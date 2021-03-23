Canada’s Oil & Gas Mergers Hit Record $18 Billion So Far This Year

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 57.54 -4.02 -6.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.61 -4.01 -6.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.506 -0.076 -2.94%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 1.746 -0.084 -4.58%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 1.891 -0.068 -3.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 61.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 1.891 -0.068 -3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.19 +1.07 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.62 +0.87 +1.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.47 +0.20 +0.34%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 65.28 +0.30 +0.46%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.61 +0.11 +0.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.58 +0.24 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 +0.75 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.51 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 60.56 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 61.96 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 58.91 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 58.31 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 63.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.81 +0.12 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 64.79 +1.64 +2.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.50 +0.13 +0.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.45 +0.13 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.45 +0.13 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.94 +0.13 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 19 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 23 mins Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 4 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Climate Change Is No Longer A Taboo For U.S. Oil Majors

3 Small-Cap Energy Sectors With Major Upside

3 Small-Cap Energy Sectors With Major Upside

Small-cap energy stocks are frequently…

U.S. And Canada At Odds In Oil Sands Schism

U.S. And Canada At Odds In Oil Sands Schism

As if the decision to…

Australia Is Jumping On The Green Hydrogen Bandwagon

Australia Is Jumping On The Green Hydrogen Bandwagon

Australia is quickly emerging as…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada’s Oil & Gas Mergers Hit Record $18 Billion So Far This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 23, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Canada’s energy industry saw a record US$18 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions year to date, data showed on Tuesday, while analysts predict 2021 will be a bumper year for M&A in the Canadian oil and gas industry.

According to data from Dealogic, cited by Reuters, energy deals in Canada between the start of 2021 and March 18 totaled US$18 billion, the highest combined value of energy deals in more than 25 years. Moreover, Canadian energy deals accounted for 16.2 percent of the global M&As between January 1 and March 18, the highest share since 2002, Dealogic data quoted by Reuters showed.

Canada’s oil patch saw last year a number of M&A deals in the wake of the oil price crash, including a blockbuster all-stock deal between two of the biggest companies, Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy. Last year, the driving force of the mergers and acquisitions was the long-awaited consolidation in Canada’s oil and gas industry in light of the collapse in oil prices.

“There will continue to be some consolidation here over the next year,” Tim McKay, President at Canadian Natural Resources, said on the earnings call in November 2020, adding that “we probably are in a time of consolidation.” 

Thanks to the Cenovus Energy-Husky Energy deal, all M&A transactions in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2020 were worth US$10.01 billion, soaring by 468.3 percent from the previous quarter and surging by 504.2 percent compared to the last four-quarter average of US$1.66 billion, according to data from GlobalData.

This year, the leading factor would be the higher oil prices which have made funding markets open to deals as oil prices rallied some 20 percent this year, analysts say.

The consolidation wave will continue this year, while M&A through insolvency procedures will also feature in the 2021 deals in Canada’s energy sector, Stikeman Elliott LLP partner Ben Hudy told Canadian Lawyer magazine in January.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Asian LNG Buyers Could Form The World’s Next Energy Cartel

Next Post

Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Tesla’s Largest Competitor
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com