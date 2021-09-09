Can The Global Shipping Industry Really Go Green?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.91 -1.39 -2.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.23 -1.37 -1.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.002 +0.088 +1.79%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.109 -0.027 -1.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.105 -0.027 -1.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.61 +0.74 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.61 +0.74 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.50 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.105 -0.027 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.74 -0.42 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.44 -0.70 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.71 +0.82 +1.23%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.37 +0.93 +1.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.14 +0.59 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.70 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.19 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.40 +1.15 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.30 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.70 +0.95 +1.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.90 +1.10 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.60 +0.85 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.60 +0.85 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.80 +0.95 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.70 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.70 +0.85 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.61 +0.74 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.46 -0.90 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.25 +0.95 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.20 +0.95 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.20 +0.95 +1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 mins Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 4 days https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 4 days Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 14 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days Future of oil and gas Industries

Breaking News:

Biden To Shift FERC Balance To Democrats

A New Geopolitical Conflict Is Looming Over The Arctic

A New Geopolitical Conflict Is Looming Over The Arctic

As the arctic becomes a…

Oil Remains Elevated After Hurricane Ida Hurts Supply

Oil Remains Elevated After Hurricane Ida Hurts Supply

Oil prices look set to…

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can The Global Shipping Industry Really Go Green?

By Oxford Business Group - Sep 09, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As environmental concerns become increasingly pressing for governments and businesses alike, the shipping industry is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint. In late August Danish shipping company Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping line, announced that it had invested $1.4bn in eight new vessels that will be powered by methanol rather than oil-based fuels.

The ships, set to be delivered in 2024, represent 3% of the company’s total container capacity. They will replace older ships in the fleet and are expected to save up to 1m tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Under the terms of the deal with South Korean manufacturer Hyundai Heavy Industries, Maersk has the option to secure four more ships in 2025.

The decision represents the latest step in Maersk’s efforts to improve its environmental footprint.

In February the company said that its newbuild vessels would be able to use carbon-neutral fuels, and that a new, smaller container vessel capable of running on clean versions of methanol is expected to be operational by 2023.

Aside from exploring new sources of fuel, the company has implemented a series of engineering upgrades to improve the efficiency of its fleet.

In 2013 Maersk undertook a program of retrofitting its container ships. This included a “nose job” on 12 of its New Panamax vessels, whereby a ship’s bulbous bow was replaced for a more streamlined design, as well as the implementation of a new propeller and propeller boss cap fin.

The changes helped to reduce fuel emissions by more than 10% and also led to unexpected benefits with regard to sound pollution.

The new designs resulted in a 6- to 8-decibel reduction in sound pressure, which translated into a 75% drop in acoustic energy. The reduction was regarded as having a positive impact on endangered killer whale populations off Canada’s south-west coast, with ship noise considered a major obstacle to whales’ ability to hunt and communicate with each other.

Environmental reforms continue

In a similar vein, earlier this year Belgian shipping company Euronav finalized an order for two ships capable of running on ammonia or liquefied natural gas, before announcing the establishment of a program to speed up the rollout of tankers that can be powered by duel-fuel ammonia systems. Related: Europe Is Subsidizing Its Way Into Electric Vehicle Leadership Experimentation with green transport technologies is also taking place in other industries that rely heavily on maritime transport.

In October last year US agricultural firm Cargill, one of the world’s largest charterers of ships and tankers, announced that it was working on a plan to fit wind sails to its 600-strong fleet in order to reduce carbon emissions.

The company said the sails will help to reduce carbon emissions by up to 30%, with the first vessels expected to be in the water next year.

Meanwhile, energy major Shell launched a feasibility study in April to trial the use of hydrogen fuel cells for ships in Singapore, the first such move for the company.

Cutting shipping’s footprint

These efforts come amid growing awareness of the shipping sector’s environmental footprint. With around 90% of the world’s trade transported by sea, the sector accounts for 2.9% of global carbon emissions, according to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a UN body.

Leading industry organizations have spearheaded calls for more environmentally sustainable practices.

The IMO, which hopes to halve the sector’s greenhouse emissions from 2008 levels by 2050, last year implemented rules to reduce the maximum sulfur content in marine fuel from 3.5% to 0.5%, a change that resulted in a 70% reduction in total shipping-related sulfur oxide emissions.

Industry bodies such as Europe-based Transport & Environment have outlined a number of ways in which shipping companies could reduce their environmental impact. These include engine improvements, propeller optimization, and the use of zero-carbon fuels such as e-hydrogen and e-ammonia.

Another simpler solution is the introduction of speed limits for large container vessels. According to a 2019 report compiled by Transport & Environment and environmental group Seas at Risk, a 20% reduction in the speed of ships would cut sulfur and nitrogen oxides by 24%, as well as reduce underwater noise by 66% and minimize the risk of colliding with whales by 78%.

While measurable progress is being made, there are hurdles to overcome in order for the sector to meet such ambitious targets.

One relates to the supply of alternative fuels, with Maersk noting that despite its planned rollout of vessels powered by carbon-neutral methanol, sourcing a sufficient supply of the fuel may take time.

Related: Is The World Investing Enough In Nuclear Fusion Research?

“Sourcing an adequate amount of carbon-neutral methanol from day one in service will be challenging, as it requires a significant production ramp-up of proper carbon-neutral methanol production,” a company statement in international media noted.

Another hurdle is cost. While the kind of extensive engineering retrofits being undertaken by Maersk and others can lead to meaningful efficiency gains, they are unaffordable for most companies at present, meaning that only the largest firms in the world may be capable of carrying them out until these dynamics change.

In an effort to spur the industry’s shift towards more climate-friendly solutions, earlier this week the International Chamber of Shipping, which represents 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, proposed large cargo ships heavier than 5000 gross tonnes be subjected to a surcharge on the carbon dioxide they emit.

The group said it will submit the proposal to the UN, with the planned surcharges to be put towards a fund to subsidize clean fuel alternatives.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Is Subsidizing Its Way Into Electric Vehicle Leadership
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever

Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever
The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com