he said.

“We will take into account whether they’re moving in the right direction,” said Steve Peacher, president of SLC Management, an investment subsidiary of Sun Life Financial. “We won’t lend to energy firms that we don’t think are doing that.”

Canada’s biggest energy producers trade at a free cash flow yield of 15% for 2021 and 2022, compared with a median of 10% for U.S. peers, Morgan Stanley said in March.

Related: U.S. Gasoline Demand Climbs Above 2020 Levels However, oil executives argue it is too soon to take a more aggressive approach, with the pandemic continuing.

“We’re focused on our balance sheet,” Canadian Natural President Tim McKay said, adding that repaying debt is a priority.

Suncor said in February it is spending additional cash on repaying debt and repurchasing shares, with 10% of its capital earmarked for a wind farm and cogeneration project.

“If you’re structurally cutting shareholder returns to take their cash and invest it in the transition, that’s going to be tough, because we need the support of the shareholders and the capital markets,” Suncor Chief Executive Mark Little said.

Cenovus has said it plans to reduce debt this year and did not comment further on spending plans.

“Carrots not sticks”

While oil sands companies are being cautious with cash, Alberta has asked Ottawa to fund a C$30-billion, 10-year program to develop carbon capture.

The federal government will require the companies to share the costs of any carbon-capture initiatives, said a senior government source who was not authorized to speak publicly.

One investor, Michael Sprung, said repaying debt and increasing dividends are the right corporate priorities. “I think oil is going to be the primary part of their business,” he said.

But lenders are growing cautious about the sector.

Related: Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?

“We’re trying to use carrots, not sticks,” in pushing fossil fuels companies to produce more renewable energy, said Andrea Barrack, global head of sustainability at Canada’s second-largest lender Toronto-Dominion Bank.

If they fail to accelerate the shift to cleaner fuels, lenders will see them as risky over time and require higher interest rates, said Amy West, TD Securities’ global head of sustainable finance.

Bank of Montreal also aims to reach net-zero emissions in its lending portfolio by 2050, but without “disruptive change” to Canada’s economy, Chief Executive Darryl White said.

The oil sands companies finally have the cash to put toward greater emissions reductions, said Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at Ceres, a shareholder advisory group.

“There’s a big gap between rhetoric and investment,” Logan said. “They’ve been 20 years away for the last 20 years.”

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden’s Recovery Plan Has an Unforeseen Consequence: More Demand For Oil

Next Post

Could Bitcoin Solve The Oil Flaring Problem?
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal
Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year

Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com